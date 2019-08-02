Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MicroStrategy Incorporated    MSTR

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

(MSTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against MicroStrategy Incorporated

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against MicroStrategy Incorporated (“MicroStrategy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MSTR). This investigation concerns whether MicroStrategy has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 29, 2019, MicroStrategy disclosed material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting. Specifically, MicroStrategy’s auditor, KPMG, found that ineffective process controls in the implementation of new IT systems rendered MicroStrategy susceptible to being unable to detect or correct material misstatements in its financial reports. The Company downplayed the deficiencies, assuring investors that the Company had made no misstatements in its financial statements and that the material weaknesses would be remediated. Nonetheless, on this news, the price of MicroStategy’s shares fell $10.90, or 7.9%, to close at $127.37 on January 30, 2019.

Then, on July 8, 2019, the Company announced the resignations of two senior executives, Kevin Norlin, Senior Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales, and Stephen H. Holdridge, Senior Executive Vice President of Worldwide Services. The Company further revealed that its current CFO, Phong Le, had been reassigned to head of sales and that the Company would begin a search for a new CFO. On this news, the price of MicroStrategy’s shares fell $14.31, or 10.2%, to close at $125.93 on July 8, 2019.

If you acquired MicroStrategy securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
08:01pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
07/31MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Named a Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms Report by..
BU
07/30MICROSTRATEGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financi..
AQ
07/30MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07/17MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call..
BU
07/12MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Hagens Berman Alerts MicroStrategy (MSTR) Investors..
PR
07/11ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MARKET 2019 : is Expected to Grow $54 Billion by 2026 wi..
AQ
07/11MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : HyperIntelligence™ Wins Ventana Research Over..
BU
07/09GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of MicroStrategy..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 492 M
EBIT 2019 4,88 M
Net income 2019 9,32 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 146x
P/E ratio 2020 42,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,79x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,60x
Capitalization 1 375 M
Chart MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
MicroStrategy Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 166,67  $
Last Close Price 134,30  $
Spread / Highest target 48,9%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Saylor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Phong Q. Le Senior EVP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Timothy Edwin Lang Chief Technology Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jarrod M. Patten Independent Director
Carl J. Rickertsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED6.05%1 387
ORACLE CORPORATION24.70%186 406
SAP AG30.20%147 971
INTUIT41.20%72 059
SERVICENOW INC53.89%50 831
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.44.94%20 326
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group