MicroStrategy Incorporated : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

02/26/2020 | 06:02pm EST

MicroStrategy® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced that it will present at the Morgan Stanley 2020 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 5:10 p.m. Pacific Standard Time at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco, California.

To register and view a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the “Events” section on MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://ir.microstrategy.com/events-presentations. Following the live webcast, a replay of the presentation will be available for approximately 90 days at https://ir.microstrategy.com/events-presentations.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, with the leading enterprise analytics platform. Our vision is to enable Intelligence Everywhere™. MicroStrategy provides modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise platform used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. Optimized for cloud and on-premises deployments, the platform features HyperIntelligence®, a breakthrough technology that overlays actionable enterprise data on popular business applications to help users make smarter, faster decisions. For more information about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com.

MicroStrategy, Intelligence Everywhere, and HyperIntelligence are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

MSTR-F


© Business Wire 2020
