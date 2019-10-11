Log in
MIDATECH PHARMA PLC

(MTPH)
Midatech Pharma : Description Securities Registration (foreign private issuer)

10/11/2019

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 11, 2019

Registration No. 333- 233901

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Amendment No. 1

to

FORM F-3

REGISTRATION STATEMENT

UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933

MIDATECH PHARMA PLC

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

England and Wales

Not Applicable

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification Number)

Oddfellows House

19 Newport Road

Cardiff, United Kingdom

CF24 OAA

Tel: +44 (0)1235 841 575

(Address and telephone number of registrant's principal executive offices)

CT Corporation

111 Eighth Avenue, 13th Floor

New York, New York 10011

Tel: (212) 894-8800

(Name, address and telephone number of agent for service)

Copies to

Jason S. McCaffrey

Brown Rudnick LLP

One Financial Center

Boston, MA 02111

Telephone: (617) 856-8200

Facsimile: (617) 856-8201

Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: From time to time after the effective date of this registration statement.

If the only securities being registered on this Form are being offered pursuant to dividend or interest reinvestment plans, please check the following

box. ¨

If any of the securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, please check the following box. x

If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ¨

If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ¨

If this Form is a registration statement pursuant to General Instruction I.C. or a post-effective amendment thereto that shall become effective upon filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 462(e) under the Securities Act, check the following box. ¨

If this Form is a post-effective amendment to a registration statement filed pursuant to General Instruction I.C. filed to register additional securities or additional classes of securities pursuant to Rule 413(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box. ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933.

  • Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ¨

The Registrant hereby amends this Registration Statement on such date or dates as may be necessary to delay its effective date until the Registrant shall file a further amendment which specifically states that this Registration Statement shall thereafter become effective in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933 or until the Registration Statement shall become effective on such date as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission acting pursuant to said Section 8(a), may determine.

The information in this prospectus is not complete and may be changed. We may not sell these securities until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and we are not soliciting offers to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.

Subject to completion, dated October 11, 2019

PROSPECTUS

$50,000,000

MIDATECH PHARMA PLC

Ordinary Shares

American Depositary Shares representing Ordinary Shares

Warrants

Units

We may offer and sell from time to time in one or more offerings up to $50,000,000 in aggregate offering price of an indeterminate number of our securities. This prospectus describes the general terms of these securities and the general manner in which these securities will be offered. If we offer securities, we will provide you with a prospectus supplement describing the terms of the specific issue of securities, including the amount, price and terms of the securities. You should read this prospectus and any prospectus supplement carefully before you decide to invest. This prospectus may not be used to sell securities unless it is accompanied by a prospectus supplement that further describes the securities being delivered to you.

We may offer and sell these securities in amounts, at prices and on terms determined at the time of the offering. The securities may be sold directly to you, through agents, or through one or more underwriters and dealers. If agents, underwriters or dealers are used to sell the securities, we will name them and describe their compensation in to or through one or more underwriters, dealers and agents, or directly to purchasers, on a continuous or delayed basis.

Our American Depositary Shares, each representing 20 ordinary shares, are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "MTP." The last reported closing price of American Depositary Shares on the NASDAQ Capital Market on October 10, 2019 was $1.31.

Our ordinary shares are admitted for trading on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange plc, or AIM, under the listing code "MTPH." The last reported closing price of our ordinary shares on AIM on October 10, 2019 was £0.06.

As of October 11, 2019, the aggregate market value of our outstanding ordinary shares held by non-affiliates, or public float, was approximately $8,424,167, based on 409,899,613 of our ordinary shares outstanding, of which approximately 120,345,241 shares are held by non-affiliates, and a per share price of approximately $0.07, which represents one-twentieth of $1.46, which was the price of our American Depositary Shares on October 7, 2019, and which was the highest reported closing sale price of our American Depositary Shares on the NASDAQ Capital Market, the principal market for our common equity, in the 60 days prior to October 11, 2019. We have not offered any securities pursuant to General Instruction I.B.5 of Form F-3 during the prior 12 calendar month period that ends on and includes the date of this prospectus. Pursuant to General Instruction I.B.5. of Form F-3, in no event will we sell securities registered on this registration statement in a public primary offering with a value exceeding more than one-third of our public float in any 12-month period so long as our public float remains below $75 million.

We are an "emerging growth company" as defined by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 and, as such, we have elected to rely on certain reduced public company disclosure requirements.

______________________________

Investing in our securities involves risks. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page 4 in this prospectus and included in any accompanying prospectus supplement and in the documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus for a discussion of the factors you should carefully consider before deciding to purchase these securities.

______________________________

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the adequacy of this prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

The date of this prospectus is

, 2019

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS

1

PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND OTHER DATA

1

WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION

2

INCORPORATION OF CERTAIN INFORMATION BY REFERENCE

2

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

3

RISK FACTORS

4

ABOUT MIDATECH PHARMA PLC

5

CAPITALIZATION AND INDEBTEDNESS

6

USE OF PROCEEDS

6

DESCRIPTION OF SHARE CAPITAL AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

7

DESCRIPTION OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES

24

DESCRIPTION OF WARRANTS

34

DESCRIPTION OF UNITS

36

TAXATION

37

PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION

38

LEGAL MATTERS

41

EXPERTS

41

EXPENSES

41

EXCHANGE CONTROLS

41

MATERIAL CHANGES

41

MATERIAL CONTRACTS

43

SERVICE OF PROCESS AND ENFORCEMENT OF JUDGMENTS

43

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Midatech Pharma plc published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 20:25:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1,00 M
EBIT 2019 -13,0 M
Net income 2019 -12,6 M
Finance 2019 6,59 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,41x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,71x
EV / Sales2019 18,0x
EV / Sales2020 24,2x
Capitalization 24,6 M
Chart MIDATECH PHARMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Midatech Pharma plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIDATECH PHARMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,06  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rolf Stahel Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Anthony Stamp Chief Financial Officer & Director
Steve Damment Head-Research & Development
Sijmen de Vries Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIDATECH PHARMA PLC1.49%30
GILEAD SCIENCES1.14%80 116
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS1.82%43 753
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-20.12%32 647
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.65.00%20 085
GENMAB23.89%12 675
