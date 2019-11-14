Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.    MPB

MID PENN BANCORP, INC.

(MPB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mid Penn Bancorp : Bank Ranks as the Top Community Bank Producer of SBA Loans in its District

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 11:35am EST
Mid Penn Bank Ranks as the Top Community Bank Producer of SBA Loans in its District
Posted on Nov 14th, 2019
Mid Penn Bank is pleased to announce that it has been ranked as the top community bank producer of U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans from October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019 in the Eastern Pennsylvania District. Mid Penn Bank is ranked sixth overall and is the top community bank on the list. During the year, the bank completed 44 SBA loans totaling $10,963,700. Mid Penn Bank's SBA lending team is led by First Vice President and Director of SBA/Guaranteed Lending Natalie Falatek (right), who completed the prestigious 7A Accreditation through the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders (NAGGL) Advanced Lender Diploma Program. Joining Falatek on the SBA lending team is Commercial Loan Officer Christyan Devan (left), who is on pace to complete the NAGGL's Fundamental Diploma in early 2020.

Mid Penn Bank is pleased to announce that it has been ranked as the top community bank producer of U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans from October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019 in the Eastern Pennsylvania District. The time period measured is the SBA's 2019 fiscal year.

Mid Penn Bank is ranked sixth overall and is the top community bank on the list. During the year, the bank completed 44 SBA loans totaling $10,963,700. The bank's average SBA loan is $249,175.

Mid Penn Bank is proud to be a Preferred Lender under the U.S. Small Business Administration's distinguished Preferred Lender Program (PLP).

'Our entire commercial lending team is committed to helping entrepreneurs launch their business ideas and successfully run their businesses,' said Mid Penn Bank President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi. 'Owner-managed businesses are the backbone of the communities we serve in Pennsylvania and need the support of community banks in order to thrive and prosper. We are pleased to be the top community bank SBA lender in our district.'

Mid Penn Bank's SBA lending team is led by First Vice President and Director of SBA/Guaranteed Lending Natalie Falatek. Falatek has been employed by Mid Penn Bank for nearly nine years and has 15 years of financial services experience. Earlier this year, Falatek completed the prestigious 7A Accreditation through the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders (NAGGL) Advanced Lender Diploma Program. She is one of only 49 lenders in the country to earn the 7A Accreditation.

Joining Falatek on the SBA lending team is Commercial Loan Officer Christyan Devan, who is on pace to complete the NAGGL's Fundamental Diploma in early 2020. Devan has been with the bank for more than six years.

About Mid Penn Bank

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Millersburg, Pa., has been serving the community since 1868. Mid Penn has 38 retail locations in the state of Pennsylvania and total assets of more than $2 billion. Its footprint includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties. The bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more about Mid Penn Bank, visit www.midpennbank.com.

Disclaimer

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 16:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MID PENN BANCORP, INC.
11:35aMID PENN BANCORP : Bank Ranks as the Top Community Bank Producer of SBA Loans in..
PU
11/08MID PENN BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
11/05MID PENN BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/25Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings and Declares Quart..
GL
10/25MID PENN BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Even..
AQ
10/23MID PENN BANCORP : First Priority Bank Hires Vice President, Commercial Loan Off..
PU
10/03MID PENN BANCORP : First Priority Bank Introduces South East Business Developmen..
PU
10/01MID PENN BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/01Mid Penn Bank Receives Regulatory Approval to Open Hazle Township Branch
GL
08/07MID PENN BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 82,7 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 18,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,57%
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,76x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,58x
Capitalization 228 M
Chart MID PENN BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MID PENN BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 26,00  $
Last Close Price 26,88  $
Spread / Highest target -3,26%
Spread / Average Target -3,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rory G. Ritrievi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Grubic Non-Executive Chairman
Justin T. Webb Chief Operating Officer
Michael D. Peduzzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Theodore W. Mowery Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MID PENN BANCORP, INC.16.75%228
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.31%402 915
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.29%294 950
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.90%284 178
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.66%225 383
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.57%200 478
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group