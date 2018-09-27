Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MicroStrategy Incorporated    MSTR

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED (MSTR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MicroStrategy Incorporated : Indonesia’s PT Astra Graphia Tbk Taps MicroStrategy Mobile™ for Agile Decision Making

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 02:11am CEST

Mobile Adoption Provides Significant Improvements to Operational Efficiencies and Customer Service

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep. 26, 2018-- MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, today announced that PT Astra Graphia Tbk (Astragraphia), a printing and digital services provider, has chosen MicroStrategy for its comprehensive product functionalities and solutions roadmap. Astragraphia employees across the organization use MicroStrategy Mobile to access dashboards that reveal valuable insights about their business, including easy-to-spot performance indicators, and take decisive actions while on the move. With the ability to drill down into the data, managers can conduct fast analysis to better oversee their lines of business.

'Our decision makers have access to sophisticated, personalized visualizations that pull data from multiple data sources and then present that data in meaningful top-level views of our organization,' said Hendrix Pramana, Director, Astragraphia. 'With MicroStrategy's interactive visualizations, management can take corrective action and make data-driven decisions easily and quickly. MicroStrategy visualizations make the decision-making process simple, interactive, and actionable.'

The deployment of MicroStrategy Mobile apps and dashboards have significantly streamlined Astragraphia's data collection processes, resulting in as much as 50% time savings for data preparation and report generation, allowing more resources to be diverted towards in-depth analysis reporting, highlighting concern areas, and taking corrective actions.

Astragraphia identified different user groups with differing data needs. The top management dashboard allows real-time business performance monitoring which empowers executives to make faster decisions on corrective actions. The customer service team dashboard highlights call reports to help the team improve response and resolution time for greater customer satisfaction, which in turn, helps to secure recurring business and increase revenue. The sales and marketing team dashboards provide the team with comprehensive data to optimize pricing strategy and go-to-market strategy. Users can take action on real-time key metrics like conversion rates and sales pipeline on any standard device at any time, and can easily drill down to the regional, branch or individual level to get more detailed information.

'Astragraphia is a complex and diverse business - the executives need to have both the big picture and day-to-day operational details on the organization. To help meet our customer's distinct needs, we helped them deploy three separate dashboards across mobile applications and desktops, resulting in an enormous impact on the business and excellent user experience,' said Eric Sin, Vice President, Sales APAC at MicroStrategy. 'Astra Graphia Information Technology, the project implementer and a subsidiary of Astragraphia, is a key business partner of MicroStrategy in Indonesia, and we look forward to continuing our business partnership in the years to come.'

The positive user adoption has prompted Astragraphia to introduce additional MicroStrategy functionality. 'We're considering implementing Dossier™ and predictive capabilities in the next phase,' added Mr. Pramana. Astragraphia also plans to incorporate financial data from Astragraphia's subsidiaries within the reporting umbrella for review and monitoring by top management. In addition, Astragraphia is considering the introduction of a dashboard for its customers to monitor the billing, performance, usage, and productivity of Astragraphia's multifunction devices on-site.

To learn more about how organizations can increase the impact and adoption of mobile BI and analytics, read the TDWI report Best Practices for Maximizing the Potential of Mobile BI and Analytics.

About PT Astra Graphia Tbk (Astragraphia)

Headquartered in Jakarta, PT Astra Graphia Tbk (Astragraphia) began its operations in 1975. Today, its business is focused on Printing and Digital Services. The printing business is represented by the Document Solution business unit, covering the full document cycle from input, management, distribution, and output.

The Digital Services are run by subsidiaries, Astra Graphia Information Technology (AGIT) and Astragraphia Xprins Indonesia (AXI). AGIT has transformed itself into a One Stop Digital Services partner by providing clients a complete suite of end-to-end services for ICT infrastructure, Enterprise Business Applications, and Digital Transformation through world class principal partnership and the development of its own solution products. AXI is focused on providing office services and solutions through integrated brick (physical store) and click (e-commerce). To learn more, visit www.astragraphia.co.id.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is a worldwide leader in enterprise analytics and mobility software. A pioneer in the BI and analytics space, MicroStrategy delivers innovative software that empowers people to make better decisions and transform the way they do business. We provide our enterprise customers with world-class software and expert services so they can deploy unique intelligence applications. To learn more, visit MicroStrategy online, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy Mobile, and Dossier are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

MSTR-G

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926006059/en/

Source: MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy Incorporated
Claudia Cahill, 703-270-2207
ccahill@microstrategy.com

Disclaimer

MicroStrategy Inc. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 00:10:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
02:11aMICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Indonesia’s PT Astra Graphia Tbk Taps MicroSt..
PU
09/04MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Wins a 2018 Industry Excellence Award from Dresner ..
BU
08/30RETAIL ANALYTICS MARKET BY TOP KEY P : IBM, Oracle, SAS Institute, Tableau Softw..
AQ
08/28EXISTBI CONSULTANT BECOMES RENOWNED : Exist Management LLC (ExistBI) Very Own M..
AQ
08/21MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Analytics Summit Happy Hour
AQ
08/08MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : “2018 Global State of Enterprise Analytics&rd..
BU
08/01MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Appoints Marge Breya as Chief Marketing Officer
BU
07/30MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Wins 2018 BRWeek Awards
BU
07/26MICROSTRATEGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financi..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/01STOCKS TO WATCH : Time To Talk Valuation 
07/28MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor on Q2 2018 Results - Ear.. 
07/26MicroStrategy EPS of $0.42 
07/25Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
07/15BY THE NUMBERS : Technology Stocks With Rising Expectations 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 512 M
EBIT 2018 3,40 M
Net income 2018 18,9 M
Finance 2018 100 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 89,52
P/E ratio 2019 57,69
EV / Sales 2018 3,10x
EV / Sales 2019 2,90x
Capitalization 1 684 M
Chart MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
MicroStrategy Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 135 $
Spread / Average Target -8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Saylor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Phong Q. Le Senior EVP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Timothy Edwin Lang Chief Technology Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jarrod M. Patten Independent Director
Carl J. Rickertsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED12.25%1 684
ORACLE CORPORATION8.38%195 913
SAP10.71%154 610
INTUIT40.68%57 415
SERVICENOW INC51.55%35 155
HEXAGON26.45%20 385
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.