Mid Penn Bancorp : Bank Ranks as the Top Community Bank Producer of SBA Loans in its District

Posted on Nov 14th, 2019

Mid Penn Bank is pleased to announce that it has been ranked as the top community bank producer of U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans from October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019 in the Eastern Pennsylvania District. The time period measured is the SBA's 2019 fiscal year.

Mid Penn Bank is ranked sixth overall and is the top community bank on the list. During the year, the bank completed 44 SBA loans totaling $10,963,700. The bank's average SBA loan is $249,175.

Mid Penn Bank is proud to be a Preferred Lender under the U.S. Small Business Administration's distinguished Preferred Lender Program (PLP).

'Our entire commercial lending team is committed to helping entrepreneurs launch their business ideas and successfully run their businesses,' said Mid Penn Bank President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi. 'Owner-managed businesses are the backbone of the communities we serve in Pennsylvania and need the support of community banks in order to thrive and prosper. We are pleased to be the top community bank SBA lender in our district.'

Mid Penn Bank's SBA lending team is led by First Vice President and Director of SBA/Guaranteed Lending Natalie Falatek. Falatek has been employed by Mid Penn Bank for nearly nine years and has 15 years of financial services experience. Earlier this year, Falatek completed the prestigious 7A Accreditation through the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders (NAGGL) Advanced Lender Diploma Program. She is one of only 49 lenders in the country to earn the 7A Accreditation.

Joining Falatek on the SBA lending team is Commercial Loan Officer Christyan Devan, who is on pace to complete the NAGGL's Fundamental Diploma in early 2020. Devan has been with the bank for more than six years.

