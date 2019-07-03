Log in
MIDATECH PHARMA PLC

(MTPH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/03 11:35:29 am
5.75 GBp   +11.65%
04:13pMIDATECH PHARMA : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
05:43aMIDATECH PHARMA : MTX110 Update
PU
06/20MIDATECH PHARMA : AGM Presentation 2019
PU
Midatech Pharma : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

07/03/2019 | 04:13pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of, July 2019

Commission File Number 001-37652

Midatech Pharma PLC

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

Oddfellows House,

19 Newport Road,

Cardiff, CF24 0AA, United Kingdom(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

Form 20-Fx Form 40-Fo

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): o

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): o

SUBMITTED HEREWITH

Attached to the Registrant's Form 6-K filing for the month of July 2019, and incorporated by reference herein, is:

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Midatech Pharma PLC

Date: July 3, 2019

By:

/s/ Nicholas Robbins-Cherry

Nicholas Robbins-Cherry

Chief Financial Officer

Exhibit Index

Exhibit No.

Description

99.1 Press release, dated July 3, 2019 entitled "MTX110 Update."

Exhibit 99.1

3 July 2019

Midatech Pharma PLC

("Midatech" or the "Company")

MTX110 Update

Midatech Pharma PLC (AIM: MTPH.L; Nasdaq: MTP), the R&D company focused on delivering innovative oncology and rare disease products to patients, is pleased to announce an update on its key MTX110 programme.

MTX110 is designed for the treatment of childhood brain cancers such as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ("DIPG"), an ultra-rare highly aggressive and inoperable tumour located in the brain stem, that is universally fatal with an average life expectancy of 7 to 9 months. Midatech is also evaluating MXT110 for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme ("GBM"), which is a fast-growing form of brain cancer in adults.

The initial MTX110 study (PNOCO15) in DIPG patients, began in May 2018 and is a combined Phase I (safety) and Phase II (efficacy) programme. Phase I is a dose escalating component originally designed with five dose levels; however, since MTX110 has been well tolerated in the patients treated to date, a further two higher dose levels have been added to the study. This Phase I component is scheduled to complete in Q3 2019.

Based on the Phase I progress to date, the Recommended Phase II Dose ("RP2D") has preliminary been set at the upper dosage level achieved in this Phase I component. A further small cohort of three patients will now be treated to complete the "3+3 design", the traditional standard dose escalation schedule in the development of cancer therapeutics, and to confirm this RP2D dose, bringing the total number of patients treated at the final RP2D to five. We expect these patients will join the Phase II efficacy component, which is scheduled to start during Q3/4 2019, following confirmation from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Dr Sabine Mueller, Principal Investigator for the study said : "Midatech's MTX110 has shown promise as one of the most potent compounds against DIPG brain tumour cells in laboratory experiments. In this first in human study of MTX110 we are encouraged by the excellent safety profile so far and look forward to completing the safety evaluation and commencing the efficacy assessment of the drug later this year."

Midatech's Chief Executive Officer, Dr Craig Cook, said: " We are delighted to be able to give this update on how the MTX110 programme is progressing. The patients have reacted very well from a safety perspective to MTX110 to date and we hope to advance to the Phase II component later this year and further evaluate MTX110 as a very promising therapy for DIPG, for which there are no effective treatments. We look forward to providing further updates as the development programme progresses."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR).

For more information, please contact:

Midatech Pharma PLC

Dr Craig Cook, CEO

Tel: +44 (0)1235 888300

www.midatechpharma.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Midatech Pharma plc published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 20:12:17 UTC
