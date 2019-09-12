Log in
Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP to Participate in the Fall Investor Summit

09/12/2019 | 06:30pm EDT

TULSA, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) ("Mid-Con Energy") announces that its management team will present at the Fall Investor Summit on Monday, September 16, 2019 in New York City, New York. The Fall Investor Summit is a conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

The corresponding presentation slides that will be used at the upcoming Fall Investor Summit will be updated and available on September 16, 2019, by clicking on "Events & Presentations" in the investor relations section of the Mid-Con Energy website at www.midconenergypartners.com.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP

Mid-Con Energy is a publicly held Delaware limited partnership formed in July 2011 to own, acquire, and develop producing oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on Enhanced Oil Recovery. Mid-Con Energy’s core areas of operation are located in Oklahoma and Wyoming. For more information, please visit Mid-Con Energy's website at www.midconenergypartners.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” — that is, statements related to future, not past, events within meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “goal,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “could,” “may,” “continue,” “might,” “potential,” “scheduled,” “pursue,” “target,” “will” and the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties and ultimately may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. For further discussion of risks and uncertainties, you should refer to Mid-Con Energy's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) available at www.midconenergypartners.com or www.sec.gov. Mid-Con Energy undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and our SEC filings. Please see the risks and uncertainties detailed in the “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in other documents and reports we file from time to time with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact
IR@midcon-energy.com
(918) 743-7575

© GlobeNewswire 2019
