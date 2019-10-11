Midatech Pharma : Description Securities Registration (foreign private issuer)

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 11, 2019 Registration No. 333- 233901 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 Amendment No. 1 to FORM F-3 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 MIDATECH PHARMA PLC (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) England and Wales Not Applicable (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification Number) Oddfellows House 19 Newport Road Cardiff, United Kingdom CF24 OAA Tel: +44 (0)1235 841 575 (Address and telephone number of registrant's principal executive offices) CT Corporation 111 Eighth Avenue, 13th Floor New York, New York 10011 Tel: (212) 894-8800 (Name, address and telephone number of agent for service) Copies to Jason S. McCaffrey Brown Rudnick LLP One Financial Center Boston, MA 02111 Telephone: (617) 856-8200 Facsimile: (617) 856-8201 Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: From time to time after the effective date of this registration statement.

PROSPECTUS $50,000,000 MIDATECH PHARMA PLC Ordinary Shares American Depositary Shares representing Ordinary Shares Warrants Units We may offer and sell from time to time in one or more offerings up to $50,000,000 in aggregate offering price of an indeterminate number of our securities. This prospectus describes the general terms of these securities and the general manner in which these securities will be offered. If we offer securities, we will provide you with a prospectus supplement describing the terms of the specific issue of securities, including the amount, price and terms of the securities. We may offer and sell these securities in amounts, at prices and on terms determined at the time of the offering. The securities may be sold directly to you, through agents, or through one or more underwriters and dealers. If agents, underwriters or dealers are used to sell the securities, we will name them and describe their compensation in to or through one or more underwriters, dealers and agents, or directly to purchasers, on a continuous or delayed basis. Our American Depositary Shares, each representing 20 ordinary shares, are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "MTP." The last reported closing price of American Depositary Shares on the NASDAQ Capital Market on October 10, 2019 was $1.31. Our ordinary shares are admitted for trading on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange plc, or AIM, under the listing code "MTPH." The last reported closing price of our ordinary shares on AIM on October 10, 2019 was £0.06. As of October 11, 2019, the aggregate market value of our outstanding ordinary shares held by non-affiliates, or public float, was approximately $8,424,167, based on 409,899,613 of our ordinary shares outstanding, of which approximately 120,345,241 shares are held by non-affiliates, and a per share price of approximately $0.07, which represents one-twentieth of $1.46, which was the price of our American Depositary Shares on October 7, 2019, and which was the highest reported closing sale price of our American Depositary Shares on the NASDAQ Capital Market, the principal market for our common equity, in the 60 days prior to October 11, 2019. We have not offered any securities pursuant to General Instruction I.B.5 of Form F-3 during the prior 12 calendar month period that ends on and includes the date of this prospectus. Pursuant to General Instruction I.B.5. of Form F-3, in no event will we sell securities registered on this registration statement in a public primary offering with a value exceeding more than one-third of our public float in any 12-month period so long as our public float remains below $75 million. We are an "emerging growth company" as defined by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 and, as such, we have elected to rely on certain reduced public company disclosure requirements. Investing in our securities involves risks. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page 4 in this prospectus and included in any accompanying prospectus supplement and in the documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus for a discussion of the factors you should carefully consider before deciding to purchase these securities.

TABLE OF CONTENTS ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS 1 PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND OTHER DATA 1 WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION 2 INCORPORATION OF CERTAIN INFORMATION BY REFERENCE 2 CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 3 RISK FACTORS 4 ABOUT MIDATECH PHARMA PLC 5 CAPITALIZATION AND INDEBTEDNESS 6 USE OF PROCEEDS 6 DESCRIPTION OF SHARE CAPITAL AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION 7 DESCRIPTION OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES 24 DESCRIPTION OF WARRANTS 34 DESCRIPTION OF UNITS 36 TAXATION 37 PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION 38 LEGAL MATTERS 41 EXPERTS 41 EXPENSES 41 EXCHANGE CONTROLS 41 MATERIAL CHANGES 41 MATERIAL CONTRACTS 43 SERVICE OF PROCESS AND ENFORCEMENT OF JUDGMENTS 43

