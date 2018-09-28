Midatech Pharma : Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

28 September 2018

Midatech Pharma PLC

('Midatech' or the 'Company')

Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

www.midatechpharma.com . The General Meeting will be held at the Company's Corporate and R&D Headquarters. Midatech Pharma Plc (AIM: MTPH, NASDAQ: MTP) is pleased to announce that further to the announcement dated 27 September 2018 regarding the proposed sale of Midatech Pharma US Inc, the Company will today be posting a circular to shareholders ahead of the General Meeting. A copy of the circular is now available for download on the Company's website at

The General Meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on 15 October 2018 at the offices of the Company at 65 Innovation Drive, Milton Park, Abingdon OX14 4RQ.

- Ends -

For more information, please contact:

Midatech Pharma PLC

Craig Cook, CEO

+44 (0)1235 888300

www.midatechpharma.com

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Corporate finance: Freddy Crossley / Emma Earl

Corporate broking: James Stearns

+44 (0)20 7886 2500

Consilium Strategic Communications (Financial PR)

Mary-Jane Elliott / Nicholas Brown / Angela Gray

+44 (0)20 3709 5700

midatech@consilium-comms.com

Westwicke Partners (US Investor Relations)

Chris Brinzey

+1 339 970 2843

chris.brinzey@westwicke.com