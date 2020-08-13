Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MicroStrategy Incorporated    MSTR

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

(MSTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MicroStrategy Incorporated : Long-Term MicroStrategy Investors Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of current, long-term investors of MicroStrategy Incorporated ("MicroStrategy") (NASDAQ: MSTR) to determine whether MicroStrategy and/or MicroStrategy's officers and directors violated securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices related to recent corporate actions. 

MicroStrategy investors are encouraged to complete Kehoe Law Firm's Securities Class Action Questionnaire or contact John Kehoe, Esq., (215 ) 792-6676, Ext. 801, jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com, securities@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss the securities investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors. 

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/long-term-microstrategy-investors-encouraged-to-contact-kehoe-law-firm-pc-301112028.html

SOURCE Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
12:55pMICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Long-Term MicroStrategy Investors Encouraged To Con..
PR
08:02aKASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Investigation of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) a..
PR
08/11MICROSTRATEGY INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/11MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Adopts Bitcoin as Primary Treasury Reserve Asset
BU
08/11MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Announces Commencement of Modified Dutch Auction Te..
BU
07/28MICROSTRATEGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financi..
AQ
07/28MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
07/21MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call..
BU
07/06MICROSTRATEGY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group