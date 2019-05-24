Log in
MIDATECH PHARMA PLC

(MTPH)
05/24 11:35:00 am
6.75 GBp   --.--%
Midatech Pharma : Annual Report 2018

05/24/2019 | 12:28pm EDT

Streamlined for success

Annual Report & Accounts 2018

Midatech Pharma plc

Annual Report & Accounts 2018

MIDATECH PHARMA IS AN R&D COMPANY FOCUSED ON DELIVERING INNOVATIVE ONCOLOGY AND RARE DISEASE PRODUCTS TO PATIENTS.

We are developing a range of new or improved chemotherapeutics and immunotherapeutics, using our three proprietary platform drug delivery technologies, with the aim of improving patients' lives.

Total

Statutory

Cash and

revenue

Revenue

deposits

£1.94m

£2.34m

£0.15m

+96%

+0%

Net loss

Tax

Loan

credit

from continuing

repayments

operations

£1.95m

£10.37m

£5.25m

For more information and the latest share price, go to:

www.midatechpharma.com/investors

Overview

1

Financial highlights

  • Total revenue(1) for the year from continuing operations up 96% to £1.94m (2017: £0.99m, 2016: £1.32m).
  • Statutory Revenue(2) for 2018 was the same as the prior year at £0.15m (2017: £0.15m,
    2016: £0.78m).
  • £2.34m cash and deposits at 31 December 2018 (2017: £13.20m, 2016: £17.61m).
  • Net loss from continuing operations of £10.37m (2017: £11.71m, 2016: £6.16m) with
    net cash outflow in the year of £10.88m (2017: £4.15m outflow, 2016: £0.97m inflow).
  • Tax credit receivable of £1.95m (2017: £1.20m, 2016: £1.44m).
  • Repayment of outstanding loan with MidCap Financial Trust of £5.25m (excluding early redemption fees).

Operational highlights including post period end highlights

  • MTD201 Q-Octreotide for neuroendocrine tumours and acromegaly: conducted first in- human clinical trial with data read-out in August 2018, indicating that MTD201 compares favourably with the leading product in the market.
  • MTX110 for DIPG childhood brain cancer: commenced first in-human clinical trial in May 2018 at University of California San Francisco (study ongoing).
  • Sale of US commercial operation, Midatech Pharma US, Inc. ('MPUS') on 1 November 2018, to Barings LLC, effected through Kanwa Holdings LP, which was established solely for the purpose of acquiring MPUS. This achieved proceeds of £10.20m before deal costs.
  • Closure of the Group's research and development facility in Abingdon in December 2018, with ongoing gold nanoparticle research activities incorporated into the Group's Cardiff and Bilbao sites.
  • Following the year end, strategic investment in the Company by China Medical System ('CMS') of £8m plus agreement to licence the Group's pipeline products in the Greater China Area and certain South East Asian countries.
  • In conjunction with the subscription by CMS, the Company concluded a successful Placing and Open Offer, raising an additional £5.4m, approved by shareholders on 25 February 2019.
  • Appointment of Dr Craig Cook as Chief Executive Officer, effective from 1 June 2018.
  1. Total revenue represents collaboration income from continuing operations plus grant revenue.
  2. Statutory Revenue represents total revenue, excluding grant revenue.

Contents

Overview

Financial Statements

1

Highlights

50

Independent Auditor's Report

2

Midatech Pharma at a Glance

55

Consolidated Statement of

4

Investment Proposition

Comprehensive Income

56

Consolidated Statement of

Strategic Report

Financial Position

57

Consolidated Statement of

8

Our Business Model

Cash Flows

10

Our Development Pipeline

58

Consolidated Statement of

12

Our Vision and Strategy

Changes in Equity

14

Spotlight on Key Programmes

59

Notes Forming Part of the

18

Chairman and Chief Executive's

Financial Statements

Statement

101

Company Balance Sheet

22

Financial Review

102

Company Statement of

25

Risk Management

Changes in Equity

103

Notes Forming Part of the

Governance

Company Financial Statements

109

Company Information

32

Board of Directors

  1. Corporate Governance
  1. Audit Committee Report
  1. Directors' Remuneration Report
  1. Directors' Report

2 Midatech Pharma plc

Annual Report & Accounts 2018

MIDATECH PHARMA AT A GLANCE

Midatech is focussed on developing products based on our proprietary drug delivery platform technologies to target diseases with high unmet medical need.

Granted patents

107

Employees

59

Midatech Limited formed in

2000

Overview

Midatech Pharma is focussed on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via in- house and partnered programmes. We take existing therapies and 'make them better', using our three proprietary platform drug delivery technologies to improve the bio- delivery and bio-distribution of drugs, through either sustained delivery (Q-Sphera™), direct delivery (MidaSolve™), or targeted delivery (MidaCore™).

Listed on AIM and NASDAQ, Midatech is headquartered in the UK and employs 59 people. We have an R&D facility in Cardiff and a manufacturing site in Bilbao, Spain.

Following the recent sale of Midatech Pharma US, we have now fully focussed our resources and activities on using our technologies to establish our fast-to-market oncology and rare disease product pipeline programmes. These are currently in various stages of pre- clinical and clinical development.

36

Patent families

Estimated

Octreotide market

£2bn

(p.a)

Overview

3

Platform technologies

Midatech's R&D activities utilise our three proprietary platform technologies, designed to allow the delivery of existing therapeutic drugs to the right place at the right time, in the treatment of rare cancers or orphan diseases:

Q-SpheraTM

MidaSolveTM

MidaCoreTM

Our disruptive polymer

Our innovative nanosaccharide

Our leading-edge gold

microsphere technology is

technology is used to dissolve

nanoparticle ('GNP') technology

used for sustained delivery

otherwise insoluble drugs so

is used for targeting sites of

to prolong and control the

that they can be administered in

disease using either

release of therapeutics over

liquid form, directly and locally

(i) chemotherapy - improved

an extended duration, from

into tumours.

and targeted delivery of existing

weeks to months.

chemotherapeutic agents to

tumour sites, as well as

(ii) immunotherapy - enhanced

uptake of new immuno-moieties

by immune cells that can

then mount an attack against

cancer cells.

R&D pipeline

The Company's research and development is focussed on developing a range of high value therapeutics based on its three drug delivery technology platforms (Q-Sphera™, MidaSolve™ and MidaCore™).

Clinical:

We have two key therapeutic products in clinical development:

MTD201 (Q-Octreotide)

a long-acting dose of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumours; based on our Q-Sphera™ technology for sustained delivery.

MTX110

a treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma ('DIPG'), an ultra- rare brain cancer suffered by children, based on our MidaSolve™ technology for direct delivery.

In addition to these two priority programmes, a further programme in the clinic is MTX102, an EU funded project seeking to develop a vaccine for Type I Diabetes, based on our MidaCore™ technology for targeted delivery and uptake by the immune system.

Pre-clinical:

MTD201 and MTX110 are expected to be the priority focus for Midatech in the near term, however, the Company has additional, in-house preclinical programmes, which, pending further funding, the Company may progress in due course, including:

MTR103

for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme ("GBM") brain cancer, using MidaSolve™ technology to deliver drugs directly into the tumour.

MTD119

a targeted GNP therapy treatment using the Company's MidaCore™ technology for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Intellectual property

We have a strong intellectual property base, with 107 granted patents, 83 applications in-process and 36 patent families, covering a range of technologies.

See our R&D Pipeline

on pages 10 and 11

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Midatech Pharma plc published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 16:27:10 UTC
