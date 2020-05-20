Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/20 02:50:43 pm
1.025 USD   +1.49%
MicroVision : Overview slides

05/20/2020 | 02:29pm EDT

NOTE: The information in this presentation includes forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding exploration of strategic alternatives, sale of our product verticals or technology, sale or merger of the Company, managing costs, completing a strategic transaction; maximizing shareholder value; expected customer orders; future royalties; progress under and benefits of existing contracts and license agreements and the negotiation of future agreements; customer product launches; advantages of our technology; litigation; business execution; projections of future operations and financial results; availability of funds; product development applications and benefits; availability and supply of products and key components; commercialization of our technology; market opportunities and future demand. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from the future results implied or expressed in the forward-looking statements.

We encourage you to review our various SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 12, 2020, Proxy Statement documents, and various other SEC filings made from time to time in which we discuss risk factors associated with investing in MicroVision. These risk factors could cause results to differ from those implied or expressed in our forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this call, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update this information.

Disclaimer

Microvision Inc. published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 18:28:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2,95 M
EBIT 2020 -11,8 M
Net income 2020 -13,1 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,62x
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 48,7x
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 144 M
Technical analysis trends MICROVISION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,25 $
Last Close Price 1,01 $
Spread / Highest target -75,2%
Spread / Average Target -75,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -75,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sumit Sharma Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian V. Turner Chairman
Stephen P. Holt Chief Financial Officer
Perry M. Mulligan Director
Yalon Farhi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROVISION, INC.40.28%144
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.34.53%16 979
CORNING INCORPORATED-27.96%15 858
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-12.34%4 120
WUHU TOKEN SCIENCES CO., LTD.-5.45%3 338
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.-34.46%3 115
