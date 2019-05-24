Midatech Pharma : Annual Report 2018

Midatech is focussed on developing products based on our proprietary drug delivery platform technologies to target diseases with high unmet medical need.

Overview

Midatech Pharma is focussed on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via in- house and partnered programmes. We take existing therapies and 'make them better', using our three proprietary platform drug delivery technologies to improve the bio- delivery and bio-distribution of drugs, through either sustained delivery (Q-Sphera™), direct delivery (MidaSolve™), or targeted delivery (MidaCore™).

Listed on AIM and NASDAQ, Midatech is headquartered in the UK and employs 59 people. We have an R&D facility in Cardiff and a manufacturing site in Bilbao, Spain.

Following the recent sale of Midatech Pharma US, we have now fully focussed our resources and activities on using our technologies to establish our fast-to-market oncology and rare disease product pipeline programmes. These are currently in various stages of pre- clinical and clinical development.

36

Patent families

Estimated

Octreotide market

£2bn