Mid Penn Bancorp : A Letter to our Customers and Communities From our CEO Regarding the COVID-19 Virus and the Steps We Are Taking

Posted on Mar 12th, 2020

To Our Customers and Our Communities:

Thank you for placing your trust in Mid Penn Bank. It's an honor we never take for granted.

As the world, our nation and our communities deal with the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, we want to update you on steps we're taking to help keep each of you safe.

Since the very beginning of this COVID-19 outbreak, the Mid Penn Bank board of directors has challenged our team to be aggressive in how we protect our employees, customers and communities. On behalf of the board, I would like to share the steps we're taking:

Hourly cleaning at bank branches with disinfecting wipes to sanitize all facets of our common areas, including door handles, check-writing stations, ATMs and service counters.

Providing each customer with a freshly sanitized pen if needed.

Mandating all employees who handle cash to use latex gloves when doing so.

Requiring all employees to use hand sanitizer after each transaction and wash their hands with soap and hot water several times every hour.

Eliminating the gathering of more than 40 employees in any one space, maintaining safe distances and discouraging handshaking.

While we love seeing our customers, we want you to become familiar with all the ways to accomplish your banking needs -24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Please visit our website to learn more about the following:

TeleBanker: As a convenience to our customers, Mid Penn Bank offers Telebanker, a free and secure bank-by-phone service. Telebanker allows you to access account information and perform transactions 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Drive-thru Banking: Find a list of our locations where you can handle all of your banking and never leave your car.

Mid Penn Debit Card: Sign up for a Mid Penn Bank debit card for use at our ATMs and for online and in-store purchases.

Online Banking: Please visit midpennbank.com/enroll to sign up for online banking to handle your banking needs right from your computer.

Mobile App: Our free mobile app allows you to access your banking wherever you go! Simply download it on your smartphone, login, and start checking your balances, making deposits, transferring funds, and more!

Contact Us: If you prefer reaching out by phone for your banking needs, call us at 1-866-642-7736, or email us your questions using our secure messaging service.

We believe these important steps will improve the overall safety of our customers and employees, while allowing us to continue to provide the quality community banking you have come to expect - and deserve.

Thank you for being a part of our community, and please stay safe!

Sincerely,

Rory G. Ritrievi

President and Chief Executive Officer

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. and Mid Penn Bank

Follow me on Twitter @MPBRory