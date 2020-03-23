Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MicroStrategy Incorporated    MSTR

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

(MSTR)
News Summary 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MicroStrategy : Receives Highest Product Scores from Gartner in Enterprise Analytics and Embedded Analytics Use Cases

03/23/2020 | 08:05am EDT

MicroStrategy® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced that Gartner, Inc., the leading provider of research and analysis on the global information technology industry, has recognized MicroStrategy with the highest product scores in Enterprise Analytics and Embedded Analytics, in the “Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms” report for its platform, MicroStrategy 2020™.[1] MicroStrategy’s rankings include:

  • #1 in Enterprise Analytics Use Case (scoring 4.86 out of 5)
  • #1 in Embedded Analytics Use Case (scoring 4.96 out of 5)
  • #2 in General Analytics Use Case (scoring 4.24 out of 5)
  • #3 in Advanced Analytics Use Case (scoring 4.46 out of 5)

“We’re very proud of MicroStrategy 2020’s top scores for Enterprise Analytics and Embedded Analytics use cases and believe our breakthrough technology HyperIntelligence® satisfies a new customer use case for speed and agility that hasn’t been addressed by traditional analytics and BI tools. By delivering actionable insights directly into emails, spreadsheets, calendars, popular business applications, and mobile devices that people use every day, we’re pushing the market beyond the ad hoc query and dashboard paradigm,” said Tim Lang, Senior Executive Vice President and CTO, MicroStrategy Incorporated.

According to Gartner, “To maximize value from their use of analytics and BI, data and analytics leaders should put more of an architectural focus on the consumer role, in particular by pushing personalized analytic content directly to the consumer’s natural workflow.” Gartner further believes that “by 2020, organizations that offer users access to a curated catalog of internal and external data will derive twice as much business value from analytics investments as those that do not.”

“As HyperIntelligence is increasingly deployed by our customers and serves up analytics to a much broader audience, we believe that it will illuminate more paths to value by adding speed and actionable insights to slower, weaker business applications deployed over the past 20 years,” said Lang.

[1] Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, Kurt Schlegel, James Richardson, Rita L. Sallam, Austin Kronz, Julian Sun, 11 March 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, with the leading enterprise analytics platform. Our vision is to enable Intelligence Everywhere™. MicroStrategy provides modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise platform used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. Optimized for cloud and on-premises deployments, the platform features HyperIntelligence, a breakthrough technology that overlays actionable enterprise data on popular business applications to help users make smarter, faster decisions. For more information about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com.

MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy 2020, HyperIntelligence, and Intelligence Everywhere are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

MSTR-G


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 528 M
EBIT 2020 50,9 M
Net income 2020 50,4 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 33,0x
P/E ratio 2021 49,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,93x
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 1 018 M
