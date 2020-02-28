Mid America Apartment Community : Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference
02/28/2020 | 06:35pm EST
Citi 2020
Global Property CEO Conference
MARCH 2020
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which MAA operates and beliefs of and assumptions made by MAA management, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could significantly affect the financial results of MAA. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. In this presentation, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any statements about forecasted operating results, anticipated revenue and expense growth, expected acquisition and disposition activity, the outlook for multifamily supply, the outlook for job growth, anticipated capital raising and financing activities, anticipated occupancy rates, anticipated lease pricing and rent growth, expected timing and financial impact of capital initiatives, estimated development funding, the anticipated timing of completion of current development projects and the stabilization of such projects, MAA's future development projects, the anticipated stabilization of communities in lease-up, the anticipated scope of MAA's future redevelopment activities and projected redevelopment costs, incremental rent growth and incremental revenue, anticipated dividends, interest rate and other economic expectations, and other information that is not historical. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that MAA anticipates or expects will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although MAA believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, MAA can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and therefore actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: inability to generate sufficient cash flows due to market conditions, changes in supply and/or demand, competition, uninsured losses, changes in tax and housing laws, or other factors; exposure as a multifamily-focused REIT to risks inherent in investments in a single industry and sector; adverse changes in real estate markets; failure of new acquisitions to achieve anticipated results or be efficiently integrated; failure of development communities to be completed, if at all, within budget and on a timely basis or to lease-up as anticipated; unexpected capital needs; changes in operating costs, including real estate taxes, utilities and insurance costs; losses from catastrophes in excess of our insurance coverage; level and volatility of interest or capitalization rates or capital market conditions; the effect of any rating agency actions; inability to attract and retain qualified personnel; cyberliability or potential liability for breaches of our privacy or information security systems; adverse legislative or regulatory tax changes; adverse legal proceedings; compliance costs associated with laws requiring access for disabled persons; and those additional risks and factors discussed in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by MAA from time to time, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in MAA's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. MAA undertakes no duty to update any forward- looking statements appearing in this presentation.
REGULATION G
This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. MAA's definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures, among other terms, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, can be found in the accompanying Appendix and under the "Filings & Financials - Quarterly Results" navigation tab on the "For Investors" page of MAA's website at www.maac.com.
Strong. Building Momentum. Ready.
Transformative transactions over the last six years have enhanced our portfolio, our execution capabilities and our capacity to support new growth. We look forward to capturing the opportunities that lie ahead.
A Strategy Focused On Creating Value Through The Full Market Cycle
• MAA has a differentiated approach, focused on the high growth Sun Belt region
• Portfolio is diversified among markets, submarkets, asset styles, and price points
Strong
• Portfolio size and market concentration create efficiencies and economies of scale
• Technology initiatives further strengthen platform and opportunities
• Strong balance sheet provides safety while creating flexibility and opportunity
Building
Momentum
Strong 2019 rent growth trends carry momentum into 2020
High yielding interior kitchen and bath redevelopment program continues throughout the portfolio
Expanded exterior amenity redevelopment program underway at select properties
Expanded new development pipeline creating additional value
• Proven track record of creating steady internal growth, while also absorbing and extracting
Technology Advances Expected to Enhance Operations and Add Value
1
Smart Home Technology Roll-out In Progress
2019 Test and 2020 Expansion
Tests at 15 properties in 2019 were well received
Mobile control of lights, thermostat and security as well as leak monitoring provides additional value to residents
Additional synergy opportunities in repairs and maintenance and vacant and house electric charges
Expect to install in approximately 24K units in 2020 with revenue impact as leases expire or renew
Double Play Bulk Internet Roll-out In Progress
High-Speed Internet added to Bulk Cable Program
Program initiated in the back half of 2019 adds high-speed internet access at discounted price to residents
Opportunity exists for approximately half of the same store portfolio
Expect contracts to be in place for all units by mid-year 2020, with NOI opportunity building as leases expire or renew
Projected 2020 NOI growth impact of roughly 50bps
Other Programs Recently Completed or Currently in Review/Testing Phase
New and Improved Single Operating Platform
Improvements to Intranet, Digital Content and Training for Employees
Enhanced Online Recruiting Tools
Utility Monitoring Enhancements
SightPlan - Mobile Inspections for Service Technicians
Enhanced Company Website and Data Analysis
Artificial Intelligence, Chat, CRM, and Prospect Engagement Tools
Strong Balance Sheet and Manageable Debt Maturity Profile
1
CREDIT METRICS AT 12/31/2019
MAA
SECTOR AVG4
Total debt / adjusted total assets1
31.4%
32.3%
Total secured debt / adjusted total assets1
4.4%
5.3%
Unencumbered NOI / total NOI
90.2%
91.1%
Net debt / recurring adjusted EBITDAre2
4.62x3
5.05x
Consolidated income available for debt service to total annual debt service charge1,2
5.10x
5.65x
Weighted average maturity of debt (in years)
7.5
8.1
MAA calculations as specifically defined in Mid-America Apartments, L.P.'s debt agreements.
Sector average represents publicly disclosed sector equivalent.
Recurring Adjusted EBITDAre for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2019 included the impact of the non-cash income related to the fair value adjustment of the embedded derivative in the MAA Series I preferred shares. The inclusion of the non-cash income item lowered Net Debt/Recurring Adjusted EBITDAre by 9 basis points for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
Sector constituents include AVB, CPT, EQR, ESS and UDR; data is from 4Q 2019 company filings
DEBT MATURITY PROFILE ($ IN MILLIONS) AT 12/31/2019
Debt1
Commercial Paper Program
Weighted Average Interest Rate
3.8%
Weighted Average Maturity
7.5 years
$138
$70
$194
$665
$360
$416
$2,612
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025+
% MATURING
0.0%
5%
10.8%
4%
6.1%
15%
13.5%
8%
12.6%
9%
59%
57.0%
1 Debt excluding unsecured revolving credit facility and unsecured commercial paper program. At 12/31/19, there was no outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility.
Strong Trends Heading Into 2020
2
4.0%
3.6%
3.8%
3.5%
3.7%
3.4%
3.0%
2.5%
2.3%
2.0%
2.1%
1.9%
1.5%
1.0%
2017
2018
2019
2020F
Effective Rent Growth
Total Revenue Growth
2019
2020F
Blended Lease Over Lease Rent Growth
4.4%
2.9% - 3.9%
"Earned in" Rent Growth1
0.9%
1.7%
1 "Earned in" rent growth is calculated as December effective rent/unit as compared to the full year effective rent/unit and is intended to capture the carry over growth into the following year from in place rents
Value Creation through Kitchen and Bath Redevelopment Program
Approximately 25,000 units redeveloped during past 3 years
Before
OPPORTUNITY
Between 12,000 - 14,000 units (including legacy PPS portfolio) remaining for redevelopment across same store portfolio with potential to create additional rent growth value.
SCOPE
Redevelopments are performed on turn at select communities (properties remain in same store group), minimizing down time and allowing us to continually refine the program for real-time improvements
Standard program includes kitchen and bath upgrades
After
•
Stainless appliances
•
Counter top replacement
•
Updated cabinetry
• Plumbing and light fixture updates
•
Flooring
RESULTS
2017A
2018A
2019A
2020F
Production
8,375
8,155
8,329
7,000-8,000
Average Per Unit Cost
$5,463
$6,138
$5,876
$6,000-$7,000
Average Rent Increase
8.8%
10.5%
9.8%
9%-10%
Post Parkside, Orlando, FL
2
Future Opportunity to Capture
MAA REDEVELOPMENT PIPELINE
Pipeline of Units Yet to be Redeveloped
2
Currently Identified Redevelopment Opportunity
Legacy
Legacy
Legacy
Total
MAA
CLP
PPS
MAA
13K
Units
3,749
3,334
6,024
13,107
units of
Capital
$16.9M
$15.0M
$49.6M
$81.5M
Incremental
opportunity
$3.5M
$3.1M
$10.7M
$17.3M
Revenue
Top 10 2020 Markets For Redevelopment
Atlanta, GA 1,339 units
Nashville, TN 304 units
Dallas, TX 651 units
Washington, DC 302 units
Tampa, FL 573 units
Phoenix, AZ 280 units
Charlotte, NC 513 units
Raleigh/Durham, NC 234 units
Orlando, FL 363 units
Charleston, SC 220 units
Future Value Opportunity
Revenue
At 5.0%
Net Value
Cap Rate
Creation
$17.3M
$346.0M
$264.5M
<350 Redeveloped Units
+350 Redeveloped Units
Expanding the Redevelopment Program to Drive Additional Value
2
Property Repositioning Program
Thoughtful Upgrades to Maximize Revenue
Program differentiated from kitchen/bath redevelopment - includes upgrade of amenities, exteriors and common areas to keep pace with market demand
Candidates evaluated on location, potential for rent growth, competition and incoming supply
10 properties planned for 2020
Approximate 2020 investment of $26M with benefit expected in 2021 (8-9% cash on cash return)
Unused Rooftop
Potential for Rooftop Lounge Similar to Comps (pictured example:Post Midtown Atlanta rooftop terrace)
CASE STUDY
Post Parkside | Orlando
Leverage Location and Views of Lake Eola
Property located in highly desirable downtown area overlooking Lake Eola; high foot traffic; grocery, restaurants, events within walking distance; demographics and demand favorable to support upgrade
Current rooftop unused; existing leasing office small, not ideally located; common amenities and exteriors in need of update and expansion
Evaluate repurposing rooftop as resident lounge area
Evaluate moving and expanding current leasing center for maximum visibility, accessibility and functionality
Evaluate addition of package room and parcel pending solution
Evaluate improvements to existing resident amenities including pool area as well as other exterior updates
Currently greater than 20% delta between rents of the subject property and its immediate comparable property set
16
Development Pipeline Poised To Deliver Value
2
Current $490 million development pipeline
Started late
3Q 2019
336 N Orange, Orlando, FL
Expected
Expected
Completion
Completion
3Q 2020
2Q 2021
MAA Frisco Bridges II, Dallas, TXNovel Midtown, Phoenix, AZ
Expected
Expected
Completion
Completion
4Q 2021
4Q 2021
Westglenn, Denver, CO
Jefferson Sand Lake, Orlando, FL
Development Pipeline and Lease-ups Poised To Deliver Value
2
Established history and success of disciplined capital deployment will govern growth through new development
Design and investment managed from an owner/operator perspective; long-term margins optimized
Spread between forecasted cost basis and current cap rates supports value accretion of approximately$230M from the current pipeline1
ACTIVE DEVELOPMENTS AT 12/31/2019
EXPECTED
TOTAL
TOTAL EXP COST
INITIAL
EXPECTED
6.2%
PROPERTY
MSA
UNITS
(IN MILLIONS)
OCCUPANCY
STABILIZATION2
Copper Ridge II
Fort Worth, TX
168
$
30.0
1Q 2020
1Q 2021
AVERAGE EXPECTED
MAA Frisco Bridges II
Dallas, TX
348
$
69.0
2Q 2020
4Q 2021
STABILIZED NOI YIELD
Novel Midtown3
Phoenix, AZ
345
$
82.0
4Q 2020
3Q 2022
$30M - $31M
Westglenn
Denver, CO
306
$
84.5
2Q 2021
3Q 2022
336 N Orange
Orlando, FL
369
$
99.0
2Q 2021
4Q 2022
TOTAL EXPECTED STABILIZED
Long Point
Houston, TX
308
$
57.0
3Q 2021
4Q 2022
INCREMENTAL NOI
Jefferson Sand Lake4
Orlando, FL
264
$
68.0
2Q 2021
4Q 2022
TOTAL ACTIVE DEVELOPMENTS
2,108
$
489.5
5.9%
ACTIVE LEASE-UPSAT 12/31/2019
TOTAL
TOTAL COST
PHYSICAL
EXPECTED
AVERAGE BLENDED
STABILIZED NOI YIELD
PROPERTY
MSA
UNITS
(IN MILLIONS)
OCCUPANCY
STABILIZATION2
$8.0M - $9.0M
Post Parkside at Wade III
Raleigh, NC
150
$
23.7
96.7%
1Q 2020
Sync 36 II
Denver, CO
79
$
21.8
45.6%
2Q 2020
1201 Midtown II
Charleston, SC
140
$
28.6
92.9%
1Q 2020
TOTAL EXPECTED STABILIZED
The Greene
Greenville, SC
271
$
72.1
82.7%
3Q 2020
INCREMENTAL NOI
TOTAL ACTIVE LEASE-UPS
640
$
146.2
83.6%
Source: Company 4Q 2019 Earnings Release Supplemental
3 MAA owns 80% of the joint venture that owns this property
1 Based on 4.5% Cap Rate; includes 4Q 2019 development and lease-up pipeline
4 MAA owns 95% of the joint venture that owns this property
2 Communities are considered stabilized after achieving 90% occupancy for 90
days
Differentiated Strategy and Superior Execution Drives Long-term Value Creation
1 AFFO Payout Ratio is defined as annual dividends paid or forecasted to be paid divided by annual AFFO per Share diluted
2 Weighted average of AFFO Payout Ratio for multifamily peers: AIV, AVB, CPT, EQR, ESS and UDR
Balance Sheet Capacity With Multiple Capital Sources
3
DEBT/TOTAL CAPITALIZATION1
2012
2019
37.0%
22.5%
3.2%
0.2%
TOTAL CAPITALIZATION1
26.3%
63.0%
19.3%
77.3%
2012
2019
Common Stock
Common Stock
Unsecured Debt
Unsecured Debt
Secured Debt
Secured Debt
Preferred Stock
10.7%
2012
2019
Total Debt/Total Assets
44.1%
Total Debt/Total Assets
31.4%
Annual Dividend/Share
$2.64
Annual Dividend/Share
$4.00
Dividend/AFFO
66.7%
Dividend/AFFO
64.8%
Net Debt/Recurring Adj EBITDAre
6.48x
Net Debt/Recurring Adj EBITDAre
4.62x
Ratings
BBB-/Baa2/BBB
Ratings
BBB+/Baa1/BBB+
Unencumbered Gross Assets
53%
Unencumbered Gross Assets
89%
Average Daily Trading Volume
300k
Average Daily Trading Volume
530k
Outstanding Public Bonds
$0
Outstanding Public Bonds
$3.2 billion
1"Total Capitalization" equals common shares and units outstanding multiplied by the closing stock price on 12/31/2019, plus preferred shares outstanding
on
12/31/2019 at the $50 per share redemption price and Total debt on 12/31/2019.
Experienced, Tenured Management Team
3
• Experienced, strengthened,
Finance
Human
Resources
and broadened
management team
Al Campbell
Melanie Carpenter
enhances execution
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer
22 years with MAA
20 years with MAA
capabilities
Team of 26 Senior VPs with wide range of technical experience and expertise drives competitive advantages.
Average 12 years with MAA
Robust property manager training and development program
General Counsel
& Commercial
Property Operations
Rob DelPriore
EVP, General Counsel
25 years with MAA (includes outside tenure)
Acquisitions
& Dispositions
Brad Hill
EVP, Director of Multifamily Investing
10 years with MAA
Seasoned Management…Industry Leaders
Multifamily Property
Operations
Tom Grimes
EVP, Chief Operating Officer
25 years with MAA
New Development
David Ward
EVP, Development
15 years with MAA (includes PPS tenure)
N A R E I T | N A T I O N A L M U L T I F A M I L Y H O U S I N G C O U N C I L | U R B A N L A N D I N S T I T U T E |
N A T I O N A L H O M E B U I L D E R S A S S O C I A T I O N |
S T A T E A N D L O C A L A P A R T M E N T A S S O C I A T I O N S
Strong Culture Serving All Stakeholders
3
Our long-term commitment to sustainability and responsibly managing our relationships is an essential part of how we provide exceptional service and value for our stakeholders. We are dedicated to continuous progress and have established an ESG council of executive and senior department heads focused on tracking and enhancing our environmental, social and governance efforts.
Environmental Stewardship
Social Responsibility
Corporate Governance
CONSERVING RESOURCES
Low-flowtoilets and WaterSense plumbing fixtures
Smart irrigation and water use efficiency audits
Landscape innovations minimizing turf and using drought tolerant plant material
Utility monitoring systems
REDUCING WASTE
On-sitetrash recycling options for residents
Trash compaction to reduce pick-ups
Online leasing and communication tools
Vendor partnerships to recycle carpet and other flooring materials; use of carpets made with recycled content
INCREASING ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Reduced watt, high performance lighting fixtures in community breezeways and common areas
Routine maintenance and audits of HVAC systems and upgrades to efficient equipment
Energy Star rated appliances
Smart thermostats
EMPOWERING ASSOCIATES
Competitive compensation and benefits packages, recognition programs, and growth opportunities
Ongoing training
The latest technology and proven systems
Associate engagement including internal communications, reviews and surveys
CARING FOR RESIDENTS
STAR Service Program and routine resident surveys
Online resident portal for ease of transactions, service request submission and communication
Property amenities to promote healthy lifestyles
REACHING THE COMMUNITY
Corporate charity, Open Arms Foundation, provides temporary housing to families who must travel for medical treatment. Over 3,000 families helped to date in over 50 MAA homes.
2019-2020 Initiatives
BUILDING CONFIDENCE
Corporate Governance Guidelines encompassing board and committee structure, director and executive officer standards and stock ownership requirements
Code of conduct and ethical standards applying to all MAA associates and directors
Governance practices overseeing policies and standards related to shareholder rights and proxy access
Performance-based,equity compensation aligning executive goals with the long-term best interests of our shareholders
Transparency and accountability of financial reporting, auditing and internal controls through risk oversight and anonymous submission platform
Strong governance ratings from Green Street Advisors and Institutional Shareholder Services
Full Year 2020 NOI Growth Range Forecast of 3.0% - 4.0%
2020 Core FFO and Investment Outlook
3
EXPECTED CORE FFO/SHARE1
CAPITAL INITIATIVES4
TRANSACTIONS4/FINANCING
Full Year 20202
$6.38 - $6.62
Smart Home
$35M - $38M
Multifamily
$175M - $225M
$6.50
Investment
Capital Spend
Acquisitions
$200M
Midpoint
24k to 25k units
All in lease up, i.e.
Midpoint
installed in 2020
initially dilutive
Q1 20203
$1.53 - $1.65
Exterior
$25M - $30M
Multifamily
$125M - $150M
$1.59
Redevelopment
Capital Spend
Dispositions
$138M
Midpoint
10 properties
Midpoint
targeted for 2020
Actual 2019 results included $0.29 per
Interior
$48M - $52M
Multifamily
$225M - $275M
Share of unusual or non-cash items that
Redevelopment
Capital Spend
Development
$250M
are not forecasted to recur in 2020:
7k to 8k units in
Funding
Midpoint
• $0.15 per Share from
2020
the valuation of the
Unsecured Bond
$300M - $400M
preferred derivative
• $0.10 per Share of land gains
Exploring 5 year
3.00% - 3.75%
• $0.04 per Share of various other items
to 30 year options
[TIMING: Q2 2020]
On a Core FFO basis, FFO/Share in 2019
Equity Issuance
$80M of equity
was $6.26
assumed at midpoint
of transaction guidance
In this context, per Share means per diluted common share and unit.
Net income per diluted common share is expected to be in the range of $3.02 to $3.26 per diluted common share ($3.14 at the midpoint) for the full year 2020.
MAA does not forecast Net income per diluted common share on a quarterly basis as MAA cannot predict the timing of forecasted acquisition and disposition activity within a particular quarter (rather than during the course of the full year).
Expectations for the full year 2020
APPENDIX
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Terms
At December 31, 2019
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
RECONCILIATION OF FFO, AFFO AND FAD TO NET INCOME AVAILABLE FOR MAA COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
Amounts in thousands, except per share and unit data
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income available for MAA common shareholders
$
148,667
$
60,360
$
350,123
$
219,211
Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets
123,928
120,181
490,632
484,722
(Gain) loss on sale of depreciable real estate assets
(80,001)
18
(80,988)
39
Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets of real estate joint venture
153
152
618
595
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
5,471
2,235
12,807
8,123
Funds from operations attributable to the Company (1)
198,218
182,946
773,192
712,690
Recurring capital expenditures
(14,320)
(15,887)
(72,781)
(71,960)
Adjusted funds from operations (1)
183,898
167,059
700,411
640,730
Redevelopment capital expenditures
(13,139)
(14,001)
(58,199)
(55,148)
Revenue enhancing capital expenditures
(6,804)
(8,905)
(32,871)
(30,910)
Commercial capital expenditures
(2,056)
(1,575)
(7,075)
(8,150)
Other capital expenditures
(5,785)
(7,288)
(19,280)
(31,417)
Funds available for distribution (1)
$
156,114
$
135,290
$
582,986
$
515,105
Dividends and distributions paid
$
113,630
$
108,808
$
453,682
$
434,928
Weighted average common shares - diluted
114,309
113,880
114,113
113,836
FFO weighted average common shares and units - diluted
118,214
117,974
118,127
117,948
Earnings per common share - diluted:
Net income available for common shareholders
$
1.30
$
0.53
$
3.07
$
1.93
Funds from operations per Share - diluted (2)
$
1.68
$
1.55
$
6.55
$
6.04
Adjusted funds from operations per Share - diluted (2)
$
1.56
$
1.42
$
5.93
$
5.43
Results for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 included $17.9 million of non-cash income and $2.6 million of non-cash expense, respectively, related to the fair value adjustment of the embedded derivative in the MAA Series I preferred shares.
Results for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 included $0.15 per Share of non-cash income and $0.02 per Share of non-cash expense, respectively, related to the fair value adjustment of the embedded derivative in the MAA Series I preferred shares.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
RECONCILIATION OF NET OPERATING INCOME TO NET INCOME AVAILABLE FOR MAA COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
Dollars in thousands
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net Operating Income
Same Store NOI
$
247,739
$
238,137
$
235,966
$
956,075
$
921,240
Non-Same Store NOI
19,291
17,956
15,468
72,097
55,518
Total NOI
267,030
256,093
251,434
1,028,172
976,758
Depreciation and amortization
(125,426)
(124,684)
(121,541)
(496,843)
(489,759)
Property management expenses
(13,816)
(13,899)
(12,054)
(55,011)
(47,633)
General and administrative expenses
(10,885)
(11,485)
(9,063)
(46,121)
(34,786)
Merger and integration expenses
-
-
(609)
-
(9,112)
Interest expense
(43,698)
(44,513)
(44,454)
(179,847)
(173,594)
Gain (loss) on sale of depreciable real estate assets
80,001
1,000
(18)
80,988
(39)
Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate assets
2,787
-
662
12,047
4,532
Other non-operating (expense) income
(495)
20,060
(631)
25,275
5,434
Income tax expense
(882)
(1,491)
(785)
(3,696)
(2,611)
Income from real estate joint venture
444
378
576
1,654
1,832
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(5,471)
(2,814)
(2,235)
(12,807)
(8,123)
Dividends to MAA Series I preferred shareholders
(922)
(922)
(922)
(3,688)
(3,688)
Net income available for MAA common shareholders
$
148,667
$
77,723
$
60,360
$
350,123
$
219,211
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA, EBITDAre, ADJUSTED EBITDAre AND RECURRING ADJUSTED EBITDAre TO NET INCOME
Dollars in thousands
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income
$
155,060
$
63,517
$
366,618
$
231,022
Depreciation and amortization
125,426
121,541
496,843
489,759
Interest expense
43,698
44,454
179,847
173,594
Income tax expense
882
785
3,696
2,611
EBITDA
325,066
230,297
1,047,004
896,986
(Gain) loss on sale of depreciable real estate assets
(80,001)
18
(80,988)
39
Adjustments to reflect the Company's share of EBITDAre of
unconsolidated affiliates
336
321
1,351
1,242
EBITDAre
245,401
230,636
967,367
898,267
Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment (1)
193
(1,960)
253
(2,179)
Net casualty (gain) loss and other settlement proceeds (1)
(1,491)
920
(3,390)
(724)
Gain on sale of non-depreciable assets
(2,787)
(662)
(12,047)
(4,532)
Adjusted EBITDAre
241,316
228,934
952,183
890,832
Merger and integration expenses
-
609
-
9,112
Recurring Adjusted EBITDAre(2)
$
241,316
$
229,543
$
952,183
$
899,944
Included in Other non-operating income in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Recurring Adjusted EBITDAre for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2019 included the impact of the non-cash income related to the fair value adjustment of the embedded derivative in the MAA Series I preferred shares. The inclusion of this non-cash income item lowered Net Debt/Recurring Adjusted EBITDAre by 9 basis points for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Recurring Adjusted EBITDAre for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2018 included the impact of the non-cash expense related to the fair value adjustment of the embedded derivative in the MAA Series I preferred shares. The inclusion of this non-cash expense item increased Net Debt/Recurring Adjusted EBITDAre by 1 basis point for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2018.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO UNSECURED NOTES PAYABLE AND SECURED NOTES PAYABLE
Dollars in thousands
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Unsecured notes payable
$
3,828,201
$
4,053,302
Secured notes payable
626,397
475,026
Total debt
4,454,598
4,528,328
Cash and cash equivalents
(20,476)
(34,259)
1031(b) exchange proceeds included in Restricted cash (1)
(33,843)
-
Net Debt
$
4,400,279
$
4,494,069
RECONCILIATION OF GROSS ASSETS TO TOTAL ASSETS
Dollars in thousands
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Total assets
$
11,230,450
$
11,323,781
Accumulated depreciation
2,955,253
2,549,287
Gross Assets
$
14,185,703
$
13,873,068
RECONCILIATION OF GROSS REAL ESTATE ASSETS TO REAL ESTATE ASSETS, NET
Dollars in thousands
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Real estate assets, net
$
10,987,128
$
11,151,701
Accumulated depreciation
2,955,253
2,549,287
Cash and cash equivalents
20,476
34,259
1031(b) exchange proceeds included in Restricted cash (1)
33,843
-
Gross Real Estate Assets
$
13,996,700
$
13,735,247
Included in Restricted cash on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE TO CORE FFO AND CORE AFFO PER SHARE FOR 2019 RESULTS AND 2020 GUIDANCE
Year ended
2020 Full Year Guidance Range
December 31, 2019
Low
High
Earnings per common share - diluted
$
3.07
$
3.02
$
3.26
Real estate depreciation and amortization
4.17
4.23
4.23
Gains on sale of depreciable assets
(0.69)
(0.89)
(0.89)
FFO per Share - diluted
6.55
6.36
6.60
Non-Core items
(0.29) (1)
0.02
0.02
Core FFO per Share - diluted
6.26
6.38
6.62
Recurring capital expenditures
(0.62)
(0.67)
(0.67)
Core AFFO per Share - diluted
$
5.64
$
5.71
$
5.95
Non-Coreitems may include adjustments related to the fair value adjustment of the embedded derivative in the MAA Series I preferred shares, adjustments for gains or losses from an unconsolidated limited partnership, merger and integration expenses, mark-to-market debt adjustments, loss or gain on debt extinguishment, net casualty gain or loss, and loss or gain on sale of non-depreciable assets. Results for the year ended December 31, 2019 included $0.15 per Share of non-cash income related to the fair value adjustment of the embedded derivative in the MAA Series I preferred shares, $0.10 per Share of gains related to the sale of non-depreciable real estate assets and $0.04 per Share of income related to other net adjustments.
Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDAre
For purposes of calculations in this release, Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for real estate, or Adjusted EBITDAre, is composed of EBITDAre adjusted for net gain or loss on non-depreciable asset sales, insurance and other settlement proceeds and gain or loss on debt extinguishment. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers Adjusted EBITDAre to be an important measure of performance from core operations because Adjusted EBITDAre does not include various income and expense items that are not indicative of operating performance. MAA's computation of Adjusted EBITDAre may differ from the methodology utilized by other companies to calculate Adjusted EBITDAre. Adjusted EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to Net income as an indicator of operating performance.
Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)
AFFO is composed of FFO less recurring capital expenditures. In order to better align the classification of capital expenditures with business goals, certain capital expenditures related to commercial properties have been reclassified out of recurring capital expenditures and revenue enhancing capital expenditures for comparative purposes. AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of operating performance. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers AFFO to be an important measure of performance from operations because AFFO measures the ability to control revenues, expenses and recurring capital expenditures.
Core Adjusted Funds from Operations (Core AFFO)
Core AFFO is composed of Core FFO less recurring capital expenditures. Core AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of operating performance. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers Core AFFO to be an important measure of performance from core operations because Core AFFO measures the ability to control revenues, expenses and recurring capital expenditures.
Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO)
Core FFO represents FFO further adjusted for items that are not considered part of MAA's core business operations such as adjustments related to the fair value adjustment of the embedded derivative in the MAA Series I preferred shares, adjustments for gains or losses from an unconsolidated limited partnership, merger and integration expenses, mark-to-market debt adjustments, loss or gain on debt extinguishment, net casualty gain or loss and loss or gain on sale of non-depreciable assets. While MAA's definition of Core FFO may be similar to others in the industry, MAA's methodology for calculating Core FFO may differ from that utilized by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of operating performance. MAA believes that Core FFO is helpful in understanding our core operating performance between periods in that it removes certain items that by their nature are not comparable over periods and therefore tend to obscure actual operating performance.
EBITDA
For purposes of calculations in this release, Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, or EBITDA, is composed of net income plus depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and income taxes. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers EBITDA to be an important measure of performance from core operations because EBITDA does not include various expense items that are not indicative of operating performance. EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to Net income as an indicator of operating performance.
Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDAre
For purposes of calculations in this release, Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for real estate, or EBITDAre, is composed of EBITDA, as defined above, excluding the gain or loss on sale of depreciable asset sales and plus adjustments to reflect MAA's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers EBITDAre to be an important measure of performance from core operations because EBITDAre does not include various expense items that are not indicative of operating performance. While MAA's definition of EBITDAre is in accordance with NAREIT's definition, it may differ from the methodology utilized by other companies to calculate EBITDAre. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to Net income as an indicator of operating performance.
Funds Available for Distribution (FAD)
FAD is composed of FFO less total capital expenditures, excluding development spending and property acquisitions. FAD should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of operating performance. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers FAD to be an important measure of performance from core operations because FAD measures the ability to control revenues, expenses and total capital expenditures.
Funds From Operations (FFO)
FFO represents net income available for MAA common shareholders (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding gains or losses on disposition of operating properties and asset impairment, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, and adjustments for joint ventures. Because noncontrolling interest is added back, FFO, when used in this document, represents FFO attributable to the Company. While MAA's definition of FFO is in accordance with NAREIT's definition, it may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO utilized by other companies and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of operating performance. MAA believes that FFO is helpful in understanding operating performance in that FFO excludes depreciation and amortization of real estate assets. MAA believes that GAAP historical cost depreciation of real estate assets is generally not correlated with changes in the value of those assets, whose value does not diminish predictably over time, as historical cost depreciation implies.
Gross Assets
Gross Assets represents Total assets plus Accumulated depreciation. MAA believes that Gross Assets can be used as a helpful tool in evaluating its balance sheet positions. MAA believes that GAAP historical cost depreciation of real estate assets is generally not correlated with changes in the value of those assets, whose value does not diminish predictably over time, as historical cost depreciation implies.
Gross Real Estate Assets
Gross Real Estate Assets represents Real estate assets, net plus Accumulated depreciation and Cash and cash equivalents. MAA believes that Gross Real Estate Assets can be used as a helpful tool in evaluating its balance sheet positions. MAA believes that GAAP historical cost depreciation of real estate assets is generally not correlated with changes in the value of those assets, whose value does not diminish predictably over time, as historical cost depreciation implies.
Net Debt
Net Debt represents Unsecured notes payable and Secured notes payable less Cash and cash equivalents. MAA believes Net Debt is a helpful tool in evaluating its debt position.
Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Net Operating Income (NOI)
Net Operating Income represents Rental and other property revenues less Total property operating expenses, excluding depreciation, for all properties held during the period, regardless of their status as held for sale. NOI should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders. MAA believes NOI by market is a helpful tool in evaluating the operating performance within MAA's markets because it measures the core operations of property performance by excluding corporate level expenses and other items not related to property operating performance.
Recurring Adjusted EBITDAre
Recurring Adjusted EBITDAre represents Adjusted EBITDAre further adjusted to exclude certain items that are not considered part of MAA's core business operations such as acquisition and merger and integration expenses. MAA believes Recurring Adjusted EBITDAre is an important performance measure as it adjusts for certain items that by their nature are not comparable over periods and therefore tend to obscure actual operating performance. MAA's definition of Recurring Adjusted EBITDAre may differ from the methodology utilized by other companies to calculate Recurring Adjusted EBITDAre. Recurring Adjusted EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to Net income as an indicator of operating performance.
Same Store NOI
Same Store NOI represents Rental and other property revenues less Total property operating expenses, excluding depreciation, for all properties classified within the Same Store Portfolio during the period. Same Store NOI should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders. MAA believes Same Store NOI is a helpful tool in evaluating the operating performance within MAA's markets because it measures the core operations of property performance by excluding corporate level expenses and other items not related to property operating performance.
Definitions of Other Key Terms
Average Effective Rent per Unit
Average Effective Rent per Unit represents the average of gross rent amounts after the effect of leasing concessions for occupied units plus prevalent market rates asked for unoccupied units, divided by the total number of units. Leasing concessions represent discounts to the current market rate. MAA believes average effective rent is a helpful measurement in evaluating average pricing. It does not represent actual rental revenue collected per unit.
Average Physical Occupancy
Average Physical Occupancy represents the average of the daily physical occupancy for the respective period.
Development Communities
Communities remain identified as development until certificates of occupancy are obtained for all units under development. Once all units are delivered and available for occupancy, the community moves into the Lease-up Communities portfolio.
Lease-up Communities
New acquisitions acquired during lease-up and newly developed communities remain in the Lease-up Communities portfolio until stabilized. Communities are considered stabilized after achieving at least 90% occupancy for 90 days.
Non-Same Store Portfolio
Non-Same Store Portfolio includes recent acquisitions, communities that have been identified for disposition, communities that have undergone a significant casualty loss, and stabilized communities that do not meet the requirements defined by the Same Store Portfolio.
Same Store Portfolio
MAA reviews its Same Store Portfolio at the beginning of each calendar year, or as significant transactions warrant. Communities are generally added into the Same Store Portfolio if they were owned and stabilized at the beginning of the previous year. Communities are considered stabilized after achieving at least 90% occupancy for 90 days. Communities that have been approved by MAA's Board of Directors for disposition are excluded from the Same Store Portfolio. Communities that have undergone a significant casualty loss are also excluded from the Same Store Portfolio.
Unencumbered NOI
Unencumbered NOI represents NOI generated by unencumbered assets (as defined in MAALP's bond covenants).
Unencumbered NOI
Unencumbered NOI represents NOI generated by unencumbered assets (as defined in MAALP's bond covenants).