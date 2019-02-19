Log in
‘Minecraft: Education Edition' offers new standards-aligned math lessons

02/19/2019 | 09:14pm EST

We have launched a new series of Math activities aligned to all grade 3 Common Core math standards. The first collection of resources features over 30 activities including lesson plans, rubrics, student worksheets, and downloadable worlds. Learn how to round numbers, find variables, use fractions and more, all in immersive and creative Minecraft: Education Edition lessons.

Download the guide to discover a list of applicable standards along with links and descriptions of Minecraft: Education Edition activities that focus on each objective.

Educators can access these lessons for free at any time via our math subject kit. (Hint: Control+F, or Command+F on a Mac, is the perfect tool to help you search for a specific standard or math topic.)

Below are a few lessons to get you started teaching math with Minecraft:

Repeated Addition With Parkour
Standard: 3.OA.A.1
Students analyze math models and build their own parkour course in Minecraft using arrays to demonstrate understanding of multiplication.

Round Number Video
Standard: 3.NBT.A.1
Students will learn how to round to the nearest 10s and 100s by building math models in Minecraft and recording a video.

Fraction Pixel Art
Standard: 3.NF.A.1
Students design pixel art images in Minecraft then discuss number patterns and unit fractions to develop an understanding of fractions as numbers.

We will be sure to update you as content for additional age levels are released. In the meantime, share your classroom creations with us on Pinterest or Twitter via @playcraftlearn and #MinecraftEDU.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 02:13:03 UTC
