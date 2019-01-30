MAA : Reports Fourth Quarter And Year End Results 0 01/30/2019 | 04:21pm EST Send by mail :

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., or MAA (NYSE: MAA), today announced operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. Net Income Available for Common Shareholders For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, net income available for MAA common shareholders was $60.4 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, compared to $122.5 million, or $1.08 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. In connection with the December 2016 merger between MAA and Post Properties, Inc., or Post Properties, MAA was required to issue its preferred stock in exchange for Post Properties' preferred stock. Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 included $2.3 million, or $0.02 per diluted common share, of non-cash expense related to the mark-to-market adjustment of the embedded derivative in the preferred shares issued in the Post Properties merger, and $0.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted common share, of gains related to the sale of real estate assets. Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 included $3.0 million, or $0.03 per diluted common share, of non-cash income related to the embedded derivative in the preferred shares and $68.3 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, of gains related to the sale of real estate assets. For the year ended December 31, 2018, net income available for MAA common shareholders was $219.2 million, or $1.93 per diluted common share, compared to $324.7 million, or $2.86 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2017. Results for the year ended December 31, 2018 included $2.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted common share, of non-cash expense related to the embedded derivative in the preferred shares and $4.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted common share, of gains related to the sale of real estate assets. Results for the year ended December 31, 2017 included $8.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted common share, of non-cash income related to the embedded derivative in the preferred shares and $127.4 million, or $1.12 per diluted common share, of gains related to the sale of real estate assets. Funds from Operations (FFO) For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, FFO was $182.9 million, or $1.55 per diluted common share and unit, or per Share, compared to $177.2 million, or $1.50 per Share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 included $2.3 million, or $0.02 per Share, of non-cash expense related to the embedded derivative in the preferred shares. Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 included $3.0 million, or $0.03 per Share, of non-cash income related to the embedded derivative in the preferred shares. For the year ended December 31, 2018, FFO was $712.7 million, or $6.04 per Share, compared to $699.6 million, or $5.94 per Share, for the year ended December 31, 2017. Results for the year ended December 31, 2018 included $2.6 million, or $0.02 per Share, of non-cash expense related to the embedded derivative in the preferred shares. Results for the year ended December 31, 2017 included $8.8 million, or $0.07 per Share, of non-cash income related to the embedded derivative in the preferred shares. A reconciliation of FFO to net income available for MAA common shareholders, and an expanded discussion of the components of FFO, can be found later in this release. Eric Bolton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We continue to capture solid demand for apartment housing across our portfolio. Despite elevated levels of new supply in a number of markets, rent growth trends continue to improve reflecting the superior job growth and household formation trends associated with our Sunbelt-focused strategy. Integration efforts associated with our merger with Post Properties are now complete, and we look forward to fully capturing the opportunities associated with redevelopment of this portfolio. Our balance sheet is strong with solid coverage ratios and significant capacity for executing on new opportunities that will emerge as we work through the current supply cycle." Highlights Property revenues from the Same Store Portfolio increased 2.3% during the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to the same period in the prior year, the strongest performance over the past four quarters. Results were driven by a 2.3% growth in Average Effective Rent per Unit, which was a 20 basis point improvement from the performance in the third quarter of 2018, and continued strong Average Physical Occupancy of 96.1%.

Property operating expenses for the Same Store Portfolio increased 3.0% during the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to the same period in the prior year, driven primarily by a 5.8% increase in real estate property taxes. Net Operating Income, or NOI, from the Same Store Portfolio increased by 2.0% during the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to the same period in the prior year.

Strong demand for apartment housing continues to support low resident turnover as resident move outs for the Same Store Portfolio for the fourth quarter of 2018 remained historically low at 48.5% on a rolling twelve month basis.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, MAA completed development of an expansion project on an apartment community located in Charleston, South Carolina . As of the end of the fourth quarter, MAA had three development projects under construction, which included 577 units, with a total projected cost of $118.5 million and an estimated $87.6 million remaining to be funded as of December 31, 2018 .

. As of the end of the fourth quarter, MAA had three development projects under construction, which included 577 units, with a total projected cost of and an estimated remaining to be funded as of . As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, MAA had four properties in their initial lease-up, including the expansion project completed during the quarter. At quarter-end, average physical occupancy for this lease-up portfolio was 62.4%. These properties are expected to stabilize and become fully productive over the coming year.

During the year ended December 31, 2018 , MAA completed renovation of 8,155 units under its redevelopment program, achieving average rental rate increases of 10.5% above non-renovated units. Same Store Portfolio Operating Results To ensure comparable reporting with prior periods, the Same Store Portfolio includes properties that were stabilized and owned by MAA at the beginning of the previous year. Post Properties communities became eligible to enter the Same Store Portfolio on January 1, 2018. The Same Store Portfolio revenue growth of 2.3% during the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily a result of a 2.3% increase in Average Effective Rent per Unit, as compared to the same period in the prior year. Average Physical Occupancy for the Same Store Portfolio was strong at 96.1% for the fourth quarter of 2018, a slight decrease from 96.2% in the same period in the prior year. Property operating expenses increased 3.0% for the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily driven by a 5.8% increase in real estate property taxes as compared to the same period in the prior year. This resulted in Same Store Portfolio NOI growth of 2.0% for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to the same period in the prior year. Same Store Portfolio revenue increased 1.9% during the year ended December 31, 2018, primarily as a result of a 1.9% increase in Average Effective Rent per Unit, as compared to the prior year. Rent growth for both new and renewing leases, as compared to the prior lease, on a combined basis increased an average of 2.5% during the year ended December 31, 2018, an 80 basis point improvement over the performance from the prior year. Average Physical Occupancy for the Same Store Portfolio remained strong at 96.1% for the year ended December 31, 2018. Property operating expenses increased 2.0% for the year ended December 31, 2018, primarily driven by a 4.2% increase in real estate property taxes as compared to the prior year. This resulted in Same Store Portfolio NOI growth of 1.9% for the year ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the prior year. A reconciliation of NOI, including Same Store NOI, to net income available for MAA common shareholders, and an expanded discussion of the components of NOI, can be found later in this release. Acquisition and Disposition Activity During the fourth quarter of 2018, MAA acquired a 10 acre land parcel located in the Denver, Colorado market and a 9 acre land parcel located in the Houston, Texas market. MAA is currently performing pre-development work with a development start date expected during 2019 at both locations. During the fourth quarter of 2018, MAA closed on the disposition of a 3 acre land parcel located in the Atlanta, Georgia market for proceeds of $0.7 million. Development and Lease-up Activity During the fourth quarter of 2018, MAA completed development of an expansion project at its 1201 Midtown II community located in Charleston, South Carolina, which is now included in MAA's lease-up portfolio. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, MAA had three development communities under construction. Total development costs for the three communities are projected to be $118.5 million, of which an estimated $87.6 million remained to be funded as of the end of the fourth quarter. The expected average stabilized NOI yield on these communities is 6.3%. During the fourth quarter of 2018, MAA funded $14.5 million of construction costs on both current and completed development projects. MAA expects to complete two developments in the second half of 2019 and one development in the second half of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2018, MAA had two apartment communities, The Denton II, located in Kansas City, Missouri and Post Midtown, located in Atlanta, Georgia, complete their initial lease-up and move into MAA's stabilized portfolio. MAA had four apartment communities, containing a total of 1,311 units, remaining in initial lease-up as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2018: Sync 36 I, located in Denver, Colorado; Post River North, located in Denver, Colorado; Post Centennial Park, located in Atlanta, Georgia; and 1201 Midtown II, located in Charleston, South Carolina. Physical occupancy for the four lease-up projects averaged 62.4% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. Redevelopment Activity MAA continues its interior redevelopment program at select apartment communities throughout the portfolio. During the fourth quarter of 2018, MAA redeveloped a total of 1,606 units at an average cost of $7,800 per unit, bringing the total units renovated during the year ended December 31, 2018 to 8,155 at an average cost of $6,138 per unit, achieving average rental rate increases of 10.5% above non-renovated units. Capital Expenditures Recurring capital expenditures totaled $16.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, or approximately $0.14 per Share, as compared to $18.5 million, or $0.15 per Share, for the same period in 2017. These expenditures led to Adjusted Funds from Operations, or AFFO, of $1.41 per Share for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $1.35 per Share for the same period in 2017. Redevelopment, revenue enhancing and other capital expenditures during the fourth quarter of 2018 were $31.2 million, as compared to $29.4 million for the same period in 2017. These expenditures led to Funds Available for Distribution, or FAD, of $135.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $129.3 million for the same period in 2017. Dividends and distributions paid on shares of common stock and noncontrolling interests during the fourth quarter of 2018 were $108.8 million, as compared to $102.5 million for the same period in 2017. Recurring capital expenditures totaled $74.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, or approximately $0.63 per Share, as compared to $71.6 million, or $0.61 per Share, for the year ended December 31, 2017. These expenditures led to AFFO of $5.41 per Share for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $5.33 per Share for the year ended December 31, 2017. Redevelopment, revenue enhancing and other capital expenditures during the year ended December 31, 2018 were $122.9 million, as compared to $102.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. These expenditures led to FAD of $515.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $525.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Dividends and distributions paid on shares of common stock and noncontrolling interests during the year ended December 31, 2018 were $434.9 million, as compared to $409.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. A reconciliation of FFO, AFFO and FAD to net income available for MAA common shareholders and an expanded discussion of the components of FFO, AFFO and FAD can be found later in this release. Financing Activities During the fourth quarter of 2018, MAA's primary operating partnership, Mid-America Apartments, L.P. (referred to as MAALP or the Operating Partnership), retired $529.6 million of secured property mortgages before maturity and an $80.0 million secured credit facility at maturity. In December 2018, MAALP entered into a fixed rate $172.0 million 30 year secured property mortgage associated with five of its apartment communities and a variable rate $300.0 million unsecured six month term loan. As of December 31, 2018, MAA had approximately $490.1 million combined cash and available capacity under MAALP's unsecured revolving credit facility. In December 2018, MAALP also entered into a fixed interest rate lock agreement relating to a $191.3 million 30 year secured mortgage associated with seven of its apartment communities that is expected to close in February 2019. Balance Sheet As of December 31, 2018: Total debt to total assets (as defined in the covenants for the bonds issued by MAALP) was 32.6%, compared to 33.2% as of December 31, 2017 ;

; Total debt outstanding was $4.5 billion at an average effective interest rate of 3.8%;

at an average effective interest rate of 3.8%; 74.8% of total debt was fixed or hedged against rising interest rates for an average of 6.8 years; and

Unencumbered NOI was 92.6% of total NOI, as compared to 84.8% as of December 31, 2017 . Merger Related Activities MAA completed its integrations efforts associated with the Post Properties merger during the fourth quarter of 2018. In connection with the Post Properties merger, MAA incurred $0.6 million, or $0.01 per Share, and $9.1 million, or $0.08 per Share, of merger and integration costs during the fourth quarter of 2018 and the year ended December 31, 2018, respectively. Merger and integration costs incurred during the year were primarily related to temporary systems, staffing, facilities and consulting costs necessary for the integration of the companies' business platforms. 100th Consecutive Quarterly Common Dividend Declared MAA declared its 100th consecutive quarterly common dividend at an annual rate of $3.84 per common share, an increase from the prior year's annual rate of $3.69. The quarterly common dividend will be paid on January 31, 2019 to holders of record on January 15, 2019. For 25 years, MAA has consistently paid a quarterly cash dividend and has never reduced or suspended the quarterly dividend. 2019 Net Income per Diluted Common Share and FFO and AFFO per Share Guidance MAA is providing initial 2019 guidance for Net income per diluted common share, as well as FFO per Share, and AFFO per Share. FFO and AFFO are non-GAAP measures. Acquisition and disposition activity materially affects depreciation and capital gains or losses, which combined, generally represent the majority of the difference between Net income available for common shareholders and FFO. As outlined in the definitions of non-GAAP measures accompanying this release, MAA's definition of FFO is in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts', or NAREIT's, definition. MAA believes that FFO is helpful in understanding operating performance in that FFO excludes depreciation expense of real estate assets and certain other non-routine items. MAA intends to update Net income per diluted common share, FFO per Share, and AFFO per Share guidance on a quarterly basis. Net income per diluted common share is expected to be in the range of $2.11 to $2.35 per diluted common share, or $2.23 per diluted common share at the midpoint, for the full year of 2019. FFO per Share for the year is expected to be in the range of $6.03 to $6.27 per Share, or $6.15 per Share at the midpoint. This initial guidance is based on projections of Same Store Portfolio property revenue growth of 1.80% to 2.80% for the full year based on continued strong occupancy, modestly improved leasing conditions and normal seasonal pricing trends, while Same Store Portfolio operating expense growth is expected to be in the range of 2.60% to 3.60% for the full year. The primary driver of the operating expense growth range is the expectation of continued increases in property real estate taxes. As a result, Same Store NOI growth for the full year is expected to be 1.30% to 2.30%. FFO guidance for 2019 includes an effective interest rate range of 3.9% to 4.1%. MAA expects FFO for the first quarter of 2019 to be in the range of $1.41 to $1.53 per Share, or $1.47 per Share at the midpoint. MAA does not forecast Net income per diluted share on a quarterly basis as it is not reasonable to accurately predict the timing of forecasted acquisition and disposition activity within a particular quarter (rather than during the course of the full year). MAA expects total recurring capital expenditures for the full year of 2019 to be approximately $75.4 million, which would produce expected AFFO per Share of $5.39 to $5.63 for the full year 2019. Supplemental Material and Conference Call Supplemental data to this release can be found under the "Financial Results" navigation tab on the "For Investors" page of our website at www.maac.com. MAA will host a conference call to further discuss fourth quarter and year end results on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at 9:00 AM Central Time. The conference call-in number is 877-830-2596. You may also join the live webcast of the conference call by accessing the "For Investors" page of our website at www.maac.com. MAA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, are filed under the registrant names of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. and Mid-America Apartments, L.P. About MAA MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 101,441 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia. For further details, please visit the MAA website at www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@maac.com, or via mail at MAA, 6815 Poplar Ave., Suite 500, Germantown, TN 38138, Attn: Investor Relations. Forward-Looking Statements Sections of this release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to our expectations for future periods. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead include statements related to expectations, projections, intentions or other items related to the future. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning forecasted operating performance and results, property acquisitions and dispositions, joint venture activity, development and renovation activity as well as other capital expenditures, capital raising activities, rent and expense growth, occupancy, financing activities, and interest rate and other economic expectations. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, as described below, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore such forward-looking statements included in this release may not prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or our objectives and plans will be achieved. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements: inability to generate sufficient cash flows due to market conditions, changes in supply and/or demand, competition, uninsured losses, changes in tax and housing laws, or other factors;

exposure, as a multifamily focused REIT, to risks inherent in investments in a single industry and sector;

adverse changes in real estate markets, including, but not limited to, the extent of future demand for multifamily units in our significant markets, barriers of entry into new markets which we may seek to enter in the future, limitations on our ability to increase rental rates, competition, our ability to identify and consummate attractive acquisitions or development projects on favorable terms, our ability to consummate any planned dispositions in a timely manner on acceptable terms, and our ability to reinvest sale proceeds in a manner that generates favorable returns;

failure of new acquisitions to achieve anticipated results or be efficiently integrated;

failure of development communities to be completed, if at all, within budget and on a timely basis or to lease-up as anticipated;

unexpected capital needs;

changes in operating costs, including real estate taxes, utilities and insurance costs;

losses from catastrophes in excess of our insurance coverage;

ability to obtain financing at favorable rates, if at all, and refinance existing debt as it matures;

level and volatility of interest or capitalization rates or capital market conditions;

loss of hedge accounting treatment for interest rate swaps;

the continuation of the good credit of our interest rate swap providers;

price volatility, dislocations and liquidity disruptions in the financial markets and the resulting impact on financing;

the effect of any rating agency actions on the cost and availability of new debt financing;

significant decline in market value of real estate serving as collateral for mortgage obligations;

significant change in the mortgage financing market that would cause single-family housing, either as an owned or rental product, to become a more significant competitive product;

our ability to continue to satisfy complex rules in order to maintain our status as a REIT for federal income tax purposes, the ability of MAALP to satisfy the rules to maintain its status as a partnership for federal income tax purposes, the ability of our taxable REIT subsidiaries to maintain their status as such for federal income tax purposes, and our ability and the ability of our subsidiaries to operate effectively within the limitations imposed by these rules;

inability to attract and retain qualified personnel;

cyberliability or potential liability for breaches of our privacy or information security systems;

potential liability for environmental contamination;

adverse legislative or regulatory tax changes;

legal proceedings relating to various issues, which, among other things, could result in a class action lawsuit;

compliance costs associated with laws requiring access for disabled persons; and

other risks identified in this press release and, from time to time, in other reports we file with the SEC or in other documents that we publicly disseminate. New factors may also emerge from time to time that could have a material adverse effect on our business. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this release. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS













Dollars in thousands, except per share data Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Rental and other property revenues $ 398,148



$ 382,738



$ 1,571,346



$ 1,528,987

















Net income available for MAA common shareholders $ 60,360



$ 122,528



$ 219,211



$ 324,691

















Total NOI(1) $ 251,434



$ 242,428



$ 976,758



$ 952,256

















Earnings per common share:(2)













Basic $ 0.53



$ 1.08



$ 1.93



$ 2.86

Diluted $ 0.53



$ 1.08



$ 1.93



$ 2.86

















Funds from operations per Share - diluted:(2)













FFO(1) $ 1.55



$ 1.50



$ 6.04



$ 5.94

AFFO(1) $ 1.41



$ 1.35



$ 5.41



$ 5.33

















Dividends declared per common share $ 0.9600



$ 0.9225



$ 3.7275



$ 3.5325

















Dividends/ FFO (diluted) payout ratio 61.9 %

61.5 %

61.7 %

59.5 % Dividends/ AFFO (diluted) payout ratio 68.1 %

68.3 %

68.9 %

66.3 %















Consolidated interest expense $ 44,454



$ 39,746



$ 173,594



$ 154,751

Mark-to-market debt adjustment 2,207



3,174



10,874



15,234

Debt discount and debt issuance cost amortization (1,534)



(1,400)



(5,885)



(5,424)

Capitalized interest 407



1,354



2,047



7,238

Total interest incurred $ 45,534



$ 42,874



$ 180,630



$ 171,799

















Amortization of principal on notes payable $ 2,704



$ 2,996



$ 10,611



$ 11,952





(1) A reconciliation of the following items and an expanded discussion of their respective components can be found later in this release: (i) NOI to Net income available for MAA common shareholders; and (ii) FFO and AFFO to Net income available for MAA common shareholders. (2) See the "Share and Unit Data" section for additional information. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (CONTINUED)





Dollars in thousands, except share price As of

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Gross Assets(1) $ 13,873,068



$ 13,566,990

Gross Real Estate Assets(1) $ 13,735,247



$ 13,395,413

Total debt $ 4,528,328



$ 4,502,057

Common shares and units outstanding 117,955,568



117,834,752

Share price $ 95.70



$ 100.56

Book equity value $ 6,381,603



$ 6,584,302

Market equity value $ 11,288,348



$ 11,849,463

Net Debt/Recurring Adjusted EBITDAre (2) 4.99x



5.04x





(1) A reconciliation of Gross Assets to Total assets and Gross Real Estate Assets to Real estate assets, net, along with an expanded discussion of their components, can be found later in this release. (2) Recurring Adjusted EBITDAre in this calculation represents the trailing twelve month period for each date presented. A reconciliation of the following items and an expanded discussion of their respective components can be found later in this release: (i) EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Recurring Adjusted EBITDAre to Net income; and (ii) Net Debt to Unsecured notes payable and Secured notes payable. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Dollars in thousands, except per share data Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Revenues:













Rental and other property revenues $ 398,148



$ 382,738



$ 1,571,346



$ 1,528,987

Expenses:













Operating expense, excluding real estate taxes and insurance 91,264



88,502



371,095



364,190

Real estate taxes and insurance 55,450



51,808



223,493



212,541

Depreciation and amortization 121,541



119,423



489,759



493,708

Total property operating expenses 268,255



259,733



1,084,347



1,070,439

Property management expenses 12,054



11,581



47,633



43,588

General and administrative expenses 9,063



9,459



34,786



40,194

Merger and integration related expenses 609



5,492



9,112



19,990

Interest expense 44,454



39,746



173,594



154,751

Loss (gain) on sale of depreciable real estate assets 18



(68,341)



39



(127,386)

(Gain) loss on sale of non-depreciable real estate assets (662)



21



(4,532)



(21)

Other non-operating expense (income) 631



(3,320)



(5,434)



(14,353)

Income before income tax expense 63,726



128,367



231,801



341,785

Income tax expense (785)



(709)



(2,611)



(2,619)

Income from continuing operations before real estate joint venture activity 62,941



127,658



229,190



339,166

Income from real estate joint venture 576



349



1,832



1,370

Net income 63,517



128,007



231,022



340,536

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,235



4,557



8,123



12,157

Net income available for shareholders 61,282



123,450



222,899



328,379

Dividends to MAA Series I preferred shareholders 922



922



3,688



3,688

Net income available for MAA common shareholders $ 60,360



$ 122,528



$ 219,211



$ 324,691

















Earnings per common share - basic:













Net income available for common shareholders $ 0.53



$ 1.08



$ 1.93



$ 2.86

















Earnings per common share - diluted:













Net income available for common shareholders $ 0.53



$ 1.08



$ 1.93



$ 2.86

SHARE AND UNIT DATA Shares and units in thousands Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net Income Shares (1)













Weighted average common shares - basic 113,690



113,453



113,638



113,407

Effect of dilutive securities 190



266



198



280

Weighted average common shares - diluted 113,880



113,719



113,836



113,687

Funds From Operations Shares And Units













Weighted average common shares and units - basic 117,804



117,648



117,777



117,617

Weighted average common shares and units - diluted 117,974



117,861



117,948



117,840

Period End Shares And Units













Common shares at December 31, 113,845



113,643



113,845



113,643

Operating Partnership units at December 31, 4,111



4,192



4,111



4,192

Total common shares and units at December 31, 117,956



117,835



117,956



117,835





(1) For additional information on the calculation of diluted common shares and earnings per common share, please refer to the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in MAA's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, expected to be filed with the SEC on or about February 21, 2019. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





Dollars in thousands







December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Assets





Real estate assets:





Land $ 1,868,828



$ 1,836,417

Buildings and improvements and other 11,670,216



11,281,504

Development and capital improvements in progress 59,506



116,833



13,598,550



13,234,754

Less: Accumulated depreciation (2,549,287)



(2,075,071)



11,049,263



11,159,683

Undeveloped land 58,257



57,285

Investment in real estate joint venture 44,181



44,956

Real estate assets, net 11,151,701



11,261,924

Cash and cash equivalents 34,259



10,750

Restricted cash 17,414



78,117

Other assets 120,407



135,807

Assets held for sale —



5,321

Total assets $ 11,323,781



$ 11,491,919









Liabilities and equity





Liabilities:





Unsecured notes payable $ 4,053,302



$ 3,525,765

Secured notes payable 475,026



976,292

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 413,850



405,560

Total liabilities 4,942,178



4,907,617

Redeemable common stock 9,414



10,408

Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock 9



9

Common stock 1,136



1,134

Additional paid-in capital 7,138,170



7,121,112

Accumulated distributions in excess of net income (989,263)



(784,500)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (212)



2,157

Total MAA shareholders' equity 6,149,840



6,339,912

Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership units 220,043



231,676

Total Company's shareholders' equity 6,369,883



6,571,588

Noncontrolling interest - consolidated real estate entity 2,306



2,306

Total equity 6,372,189



6,573,894

Total liabilities and equity $ 11,323,781



$ 11,491,919

RECONCILIATION OF FFO, AFFO AND FAD TO NET INCOME AVAILABLE FOR MAA COMMON SHAREHOLDERS Amounts in thousands, except per share and unit data Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net income available for MAA common shareholders $ 60,360



$ 122,528



$ 219,211



$ 324,691

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 120,181



118,309



484,722



489,503

Loss (gain) on sale of depreciable real estate assets 18



(68,341)



39



(127,386)

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets of real estate joint venture 152



146



595



596

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,235



4,557



8,123



12,157

Funds from operations attributable to the Company 182,946



177,199



712,690



699,561

Recurring capital expenditures (16,476)



(18,468)



(74,693)



(71,636)

Adjusted funds from operations 166,470



158,731



637,997



627,925

Redevelopment and revenue enhancing capital expenditures (23,892)



(21,969)



(91,475)



(82,225)

Other capital expenditures (7,288)



(7,439)



(31,417)



(19,909)

Funds available for distribution $ 135,290



$ 129,323



$ 515,105



$ 525,791

































Dividends and distributions paid $ 108,808



$ 102,508



$ 434,928



$ 409,948

















Weighted average common shares - diluted 113,880



113,719



113,836



113,687

FFO weighted average common shares and units - diluted 117,974



117,861



117,948



117,840

















Earnings per common share - diluted:













Net income available for common shareholders $ 0.53



$ 1.08



$ 1.93



$ 2.86

















Funds from operations per Share - diluted $ 1.55



$ 1.50



$ 6.04



$ 5.94

Adjusted funds from operations per Share - diluted $ 1.41



$ 1.35



$ 5.41



$ 5.33

RECONCILIATION OF NET OPERATING INCOME TO NET INCOME AVAILABLE FOR MAA COMMON SHAREHOLDERS Dollars in thousands Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Net Operating Income

















Same Store NOI $ 231,916



$ 224,290



$ 227,367



$ 905,756



$ 889,176

Non-Same Store NOI 19,518



18,078



15,219



71,002



63,080

Total NOI 251,434



242,368



242,428



976,758



952,256

Depreciation and amortization (121,541)



(124,549)



(119,423)



(489,759)



(493,708)

Property management expenses (12,054)



(11,303)



(11,581)



(47,633)



(43,588)

General and administrative expenses (9,063)



(6,380)



(9,459)



(34,786)



(40,194)

Merger and integration expenses (609)



(1,878)



(5,492)



(9,112)



(19,990)

Interest expense (44,454)



(44,650)



(39,746)



(173,594)



(154,751)

(Loss) gain on sale of depreciable real estate assets (18)



(23)



68,341



(39)



127,386

Gain (loss) on sale of non-depreciable real estate assets 662



959



(21)



4,532



21

Other non-operating (expense) income (631)



374



3,320



5,434



14,353

Income tax expense (785)



(616)



(709)



(2,611)



(2,619)

Income from real estate joint venture 576



402



349



1,832



1,370

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,235)



(1,913)



(4,557)



(8,123)



(12,157)

Dividends to MAA Series I preferred shareholders (922)



(922)



(922)



(3,688)



(3,688)

Net income available for MAA common shareholders $ 60,360



$ 51,869



$ 122,528



$ 219,211



$ 324,691

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA, EBITDAre, ADJUSTED EBITDAre AND RECURRING ADJUSTED EBITDAre TO NET INCOME Dollars in thousands Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net income $ 63,517



$ 128,007



$ 231,022



$ 340,536

Depreciation and amortization 121,541



119,423



489,759



493,708

Interest expense 44,454



39,746



173,594



154,751

Income tax expense 785



709



2,611



2,619

EBITDA 230,297



287,885



896,986



991,614

Loss (gain) on sale of depreciable real estate assets 18



(68,341)



39



(127,386)

Adjustments to reflect the Company's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates 321



306



1,242



1,234

EBITDAre 230,636



219,850



898,267



865,462

Gain on debt extinguishment (1) (1,960)



(28)



(2,179)



(3,196)

Net casualty loss (gain) and other settlement proceeds (1) 920



120



(724)



(114)

(Gain) loss on sale of non-depreciable assets (662)



21



(4,532)



(21)

Adjusted EBITDAre 228,934



219,963



890,832



862,131

Merger and integration expenses 609



5,492



9,112



19,990

Recurring Adjusted EBITDAre $ 229,543



$ 225,455



$ 899,944



$ 882,121



(1) Included in Other non-operating expense (income) in the Consolidated Statements of Operations RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO UNSECURED NOTES PAYABLE AND SECURED NOTES PAYABLE Dollars in thousands As of

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017 Unsecured notes payable $ 4,053,302



$ 3,525,765

Secured notes payable 475,026



976,292

Total debt 4,528,328



4,502,057

Cash and cash equivalents (34,259)



(10,750)

1031(b) exchange proceeds included in Restricted cash —



(47,668)

Net Debt $ 4,494,069



$ 4,443,639





RECONCILIATION OF GROSS ASSETS TO TOTAL ASSETS Dollars in thousands As of

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017 Total assets $ 11,323,781



$ 11,491,919

Accumulated depreciation 2,549,287



2,075,071

Gross Assets $ 13,873,068



$ 13,566,990





RECONCILIATION OF GROSS REAL ESTATE ASSETS TO REAL ESTATE ASSETS, NET Dollars in thousands As of

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017 Real estate assets, net $ 11,151,701



$ 11,261,924

Accumulated depreciation 2,549,287



2,075,071

Cash and cash equivalents 34,259



10,750

1031(b) exchange proceeds included in Restricted cash —



47,668

Gross Real Estate Assets $ 13,735,247



$ 13,395,413

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Adjusted EBITDAre For purposes of calculations in this release, Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for real estate, or Adjusted EBITDAre, is composed of EBITDAre adjusted for net gain or loss on non-depreciable asset sales, insurance and other settlement proceeds, and gain or loss on debt extinguishment. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers Adjusted EBITDAre to be an important measure of performance from core operations because Adjusted EBITDAre does not include various income and expense items that are not indicative of operating performance. MAA's computation of Adjusted EBITDAre may differ from the methodology utilized by other companies to calculate Adjusted EBITDAre. Adjusted EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of financial performance. Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) AFFO is composed of FFO less recurring capital expenditures. In order to better align the classification of capital expenditures with business goals, certain capital expenditures related to commercial properties have been reclassified out of recurring capital expenditures for comparative purposes. AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers AFFO to be an important measure of performance from operations because AFFO measures the ability to control revenues, expenses and recurring capital expenditures. EBITDA For purposes of calculations in this release, Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, or EBITDA, is composed of net income plus depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and income taxes. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers EBITDA to be an important measure of performance from core operations because EBITDA does not include various expense items that are not indicative of operating performance. EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of financial performance. EBITDAre For purposes of calculations in this release, Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for real estate, or EBITDAre, is composed of EBITDA, as defined above, excluding the gain or loss on sale of depreciable asset sales and plus adjustments to reflect MAA's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers EBITDAre to be an important measure of performance from core operations because EBITDAre does not include various expense items that are not indicative of operating performance. While MAA's definition of EBITDAre is in accordance with NAREIT's definition, it may differ from the methodology utilized by other companies to calculate EBITDAre. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of financial performance. Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) FAD is composed of FFO less total capital expenditures, excluding development spending and property acquisitions. FAD should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers FAD to be an important measure of performance from core operations because FAD measures the ability to control revenues, expenses and total capital expenditures. Funds From Operations (FFO) FFO represents net income available for MAA common shareholders (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding extraordinary items, asset impairment and gains or losses on disposition of operating properties, plus net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, and adjustments for joint ventures to reflect FFO on the same basis. Because noncontrolling interest is added back, FFO, when used in this document, represents FFO attributable to the Company. While MAA's definition of FFO is in accordance with the NAREIT's definition, it may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO utilized by other companies and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of operating performance. MAA believes that FFO is helpful in understanding operating performance in that FFO excludes depreciation and amortization of real estate assets. MAA believes that GAAP historical cost depreciation of real estate assets is generally not correlated with changes in the value of those assets, whose value does not diminish predictably over time, as historical cost depreciation implies. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) Gross Assets Gross Assets represents Total assets plus Accumulated depreciation and accumulated depreciation for Assets held for sale, which is included in "Assets held for sale" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets. MAA believes that Gross Assets can be used as a helpful tool in evaluating its balance sheet positions. MAA believes that GAAP historical cost depreciation of real estate assets is generally not correlated with changes in the value of those assets, whose value does not diminish predictably over time, as historical cost depreciation implies. Gross Real Estate Assets Gross Real Estate Assets represents Real estate assets, net plus Accumulated depreciation and accumulated depreciation for Assets held for sale, which is included in "Assets held for sale" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, plus Cash and cash equivalents plus 1031(b) exchange proceeds included in "Restricted cash" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets. MAA believes that Gross Real Estate Assets can be used as a helpful tool in evaluating its balance sheet positions. MAA believes that GAAP historical cost depreciation of real estate assets is generally not correlated with changes in the value of those assets, whose value does not diminish predictably over time, as historical cost depreciation implies. Net Debt Net Debt represents Unsecured notes payable and Secured notes payable less Cash and cash equivalents and 1031(b) proceeds included in "Restricted cash" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets. MAA believes Net Debt is a helpful tool in evaluating its debt position. Net Operating Income (NOI) Net Operating Income represents Rental and other property revenues less Total property operating expenses, excluding depreciation, for all properties held during the period, regardless of their status as held for sale. NOI should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders. MAA believes NOI by market is a helpful tool in evaluating the operating performance within MAA's markets because it measures the core operations of property performance by excluding corporate level expenses and other items not related to property operating performance. Recurring Adjusted EBITDAre Recurring Adjusted EBITDAre represents Adjusted EBITDAre further adjusted to exclude certain items that are not considered part of MAA's core business operations such as acquisition and merger and integration expenses. MAA believes Recurring Adjusted EBITDAre is an important performance measure as it adjusts for certain items that by their nature are not comparable over periods and therefore tend to obscure actual operating performance. MAA's definition of Recurring Adjusted EBITDAre may differ from the methodology utilized by other companies to calculate Recurring Adjusted EBITDAre. Recurring Adjusted EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of operating performance. Same Store NOI Same Store NOI represents total operating revenues less total property operating expenses, excluding depreciation, for all properties classified within the Same Store Portfolio during the period. Same Store NOI should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders. MAA believes Same Store NOI is a helpful tool in evaluating the operating performance within MAA's markets because it measures the core operations of property performance by excluding corporate level expenses and other items not related to property operating performance. OTHER KEY DEFINITIONS Average Effective Rent per Unit Average Effective Rent per Unit represents the average of gross rent amounts after the effect of leasing concessions for occupied units plus prevalent market rates asked for unoccupied units, divided by the total number of units. Leasing concessions represent discounts to the current market rate. MAA believes average effective rent is a helpful measurement in evaluating average pricing. It does not represent actual rental revenue collected per unit. Average Physical Occupancy Average Physical Occupancy represents the average of the daily physical occupancy for the quarter. OTHER KEY DEFINITIONS (CONTINUED)

Development Communities Communities remain identified as development until certificates of occupancy are obtained for all units under development. Once all units are delivered and available for occupancy, the community moves into the Lease-up Communities portfolio. Lease-up Communities New acquisitions acquired during lease-up and newly developed communities remain in the Lease-up Communities portfolio until stabilized. Communities are considered stabilized after achieving at least 90% occupancy for 90 days. Non-Same Store Portfolio Non-Same Store Portfolio includes recent acquisitions, communities that have been identified for disposition, and communities that have undergone a significant casualty loss. Same Store Portfolio MAA reviews its Same Store Portfolio at the beginning of each calendar year, or as significant transactions warrant. Communities are generally added into the Same Store Portfolio if they were owned and stabilized at the beginning of the previous year. Communities are considered stabilized after achieving at least 90% occupancy for 90 days. Communities that have been approved by MAA's Board of Directors for disposition are excluded from the Same Store Portfolio. Communities that have undergone a significant casualty loss are also excluded from the Same Store Portfolio. Total Market Capitalization Total Market Capitalization equals the number of shares of common stock plus units not held by MAA at period end multiplied by the closing stock price at period end, plus total debt outstanding. Unencumbered NOI Unencumbered NOI represents NOI generated by unencumbered assets (as defined in MAALP's bond covenants). View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maa-reports-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-results-300787057.html SOURCE MAA

