Midatech Pharma : Annual Report 2018

Total
Statutory
Cash and
revenue
Revenue
deposits
£1.94m
£2.34m
£0.15m
+96%
+0%
Net loss
Tax
Loan
credit
from continuing
repayments
operations
£1.95m
£10.37m
£5.25m
Overview
1
Financial highlights
Total revenue(1) for the year from continuing operations up 96% to £1.94m (2017: £0.99m, 2016: £1.32m).
Statutory Revenue(2) for 2018 was the same as the prior year at £0.15m (2017: £0.15m,
2016: £0.78m).
£2.34m cash and deposits at 31 December 2018 (2017: £13.20m, 2016: £17.61m).
Net loss from continuing operations of £10.37m (2017: £11.71m, 2016: £6.16m) with
net cash outflow in the year of £10.88m (2017: £4.15m outflow, 2016: £0.97m inflow).
Tax credit receivable of £1.95m (2017: £1.20m, 2016: £1.44m).
Repayment of outstanding loan with MidCap Financial Trust of £5.25m (excluding early redemption fees).
Operational highlights including post period end highlights
MTD201 Q-Octreotide for neuroendocrine tumours and acromegaly: conducted first in- human clinical trial with data read-out in August 2018, indicating that MTD201 compares favourably with the leading product in the market.
MTX110 for DIPG childhood brain cancer: commenced first in-human clinical trial in May 2018 at University of California San Francisco (study ongoing).
Sale of US commercial operation, Midatech Pharma US, Inc. ('MPUS') on 1 November 2018, to Barings LLC, effected through Kanwa Holdings LP, which was established solely for the purpose of acquiring MPUS. This achieved proceeds of £10.20m before deal costs.
Closure of the Group's research and development facility in Abingdon in December 2018, with ongoing gold nanoparticle research activities incorporated into the Group's Cardiff and Bilbao sites.
Following the year end, strategic investment in the Company by China Medical System ('CMS') of £8m plus agreement to licence the Group's pipeline products in the Greater China Area and certain South East Asian countries.
In conjunction with the subscription by CMS, the Company concluded a successful Placing and Open Offer, raising an additional £5.4m, approved by shareholders on 25 February 2019.
Appointment of Dr Craig Cook as Chief Executive Officer, effective from 1 June 2018.
Total revenue represents collaboration income from continuing operations plus grant revenue.
Statutory Revenue represents total revenue, excluding grant revenue.
Contents
Overview
Financial Statements
1
Highlights
50
Independent Auditor's Report
2
Midatech Pharma at a Glance
55
Consolidated Statement of
4
Investment Proposition
Comprehensive Income
56
Consolidated Statement of
Strategic Report
Financial Position
57
Consolidated Statement of
8
Our Business Model
Cash Flows
10
Our Development Pipeline
58
Consolidated Statement of
12
Our Vision and Strategy
Changes in Equity
14
Spotlight on Key Programmes
59
Notes Forming Part of the
18
Chairman and Chief Executive's
Financial Statements
Statement
101
Company Balance Sheet
22
Financial Review
102
Company Statement of
25
Risk Management
Changes in Equity
103
Notes Forming Part of the
Governance
Company Financial Statements
109
Company Information
32
Board of Directors
Corporate Governance
Audit Committee Report
Directors' Remuneration Report
Directors' Report
2 Midatech Pharma plc
Annual Report & Accounts 2018
MIDATECH PHARMA AT A GLANCE
Midatech is focussed on developing products based on our proprietary drug delivery platform technologies to target diseases with high unmet medical need.
Granted patents
107
Employees
59
Midatech Limited formed in
2000
Overview
Midatech Pharma is focussed on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via in- house and partnered programmes. We take existing therapies and 'make them better', using our three proprietary platform drug delivery technologies to improve the bio- delivery and bio-distribution of drugs, through either sustained delivery (Q-Sphera™), direct delivery (MidaSolve™), or targeted delivery (MidaCore™).
Listed on AIM and NASDAQ, Midatech is headquartered in the UK and employs 59 people. We have an R&D facility in Cardiff and a manufacturing site in Bilbao, Spain.
Following the recent sale of Midatech Pharma US, we have now fully focussed our resources and activities on using our technologies to establish our fast-to-market oncology and rare disease product pipeline programmes. These are currently in various stages of pre- clinical and clinical development.
36
Patent families
Estimated
Octreotide market
£2bn
(p.a)
Overview
3
Platform technologies
Midatech's R&D activities utilise our three proprietary platform technologies, designed to allow the delivery of existing therapeutic drugs to the right place at the right time, in the treatment of rare cancers or orphan diseases:
Q-SpheraTM
MidaSolveTM
MidaCoreTM
Our disruptive polymer
Our innovative nanosaccharide
Our leading-edge gold
microsphere technology is
technology is used to dissolve
nanoparticle ('GNP') technology
used for sustained delivery
otherwise insoluble drugs so
is used for targeting sites of
to prolong and control the
that they can be administered in
disease using either
release of therapeutics over
liquid form, directly and locally
(i) chemotherapy - improved
an extended duration, from
into tumours.
and targeted delivery of existing
weeks to months.
chemotherapeutic agents to
tumour sites, as well as
(ii) immunotherapy - enhanced
uptake of new immuno-moieties
by immune cells that can
then mount an attack against
cancer cells.
R&D pipeline
The Company's research and development is focussed on developing a range of high value therapeutics based on its three drug delivery technology platforms (Q-Sphera™, MidaSolve™ and MidaCore™).
Clinical:
We have two key therapeutic products in clinical development:
MTD201 (Q-Octreotide)
a long-acting dose of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumours; based on our Q-Sphera™ technology for sustained delivery.
MTX110
a treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma ('DIPG'), an ultra- rare brain cancer suffered by children, based on our MidaSolve™ technology for direct delivery.
In addition to these two priority programmes, a further programme in the clinic is MTX102, an EU funded project seeking to develop a vaccine for Type I Diabetes, based on our MidaCore™ technology for targeted delivery and uptake by the immune system.
Pre-clinical:
MTD201 and MTX110 are expected to be the priority focus for Midatech in the near term, however, the Company has additional, in-house preclinical programmes, which, pending further funding, the Company may progress in due course, including:
MTR103
for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme ("GBM") brain cancer, using MidaSolve™ technology to deliver drugs directly into the tumour.
MTD119
a targeted GNP therapy treatment using the Company's MidaCore™ technology for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.
Intellectual property
We have a strong intellectual property base, with 107 granted patents, 83 applications in-process and 36 patent families, covering a range of technologies.
