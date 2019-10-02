Midatech Pharma : PDMR Dealing

2 October 2019

Midatech Pharma PLC

('Midatech' or the 'Company')

PDMR Dealing

Midatech (AIM: MTPH.L; NASDAQ: MTP), the R&D biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative oncology and rare disease products to patients, announces that Stephen Stamp, Chief Financial Officer and a Director of the Company, has purchased 200,000 ordinary shares of 0.005 pence each in the Company ('Share(s)') at a price of 5.35 pence per Share.

Following the purchase, Mr Stamp's holding in the Company is 200,000 Shares, representing 0.05 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stephen Stamp 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Midatech Pharma plc b) LEI 549300GKR2G40H3QFY57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.005 pence each in Midatech Pharma plc



Identification code GB00BRTL9B63



b) Nature of the transaction Sale and purchase of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s)











Price(s) Volume(s)





5.35p per share 200,000









d) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume N/A - single transaction



- Price





e) Date of the transaction 1 October 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange - AIM

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR).

