MicroStrategy Incorporated : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
07/28/2020 | 04:03pm EDT
MicroStrategy® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 (the second quarter of its 2020 fiscal year).
“MicroStrategy’s second quarter results were solid in the context of the challenging global economic environment and highlighted by double-digit subscription services revenue growth and significant improvements in profitability. We are encouraged by the adoption of the MicroStrategy Cloud™ and HyperIntelligence® as customers look for the best way to make fast, data-driven decisions,” said Michael J. Saylor, CEO, MicroStrategy Incorporated.
“We continue to make significant progress streamlining our cost structure and improving our operating efficiency. We now believe we are in a position to drive consistent and meaningful profitability going forward while also continuing to invest in revenue growth. This has given us the confidence to more actively utilize our strong balance sheet, which together with our improved operational performance provides multiple opportunities to generate substantial long-term value for our shareholders,” continued Mr. Saylor.
Capital Allocation Strategy
MicroStrategy today announced a new capital allocation strategy. With more than $500 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments and an operating plan that anticipates generating material free cash flow going forward, MicroStrategy intends to return up to $250 million to its shareholders over the next 12 months. In addition, under this capital allocation strategy, MicroStrategy will seek to invest up to another $250 million over the next 12 months in one or more alternative investments or assets, which may include stocks, bonds, commodities such as gold, digital assets such as bitcoin, or other asset types. Both of these strategies will depend on market conditions.
Phong Le, President & CFO, MicroStrategy Incorporated, said, “MicroStrategy is announcing a capital allocation strategy that reflects a new direction in its commitment to capital stewardship. We believe the business will be able to generate material excess cash going forward and are confident that we can manage our day-to-day business and achieve reasonable growth objectives with approximately $50 million of operating cash. Accordingly, we believe it is appropriate to return a portion of this excess cash to our shareholders and invest a portion in assets with potentially higher returns than holding cash.”
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Revenues: Total revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $110.6 million, a 6.1% decrease, or a 4.3% decrease on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the second quarter of 2019. Product licenses and subscription services revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $22.8 million, a 16.1% decrease, or a 13.5% decrease on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the second quarter of 2019. Product support revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $70.0 million, a 4.0% decrease, or a 2.4% decrease on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the second quarter of 2019. Other services revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $17.7 million, a 1.0% increase, or a 2.4% increase on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the second quarter of 2019.
Gross Profit: Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 was $86.6 million, representing a 78.3% gross margin, compared to a gross margin of 78.5% in the second quarter of 2019.
Operating Expenses: Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $80.3 million, a 17.4% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2019.
Income from Operations: Income from operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $6.3 million versus loss from operations of $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excludes share-based compensation expense, was $8.6 million for the second quarter of 2020 versus non-GAAP loss from operations of $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2019.
Net Income: Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $3.4 million, or $0.35 per share on a diluted basis, as compared to net income of $20.4 million, or $1.98 per share on a diluted basis, for the second quarter of 2019. In the second quarter of 2019, MicroStrategy completed the sale of its Voice.com domain name for a gain of $21.8 million, net of tax (the “Domain Name Sale”). Excluding the impact of the Domain Name Sale, non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.4 million, or $0.14 per share on a diluted basis.
Cash and Short-term Investments: As of June 30, 2020, MicroStrategy had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $530.9 million, as compared to $565.6 million as of December 31, 2019, a decrease of $34.8 million. During the second quarter of 2020, MicroStrategy repurchased 90,136 shares of its class A common stock for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $11.1 million. As of June 30, 2020, MicroStrategy had 7.7 million shares of class A common stock and 2.0 million shares of class B common stock outstanding.
The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. An explanation of non-GAAP financial measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. Additional non-GAAP financial measures are included in our “2Q 2020 Financial Results” presentation, which will be available under the “Events” section on MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://ir.microstrategy.com/events-presentations.
The following are some key business highlights from the second quarter of 2020:
Numerous leading organizations, such as the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, SEVEN-ELEVEN JAPAN CO., LTD., and Dubai Health Authority, purchased HyperIntelligence.
MicroStrategy 2020™ Update 1 provided modern, consumer-grade experiences to every role across the enterprise, improving usability of multiple workflows such as dossier authoring, exporting, mobile linking, and more.
MicroStrategy 2020 Update 2 delivered new capabilities for business users, analysts, and architects via a new MicroStrategy application, enhancements to Dossier® and HyperIntelligence, and improvements to data connectors and Workstation.
MicroStrategy introduced Expert.Now, a new service for its customers and partners to connect immediately and face-to-face with MicroStrategy’s best and brightest experts. Subscribers in need of instant help or advice can connect with MicroStrategy’s team of analysts, architects, developers, and data scientists to build reports or dossiers, design HyperIntelligence cards or mobile apps, integrate new data sources, upgrade their platform, migrate to the cloud, or receive general support.
Conference Call
MicroStrategy will be discussing its second quarter 2020 financial results on a conference call today beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m. EDT. To access the conference call, dial (844) 824-7425 (domestically) or (716) 220-9429 (internationally) and use conference ID 7154964. A live and archived webcast and accompanying presentation materials will be available under the “Events” section on MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://ir.microstrategy.com/events-presentations. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call concludes until August 4, 2020 at (855) 859-2056 (domestically) or (404) 537-3406 (internationally) using the passcode 7154964.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
MicroStrategy is providing supplemental financial measures for (i) non-GAAP income (loss) from operations that excludes the impact of share-based compensation arrangements, (ii) non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share that exclude the impact from the Domain Name Sale in the second quarter of 2019, and (iii) non-GAAP constant currency revenues that exclude foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. These supplemental financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and, as a result, these supplemental financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to help understand, manage, and evaluate business performance and to help make operating decisions.
MicroStrategy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors and analysts in comparing its performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. The first supplemental financial measure excludes a significant non-cash expense that MicroStrategy believes is not reflective of its general business performance, and for which the accounting requires management judgment and the resulting share-based compensation expense could vary significantly in comparison to other companies. The second set of supplemental financial measures excludes the impact from the Domain Name Sale, which is outside of our normal business operations. The third set of supplemental financial measures excludes changes resulting from fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates so that results may be compared to the same period in the prior year on a non-GAAP constant currency basis. MicroStrategy believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures can also facilitate comparison of MicroStrategy’s operating results to those of its competitors.
About MicroStrategy Incorporated
MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, with the leading enterprise analytics platform. Our vision is to enable Intelligence Everywhere™. MicroStrategy provides modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise platform used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. Optimized for cloud and on-premises deployments, the platform features HyperIntelligence, a breakthrough technology that overlays actionable enterprise data on popular business applications to help users make smarter, faster decisions. For more information about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com.
MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy Cloud, HyperIntelligence, Intelligent Enterprise, MicroStrategy Library, MicroStrategy 2020, Dossier, and Intelligence Everywhere are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
This press release may include statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements,” including estimates of future business prospects or financial results and statements containing the words “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of MicroStrategy Incorporated and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Company”) to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could contribute to such differences include: the extent and timing of market acceptance of MicroStrategy’s new offerings, including MicroStrategy 2020; impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to recognize revenue or deferred revenue through delivery of products or satisfactory performance of services; continued acceptance of the Company’s other products in the marketplace; fluctuations in tax benefits or provisions; the timing of significant orders; delays in or the inability of the Company to develop or ship new products; customers shifting from a product license model to a cloud subscription model; competitive factors; general economic conditions; currency fluctuations; and other risks detailed in the Company’s registration statements and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues
Product licenses
$
14,816
$
20,121
$
27,400
$
38,412
Subscription services
8,021
7,104
15,989
14,248
Total product licenses and subscription services
22,837
27,225
43,389
52,660
Product support
70,038
72,978
141,196
144,428
Other services
17,709
17,534
37,423
36,015
Total revenues
110,584
117,737
222,008
233,103
Cost of revenues
Product licenses
514
552
1,184
1,071
Subscription services
3,792
3,489
7,856
7,087
Total product licenses and subscription services
4,306
4,041
9,040
8,158
Product support
6,837
7,721
13,555
14,788
Other services
12,846
13,588
25,939
28,577
Total cost of revenues
23,989
25,350
48,534
51,523
Gross profit
86,595
92,387
173,474
181,580
Operating expenses
Sales and marketing
34,951
48,273
74,469
97,033
Research and development
25,867
27,764
51,968
55,979
General and administrative
19,449
21,180
40,781
43,784
Total operating expenses
80,267
97,217
167,218
196,796
Income (loss) from operations
6,328
(4,830
)
6,256
(15,216
)
Interest income, net
563
3,013
2,418
5,579
Other (expense) income, net
(1,995
)
29,431
(1,561
)
28,835
Income before income taxes
4,896
27,614
7,113
19,198
Provision for income taxes
1,509
7,220
3,069
6,710
Net income
$
3,387
$
20,394
$
4,044
$
12,488
Basic earnings per share (1):
$
0.35
$
1.99
$
0.41
$
1.21
Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic earnings per share
9,739
10,240
9,858
10,283
Diluted earnings per share (1):
$
0.35
$
1.98
$
0.41
$
1.21
Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing diluted earnings per share
9,741
10,310
9,886
10,350
(1)
Basic and fully diluted earnings per share for class A and class B common stock are the same.
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019*
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
420,899
$
456,727
Restricted cash
1,221
1,089
Short-term investments
109,972
108,919
Accounts receivable, net
123,794
163,516
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
16,887
23,195
Total current assets
672,773
753,446
Property and equipment, net
45,300
50,154
Right-of-use assets
81,543
85,538
Deposits and other assets
14,596
8,024
Deferred tax assets, net
18,834
19,409
Total Assets
$
833,046
$
916,571
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and operating lease liabilities
$
31,468
$
33,919
Accrued compensation and employee benefits
40,806
48,792
Deferred revenue and advance payments
167,643
187,107
Total current liabilities
239,917
269,818
Deferred revenue and advance payments
5,910
4,344
Operating lease liabilities
98,283
103,424
Other long-term liabilities
30,452
30,400
Deferred tax liabilities
24
26
Total Liabilities
374,586
408,012
Stockholders’ Equity
Preferred stock undesignated, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
0
0
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 330,000 shares authorized; 15,903 shares issued and 7,651 shares outstanding, and 15,888 shares issued and 8,081 shares outstanding, respectively
16
16
Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value; 165,000 shares authorized; 2,035 shares issued and outstanding, and 2,035 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
600,851
593,583
Treasury stock, at cost; 8,252 shares and 7,807 shares, respectively
(720,755
)
(658,880
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(9,187
)
(9,651
)
Retained earnings
587,533
583,489
Total Stockholders’ Equity
458,460
508,559
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
$
833,046
$
916,571
*
Derived from audited financial statements.
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2020
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Operating activities:
Net income
$
4,044
$
12,488
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
5,828
3,623
Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use assets
4,085
4,064
Credit losses and sales allowances
990
796
Net realized loss on short-term investments
0
41
Deferred taxes
273
(3,219
)
Share-based compensation expense
5,337
6,053
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
21,022
5,985
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(493
)
7,089
Deposits and other assets
195
96
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(1,823
)
(8,396
)
Accrued compensation and employee benefits
(8,708
)
(8,082
)
Deferred revenue and advance payments
347
33,489
Operating lease liabilities
(4,662
)
(4,316
)
Other long-term liabilities
86
(509
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
26,521
49,202
Investing activities:
Proceeds from redemption of short-term investments
10,000
369,603
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,162
)
(8,432
)
Purchases of short-term investments
(9,928
)
(212,248
)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(1,090
)
148,923
Financing activities:
Proceeds from sale of class A common stock under exercise of employee stock options
1,902
1,836
Purchases of treasury stock
(61,875
)
(48,244
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(59,973
)
(46,408
)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(1,154
)
33
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(35,696
)
151,750
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
457,816
110,786
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
422,120
$
262,536
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
REVENUE AND COST OF REVENUE DETAIL
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues
Product licenses and subscription services:
Product licenses
$
14,816
$
20,121
$
27,400
$
38,412
Subscription services
8,021
7,104
15,989
14,248
Total product licenses and subscription services
22,837
27,225
43,389
52,660
Product support
70,038
72,978
141,196
144,428
Other services:
Consulting
16,578
15,494
35,019
32,097
Education
1,131
2,040
2,404
3,918
Total other services
17,709
17,534
37,423
36,015
Total revenues
110,584
117,737
222,008
233,103
Cost of revenues
Product licenses and subscription services:
Product licenses
514
552
1,184
1,071
Subscription services
3,792
3,489
7,856
7,087
Total product licenses and subscription services
4,306
4,041
9,040
8,158
Product support
6,837
7,721
13,555
14,788
Other services:
Consulting
10,168
11,909
21,596
24,894
Education
2,678
1,679
4,343
3,683
Total other services
12,846
13,588
25,939
28,577
Total cost of revenues
23,989
25,350
48,534
51,523
Gross profit
$
86,595
$
92,387
$
173,474
$
181,580
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
DEFERRED REVENUE DETAIL
(in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
2020
2019*
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Current:
Deferred product licenses revenue
$
100
$
481
$
633
Deferred subscription services revenue
17,934
16,561
15,393
Deferred product support revenue
142,543
161,670
152,866
Deferred other services revenue
7,066
8,395
7,894
Total current deferred revenue and advance payments
$
167,643
$
187,107
$
176,786
Non-current:
Deferred product licenses revenue
$
168
$
293
$
405
Deferred subscription services revenue
90
97
116
Deferred product support revenue
5,152
3,417
3,083
Deferred other services revenue
500
537
571
Total non-current deferred revenue and advance payments
$
5,910
$
4,344
$
4,175
Total current and non-current:
Deferred product licenses revenue
$
268
$
774
$
1,038
Deferred subscription services revenue
18,024
16,658
15,509
Deferred product support revenue
147,695
165,087
155,949
Deferred other services revenue
7,566
8,932
8,465
Total current and non-current deferred revenue and advance payments
$
173,553
$
191,451
$
180,961
*
Derived from audited financial statements.
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
EXCLUSION OF SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Reconciliation of non-GAAP income (loss) from operations:
Income (loss) from operations
$
6,328
$
(4,830
)
$
6,256
$
(15,216
)
Share-based compensation expense
2,226
3,036
5,337
6,053
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
$
8,554
$
(1,794
)
$
11,593
$
(9,163
)
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
EXCLUSION OF DOMAIN NAME SALE
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (loss):
Net income
$
3,387
$
20,394
$
4,044
$
12,488
Gain from Domain Name Sale, net of tax
0
(21,778
)
0
(21,778
)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
3,387
$
(1,384
)
$
4,044
$
(9,290
)
Reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share:
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.35
$
1.98
$
0.41
$
1.21
Gain from Domain Name Sale, net of tax (per diluted share)
0.00
(2.12
)
0.00
(2.11
)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.35
$
(0.14
)
$
0.41
$
(0.90
)
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
CONSTANT CURRENCY
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
(unaudited)
GAAP
Foreign
Currency
Exchange
Rate Impact (1)
Non-GAAP
Constant
Currency (2)
GAAP
GAAP %
Change
Non-GAAP
Constant
Currency
% Change (3)
2020
2020
2020
2019
2020
2020
Revenues
Product licenses
$
14,816
$
(655
)
$
15,471
$
20,121
-26.4
%
-23.1
%
Subscription services
8,021
(46
)
8,067
7,104
12.9
%
13.6
%
Total product licenses and subscription services
22,837
(701
)
23,538
27,225
-16.1
%
-13.5
%
Product support
70,038
(1,165
)
71,203
72,978
-4.0
%
-2.4
%
Other services
17,709
(243
)
17,952
17,534
1.0
%
2.4
%
Total revenues
110,584
(2,109
)
112,693
117,737
-6.1
%
-4.3
%
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(unaudited)
GAAP
Foreign
Currency
Exchange
Rate Impact (1)
Non-GAAP
Constant
Currency (2)
GAAP
GAAP %
Change
Non-GAAP
Constant
Currency
% Change (3)
2020
2020
2020
2019
2020
2020
Revenues
Product licenses
$
27,400
$
(1,196
)
$
28,596
$
38,412
-28.7
%
-25.6
%
Subscription services
15,989
(82
)
16,071
14,248
12.2
%
12.8
%
Total product licenses and subscription services
43,389
(1,278
)
44,667
52,660
-17.6
%
-15.2
%
Product support
141,196
(2,341
)
143,537
144,428
-2.2
%
-0.6
%
Other services
37,423
(498
)
37,921
36,015
3.9
%
5.3
%
Total revenues
222,008
(4,117
)
226,125
233,103
-4.8
%
-3.0
%
(1)
The “Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Impact” reflects the estimated impact from fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates on international revenues. It shows the increase (decrease) in international revenues from the same period in the prior year, based on comparisons to the prior year quarterly average foreign currency exchange rates. The term “international” refers to operations outside of the United States and Canada.
(2)
The “Non-GAAP Constant Currency” reflects the current period GAAP amount, less the Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Impact.
(3)
The “Non-GAAP Constant Currency % Change” reflects the percentage change between the current period Non-GAAP Constant Currency amount and the GAAP amount for the same period in the prior year.