MicroVision Regains Nasdaq Compliance

02/26/2019 | 05:24pm EST

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVision, Inc. (Nasdaq: MVIS), a leader in innovative ultra-miniature laser display and sensing technology, announced that it has received a letter from Nasdaq confirming that as of today the company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements. 

MicroVision was notified on December 28, 2018 that it had failed to meet the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Stock Market Listing Bid Price Rule 5450(a)(1).  MicroVision was notified today that it is now in compliance with the rule and that Nasdaq considers the matter closed. The company’s shares will continue to be traded on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol MVIS.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is the creator of PicoP® scanning technology, an ultra-miniature sensing and projection solution based on the laser beam scanning methodology pioneered by the company. MicroVision’s platform approach for this sensing and display solution means that its technology can be adapted to a wide array of applications and form factors. We combine our hardware, software, and algorithms to unlock value for our customers by providing them a differentiated advanced solution for a rapidly evolving, always-on world.

Extensive research has led MicroVision to become an independently recognized leader in the development of intellectual property. MicroVision’s IP portfolio has been recognized by the Patent Board as a top 50 IP portfolio among global industrial companies and has been included in the Ocean Tomo 300 Patent Index. The company is based in Redmond, Washington.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc or follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision.

MicroVision® and PicoP® are registered trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements  

Certain statements contained in this release, including those relating to MicroVision’s expectations, intentions or strategies, are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements include the following: our ability to raise additional capital when needed; the risk that MicroVision may not maintain compliance with the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market; capital market risks; market acceptance of our technologies and products, and for products incorporating our technologies; the failure of our commercial partners to perform as expected under our agreements; our ability to identify parties interested in paying any amounts or amounts we deem desirable for the purchase or license of intellectual property assets; our or our customers’ failure to perform under open purchase orders; our financial and technical resources relative to those of our competitors; our ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of our technologies; our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights and protect our proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain additional contract awards and to develop partnership opportunities; the timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market our products; potential product liability claims; and other risk factors identified from time to time in the company’s SEC reports, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the general or specific factors that may affect us. It should be recognized that other factors, including general economic factors and business strategies, may be significant, now or in the future, and the factors set forth in this release may affect us to a greater extent than indicated. Except as expressly required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.

Investor Relations Contact

David H. Allen
Darrow Associates, Inc.
408.427.4463
dallen@darrowir.com

MVIS logo (1).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
