Mid America Apartment Community : Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference MARCH 2020 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which MAA operates and beliefs of and assumptions made by MAA management, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could significantly affect the financial results of MAA. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. In this presentation, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any statements about forecasted operating results, anticipated revenue and expense growth, expected acquisition and disposition activity, the outlook for multifamily supply, the outlook for job growth, anticipated capital raising and financing activities, anticipated occupancy rates, anticipated lease pricing and rent growth, expected timing and financial impact of capital initiatives, estimated development funding, the anticipated timing of completion of current development projects and the stabilization of such projects, MAA's future development projects, the anticipated stabilization of communities in lease-up, the anticipated scope of MAA's future redevelopment activities and projected redevelopment costs, incremental rent growth and incremental revenue, anticipated dividends, interest rate and other economic expectations, and other information that is not historical. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that MAA anticipates or expects will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although MAA believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, MAA can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and therefore actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: inability to generate sufficient cash flows due to market conditions, changes in supply and/or demand, competition, uninsured losses, changes in tax and housing laws, or other factors; exposure as a multifamily-focused REIT to risks inherent in investments in a single industry and sector; adverse changes in real estate markets; failure of new acquisitions to achieve anticipated results or be efficiently integrated; failure of development communities to be completed, if at all, within budget and on a timely basis or to lease-up as anticipated; unexpected capital needs; changes in operating costs, including real estate taxes, utilities and insurance costs; losses from catastrophes in excess of our insurance coverage; level and volatility of interest or capitalization rates or capital market conditions; the effect of any rating agency actions; inability to attract and retain qualified personnel; cyberliability or potential liability for breaches of our privacy or information security systems; adverse legislative or regulatory tax changes; adverse legal proceedings; compliance costs associated with laws requiring access for disabled persons; and those additional risks and factors discussed in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by MAA from time to time, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in MAA's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. MAA undertakes no duty to update any forward- looking statements appearing in this presentation. REGULATION G This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. MAA's definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures, among other terms, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, can be found in the accompanying Appendix and under the "Filings & Financials - Quarterly Results" navigation tab on the "For Investors" page of MAA's website at www.maac.com. 2 Strong. Building Momentum. Ready. Transformative transactions over the last six years have enhanced our portfolio, our execution capabilities and our capacity to support new growth. We look forward to capturing the opportunities that lie ahead. 3 A Strategy Focused On Creating Value Through The Full Market Cycle 1 • MAA has a differentiated approach, focused on the high growth Sun Belt region • Portfolio is diversified among markets, submarkets, asset styles, and price points Strong • Portfolio size and market concentration create efficiencies and economies of scale • Technology initiatives further strengthen platform and opportunities • Strong balance sheet provides safety while creating flexibility and opportunity 2 Building Momentum Strong 2019 rent growth trends carry momentum into 2020

High yielding interior kitchen and bath redevelopment program continues throughout the portfolio

Expanded exterior amenity redevelopment program underway at select properties

Expanded new development pipeline creating additional value 3 • Proven track record of creating steady internal growth, while also absorbing and extracting Ready • value from significant external growth Balance sheet capacity creates growth opportunities • Experienced, tenured management team • Strong culture with focus on delivering long-term value for all stakeholders 4 A Differentiated Approach, Focus on High Growth Sunbelt Region 1 Differentiated Approach Within the Apartment Sector % PUBLIC APARTMENT REIT SECTOR 68% SECTOR NOI FROM 10 LARGE MAA 4% COASTAL MARKETS1 % PUBLIC APARTMENT REIT SECTOR 38% SECTOR NOI FROM MAA 0% CALIFORNIA1 Seattle San Francisco Oakland-East Bay San Jose Los Angeles Orange County Inland Empire San Diego Over an eight year period (from 2010 to 2018) almost 60% of all domestic moves were to MAA Markets. Top 10 US Markets for Net Migration 2010 - 2018 RANK MARKET NET MIGRATION2 (000's) 1 Dallas-Ft Worth 412 2 Phoenix 327 3 Houston 262 4 Austin 252 5 Tampa 242 6 Atlanta 214 7 Charlotte 204 8 San Antonio 192 9 Denver 183 10 Orlando 173 Boston New York DC Metro Public Apartment REIT Market Concentration TOP 10 MARKETS BY %NOI1  OTHER CALIFORNIA MARKETS1  MAA MARKETS 1 Green Street Advisors, U.S. Apartment Outlook, January 17, 2020 5 2 US Census Bureau, Cumulative Estimates of the Components of Population Change, April 1, 2010 to July 1, 2018 - Net Migration - Domestic Diversified Portfolio in High-Growth Region 1 TOP 10 MARKETS BY % SAME STORE NOI FOR 4Q 2019 1 2 3 ATLANTA CHARLOTTE 10,664 Units | 12.3% NOI 6,149 Units | 7.0% NOI 4 5 TAMPA WASHINGTON D.C. DALLAS-FORT WORTH 5,220 Units | 6.7% NOI 4,080 Units | 6.6% NOI 13,653 Units | 13.2% NOI 6 Diversified Portfolio in High-Growth Region 1 TOP 10 MARKETS BY % SAME STORE NOI FOR 4Q 2019 6 7 8 AUSTIN RALEIGH/DURHAM 6,475 Units | 6.1% NOI 4,397 Units | 4.6% NOI 9 10 NASHVILLE HOUSTON 4,055 Units | 4.5% NOI 4,867 Units | 4.4% NOI ORLANDO 5,274 Units | 6.4% NOI 7 Market Diversification and Submarket Balance across the High Growth Sunbelt Region 1 TOP 20 MARKETS % 4Q 2019 SS NOI Atlanta, GA 12.3% Dallas, TX 9.1% Charlotte, NC 7.0% Tampa, FL 6.7% Washington, DC 6.6% Orlando, FL 6.4% Austin, TX 6.1% Raleigh/Durham, NC 4.6% Nashville, TN 4.5% Houston, TX 4.4% Fort Worth, TX 4.1% Jacksonville, FL 3.4% Phoenix, AZ 3.2% Charleston, SC 2.7% Richmond, VA 2.2% Savannah, GA 2.0% Greenville, SC 1.7% Memphis, TN 1.4% Birmingham, AL 1.4% San Antonio, TX 1.3% Total 91.1% Multifamily Markets Regional Office Corporate Headquarters DIVERSIFIED WITHIN SUBMARKETS1 22% 49% 17% 12% Inner Loop Suburban Satellite City Downtown/CBD DIVERSIFIED IN PRICE POINTS1,2 54% 46% A to A+ B to B+ Source: Company and Company 4Q 2019 Earnings Release Supplemental 1 Based on gross asset value at 12/31/2019 for total multifamily portfolio 2 Average effective rent/unit for 4Q 2019 of higher than $1,300 for A to A+ and $1,300 or lower for B to B+ for total multifamily portfolio 8 High Growth Region Favors Continued Strong Demand 1 MAA'S TOP MARKETS CONSISTENTLY RANK AMONG HIGHEST IN THE COUNTRY FOR JOBS, MIGRATION, LIVEABILITY AND POPULATION GROWTH Dallas/ Atlanta Washington Charlotte Tampa Fort Worth DC #1 Best Big City for Jobs Top 10 Market Top 10 Strongest Economy #4 Fastest Growing #3 City with Most Jobs in Highest Net Migration in the US Large US City 2019 ~Forbes, 2017 ~US Census Bureau, ~Business Insider, 2018 ~Wallet Hub, 2018 ~Manpower Group 2010-2018 Orlando Austin Houston Nashville Raleigh/ Durham #1 Job Growth Rate in US #1 Best Places to Live #1 Top Metro for Economic #3 Best Big City for Jobs #2 Best Place for Business (Large City) Growth Potential and Careers ~US Bureau of Labor ~US News & World Report, 2018 ~Business Facilities, 2018 ~Forbes, 2017 ~Forbes, 2018 Statistics, 2017-2018 ANNUAL EMPLOYMENT GROWTH • Superior JOB GROWTH VS. NATIONAL 3.0% AVERAGES 2.5% 2.3% • Favorable MIGRATION TRENDS and 2.0% 1.7% HOUSEHOLD FORMATIONS 1.5% 1.0% • FAVORABLE TAX ENVIRONMENT 0.5% attracts employers and drives job growth 0.0% 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average • BUSINESS-FRIENDLYinfrastructure U.S MAA Markets attracts employers Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics 9 Operational Strength and Efficiencies Drive Value 1 MAA'S ESTABLISHED EXPENSE MANAGEMENT PRACTICE STANDS OUT AMONG PEERS Since 2013, the average annual property expense growth for MAA is 2.5% vs the sector average1 of 3.0% VALUE CREATION FROM PROPERTY OPERATING EXPENSE SAVINGS Reported Same Store $160,000 Annual value creation (in $000s) created by 140,435 $140,000 MAA's lower annual expense growth of 2.5% $120,000 vs. sector average of 117,140 3.0%, assuming a 5.0% $100,000 cap rate. 94,996 $80,000 73,956 $60,000 53,978 $40,000 35,019 $20,000 17,039 $0 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Unique shop stocking program that drives down maintenance and turn costs Proactive utility monitoring and management program Proactive lease expiration management and inventory readiness practices Superior use of web screening and capture technology to efficiently drive qualified leasing traffic; high capture rate Enhanced scale, size and efficiencies in procurement of third party products and services associated with property operations Source: Company reports 1 Sector defined as AIV, AVB, CPT, EQR, ESS, UDR, PPS (through 2016), HME (through 2014), AEC (through 2014), CLP (through 2013), BRE (through 2013) 10 Technology Advances Expected to Enhance Operations and Add Value 1 Smart Home Technology Roll-out In Progress 2019 Test and 2020 Expansion Tests at 15 properties in 2019 were well received

Mobile control of lights, thermostat and security as well as leak monitoring provides additional value to residents

Additional synergy opportunities in repairs and maintenance and vacant and house electric charges

Expect to install in approximately 24K units in 2020 with revenue impact as leases expire or renew Double Play Bulk Internet Roll-out In Progress High-Speed Internet added to Bulk Cable Program Program initiated in the back half of 2019 adds high-speed internet access at discounted price to residents

high-speed internet access at discounted price to residents Opportunity exists for approximately half of the same store portfolio

Expect contracts to be in place for all units by mid-year 2020, with NOI opportunity building as leases expire or renew

mid-year 2020, with NOI opportunity building as leases expire or renew Projected 2020 NOI growth impact of roughly 50bps Other Programs Recently Completed or Currently in Review/Testing Phase New and Improved Single Operating Platform

Improvements to Intranet, Digital Content and Training for Employees

Enhanced Online Recruiting Tools

Utility Monitoring Enhancements SightPlan - Mobile Inspections for Service Technicians

Enhanced Company Website and Data Analysis

Artificial Intelligence, Chat, CRM, and Prospect Engagement Tools 11 Strong Balance Sheet and Manageable Debt Maturity Profile 1 CREDIT METRICS AT 12/31/2019 MAA SECTOR AVG4 Total debt / adjusted total assets1 31.4% 32.3% Total secured debt / adjusted total assets1 4.4% 5.3% Unencumbered NOI / total NOI 90.2% 91.1% Net debt / recurring adjusted EBITDAre2 4.62x3 5.05x Consolidated income available for debt service to total annual debt service charge1,2 5.10x 5.65x Weighted average maturity of debt (in years) 7.5 8.1 MAA calculations as specifically defined in Mid-America Apartments, L.P.'s debt agreements. Sector average represents publicly disclosed sector equivalent. Recurring Adjusted EBITDA re for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2019 included the impact of the non-cash income related to the fair value adjustment of the embedded derivative in the MAA Series I preferred shares. The inclusion of the non-cash income item lowered Net Debt/Recurring Adjusted EBITDA re by 9 basis points for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Sector constituents include AVB, CPT, EQR, ESS and UDR; data is from 4Q 2019 company filings DEBT MATURITY PROFILE ($ IN MILLIONS) AT 12/31/2019 Debt1 Commercial Paper Program Weighted Average Interest Rate 3.8% Weighted Average Maturity 7.5 years $138 $70 $194 $665 $360 $416 $2,612 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025+ % MATURING 0.0% 5% 10.8% 4% 6.1% 15% 13.5% 8% 12.6% 9% 59% 57.0% 1 Debt excluding unsecured revolving credit facility and unsecured commercial paper program. At 12/31/19, there was no outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility. 12 Strong Trends Heading Into 2020 2 4.0% 3.6% 3.8% 3.5% 3.7% 3.4% 3.0% 2.5% 2.3% 2.0% 2.1% 1.9% 1.5% 1.0% 2017 2018 2019 2020F Effective Rent Growth Total Revenue Growth 2019 2020F Blended Lease Over Lease Rent Growth 4.4% 2.9% - 3.9% "Earned in" Rent Growth1 0.9% 1.7% 1 "Earned in" rent growth is calculated as December effective rent/unit as compared to the full year effective rent/unit and is intended to capture the carry over growth into the following year from in place rents 13 Value Creation through Kitchen and Bath Redevelopment Program Approximately 25,000 units redeveloped during past 3 years Before OPPORTUNITY Between 12,000 - 14,000 units (including legacy PPS portfolio) remaining for redevelopment across same store portfolio with potential to create additional rent growth value. SCOPE Redevelopments are performed on turn at select communities (properties remain in same store group), minimizing down time and allowing us to continually refine the program for real-time improvements Standard program includes kitchen and bath upgrades After • Stainless appliances • Counter top replacement • Updated cabinetry • Plumbing and light fixture updates • Flooring RESULTS 2017A 2018A 2019A 2020F Production 8,375 8,155 8,329 7,000-8,000 Average Per Unit Cost $5,463 $6,138 $5,876 $6,000-$7,000 Average Rent Increase 8.8% 10.5% 9.8% 9%-10% Post Parkside, Orlando, FL 2 14 Future Opportunity to Capture MAA REDEVELOPMENT PIPELINE Pipeline of Units Yet to be Redeveloped 2 Currently Identified Redevelopment Opportunity Legacy Legacy Legacy Total MAA CLP PPS MAA 13K Units 3,749 3,334 6,024 13,107 units of Capital $16.9M $15.0M $49.6M $81.5M Incremental opportunity $3.5M $3.1M $10.7M $17.3M Revenue Top 10 2020 Markets For Redevelopment Atlanta, GA 1,339 units Nashville, TN 304 units Dallas, TX 651 units Washington, DC 302 units Tampa, FL 573 units Phoenix, AZ 280 units Charlotte, NC 513 units Raleigh/Durham, NC 234 units Orlando, FL 363 units Charleston, SC 220 units Future Value Opportunity Revenue At 5.0% Net Value Cap Rate Creation $17.3M $346.0M $264.5M <350 Redeveloped Units +350 Redeveloped Units 15 Expanding the Redevelopment Program to Drive Additional Value 2 Property Repositioning Program Thoughtful Upgrades to Maximize Revenue Program differentiated from kitchen/bath redevelopment - includes upgrade of amenities, exteriors and common areas to keep pace with market demand

Candidates evaluated on location, potential for rent growth, competition and incoming supply

