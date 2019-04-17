Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microvision, Inc.    MVIS

MICROVISION, INC.

(MVIS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MicroVision enters into $11 Million Common Stock Purchase Agreement with Lincoln Park Capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

REDMOND, Wash., April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVision, Inc. (Nasdaq: MVIS), a leader in innovative ultra-miniature projection display and sensing technology, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC ("Lincoln Park"), an institutional investor based in Chicago, Illinois, under which the Company has the right to sell up to $11 million of common stock to Lincoln Park. Proceeds from any sales of stock will be used for general corporate purposes.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lincoln Park will immediately purchase $1 million in shares of common stock at a purchase price of $0.9821. In addition, for a period of 24 months, the Company has the right, at its sole discretion, to sell up to $10 million of additional common stock to Lincoln Park, subject to certain limitations, based on the prevailing market prices of the Company’s shares at the time of each sale.

Lincoln Park has no right to require any sales and is obligated to purchase the common stock as directed by the Company, subject to certain limitations set forth in the agreement. Lincoln Park has agreed not to cause or engage in any manner whatsoever, any direct or indirect short selling or hedging of the Company’s shares of common stock. In consideration for entering into the agreement, the Company has issued 250,000 shares of common stock to Lincoln Park as a commitment fee. No warrants, derivatives, or other share classes are associated with this agreement.

The agreement may be terminated by the Company at any time without any cost or penalty.

A more detailed description of the agreement is set forth in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is the creator of PicoP® scanning technology, an ultra-miniature sensing and projection solution based on the laser beam scanning methodology pioneered by the company. MicroVision’s platform approach for this sensing and display solution means that its technology can be adapted to a wide array of applications and form factors. We combine our hardware, software, and algorithms to unlock value for our customers by providing them a differentiated advanced solution for a rapidly evolving, always-on world.

Extensive research has led MicroVision to become an independently recognized leader in the development of intellectual property. MicroVision’s IP portfolio has been recognized by the Patent Board as a top 50 IP portfolio among global industrial companies and has been included in the Ocean Tomo 300 Patent Index. The company is based in Redmond, Washington.

MicroVision and PicoP are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

About Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC

LPC is an institutional investor headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. LPC’s experienced professionals manage a portfolio of investments in public and private entities. These investments are in a wide range of companies and industries emphasizing life sciences, specialty financing, energy and technology. LPC’s investments range from multiyear financial commitments to fund growth to special situation financings to long-term strategic capital offering companies certainty, flexibility and consistency.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release, including those relating to potential future sales of shares under the announced facility and potential applications and features of MicroVision technology are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risk that conditions for future sales under the facility may not be met and the risk that parties to the agreement may not perform their obligations. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the company’s forward-looking statements include the following: the possible adverse impact on the market price of our shares of common stock due to the dilutive effect of the securities to be sold pursuant to the use of the facility; the risk that we may be unable to sell additional shares under the terms of the facility; our ability to raise additional capital when needed; products incorporating our PicoP display engine may not achieve market acceptance, commercial partners may not perform under agreements as anticipated, we may be unsuccessful in identifying parties interested in paying any amounts or amounts we deem desirable for the purchase or license of IP assets, our or our customers failure to perform under open purchase orders; our financial and technical resources relative to those of our competitors; our ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of our technologies; our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights and protect our proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain additional contract awards; the timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market our products; potential product liability claims; and other risk factors identified from time to time in the company's SEC reports, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Except as expressly required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.

Investor Relations Contact

David H. Allen
Darrow Associates, Inc.
408.427.4463
dallen@darrowir.com

MVIS logo (1).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROVISION, INC.
02:14pMICROVISION, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
02:01pMicroVision enters into $11 Million Common Stock Purchase Agreement with Linc..
GL
07:39aMICROVISION : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:32aMICROVISION, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
07:31aMicroVision Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
GL
04/11MICROVISION : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results on April 17, 2019
AQ
03/12MICROVISION, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/12MicroVision Announces Retirement of Board Member Slade Gorton
GL
03/06MicroVision to Participate in the Sidoti & Company, LLC Spring Investor Confe..
GL
03/06MICROVISION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 42,4 M
EBIT 2019 -21,6 M
Net income 2019 -21,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,86x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,21x
Capitalization 122 M
Chart MICROVISION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Microvision, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROVISION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,06 $
Spread / Average Target 157%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Perry M. Mulligan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian V. Turner Chairman
Sumit Sharma Chief Operating Officer & VP-Engineering
Stephen P. Holt CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Thomas M. Walker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROVISION, INC.97.05%122
CORNING INCORPORATED15.72%27 388
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%13 959
LG DISPLAY CO LTD--.--%6 880
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%4 844
LEYARD OPTOELECTRONIC CO LTD--.--%3 658
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About