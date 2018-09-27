MicroStrategy Incorporated : Indonesia’s PT Astra Graphia Tbk Taps MicroStrategy Mobile™ for Agile Decision Making

Mobile Adoption Provides Significant Improvements to Operational Efficiencies and Customer Service

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep. 26, 2018-- MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, today announced that PT Astra Graphia Tbk (Astragraphia), a printing and digital services provider, has chosen MicroStrategy for its comprehensive product functionalities and solutions roadmap. Astragraphia employees across the organization use MicroStrategy Mobile to access dashboards that reveal valuable insights about their business, including easy-to-spot performance indicators, and take decisive actions while on the move. With the ability to drill down into the data, managers can conduct fast analysis to better oversee their lines of business.

'Our decision makers have access to sophisticated, personalized visualizations that pull data from multiple data sources and then present that data in meaningful top-level views of our organization,' said Hendrix Pramana, Director, Astragraphia. 'With MicroStrategy's interactive visualizations, management can take corrective action and make data-driven decisions easily and quickly. MicroStrategy visualizations make the decision-making process simple, interactive, and actionable.'

The deployment of MicroStrategy Mobile apps and dashboards have significantly streamlined Astragraphia's data collection processes, resulting in as much as 50% time savings for data preparation and report generation, allowing more resources to be diverted towards in-depth analysis reporting, highlighting concern areas, and taking corrective actions.

Astragraphia identified different user groups with differing data needs. The top management dashboard allows real-time business performance monitoring which empowers executives to make faster decisions on corrective actions. The customer service team dashboard highlights call reports to help the team improve response and resolution time for greater customer satisfaction, which in turn, helps to secure recurring business and increase revenue. The sales and marketing team dashboards provide the team with comprehensive data to optimize pricing strategy and go-to-market strategy. Users can take action on real-time key metrics like conversion rates and sales pipeline on any standard device at any time, and can easily drill down to the regional, branch or individual level to get more detailed information.

'Astragraphia is a complex and diverse business - the executives need to have both the big picture and day-to-day operational details on the organization. To help meet our customer's distinct needs, we helped them deploy three separate dashboards across mobile applications and desktops, resulting in an enormous impact on the business and excellent user experience,' said Eric Sin, Vice President, Sales APAC at MicroStrategy. 'Astra Graphia Information Technology, the project implementer and a subsidiary of Astragraphia, is a key business partner of MicroStrategy in Indonesia, and we look forward to continuing our business partnership in the years to come.'

The positive user adoption has prompted Astragraphia to introduce additional MicroStrategy functionality. 'We're considering implementing Dossier™ and predictive capabilities in the next phase,' added Mr. Pramana. Astragraphia also plans to incorporate financial data from Astragraphia's subsidiaries within the reporting umbrella for review and monitoring by top management. In addition, Astragraphia is considering the introduction of a dashboard for its customers to monitor the billing, performance, usage, and productivity of Astragraphia's multifunction devices on-site.

About PT Astra Graphia Tbk (Astragraphia)

Headquartered in Jakarta, PT Astra Graphia Tbk (Astragraphia) began its operations in 1975. Today, its business is focused on Printing and Digital Services. The printing business is represented by the Document Solution business unit, covering the full document cycle from input, management, distribution, and output.

The Digital Services are run by subsidiaries, Astra Graphia Information Technology (AGIT) and Astragraphia Xprins Indonesia (AXI). AGIT has transformed itself into a One Stop Digital Services partner by providing clients a complete suite of end-to-end services for ICT infrastructure, Enterprise Business Applications, and Digital Transformation through world class principal partnership and the development of its own solution products. AXI is focused on providing office services and solutions through integrated brick (physical store) and click (e-commerce). To learn more, visit www.astragraphia.co.id.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is a worldwide leader in enterprise analytics and mobility software. A pioneer in the BI and analytics space, MicroStrategy delivers innovative software that empowers people to make better decisions and transform the way they do business. We provide our enterprise customers with world-class software and expert services so they can deploy unique intelligence applications. To learn more, visit MicroStrategy online, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy Mobile, and Dossier are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

