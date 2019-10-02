Log in
Mid-America Apartment Community    MAA

MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY

(MAA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/02 04:00:17 pm
130.49 USD   +0.39%
04:16pMAA : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Conference Call
PR
09/26MAA : Announces Quarterly Common Dividend
PR
09/03MAA : Announces Regular Quarterly Preferred Dividend
PR
News 
MAA : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Conference Call

MAA : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Conference Call

10/02/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MAA (NYSE: MAA) announced today that the company expects to release its third quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 after market close and will hold its third quarter conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. During the conference call, company officers will review third quarter performance and conduct a question-and-answer period.

MAA logo. (PRNewsFoto/MAA)

The conference call-in number is (877) 830-2596 (Domestic) or +1 (785) 424-1743 (International).  The Conference ID is MAA.  A replay of the conference call will be available from October 31, 2019 through November 14, 2019 by dialing (800) 283-5758 (Domestic) or +1 (402) 220-0863 (International).

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible through the "For Investors" page of the company's website at www.maac.com, and an audio archive of the call will be available on the Company's website following the call's conclusion.

About MAA
MAA is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P 500. MAA owns and has ownership interest in apartment communities throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance. For further details, please refer to "For Investors" page at www.maac.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maa-announces-date-of-third-quarter-2019-earnings-release-conference-call-300929957.html

SOURCE MAA


© PRNewswire 2019
