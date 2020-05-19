Log in
MAA : Announces Quarterly Common Dividend

05/19/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MAA (NYSE: MAA) today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $1.00 per share of common stock to be paid on July 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on July 15, 2020.

As established in prior quarters, the board of directors declared the quarterly common dividend in advance of MAA's earnings announcement that is expected to be made on July 29, 2020.

About MAA
MAA is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P 500. MAA has ownership interest in apartment communities throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance. For further details, please refer to www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@maac.com.

Certain matters in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended with respect to our expectations for future periods. Such statements include statements made about the payment of common dividends. The ability to meet the payment of common dividends in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements could differ materially from the projection due to a number of factors, including a downturn in general economic conditions or the capital markets, changes in interest rates and other items that are difficult to control such as increases in real estate taxes in many of our markets, as well as the other general risks inherent in the apartment and real estate businesses. Reference is hereby made to the filings of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K, and its annual report on Form 10-K, particularly including the risk factors contained in the latter filing.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maa-announces-quarterly-common-dividend-301062093.html

SOURCE MAA


© PRNewswire 2020
