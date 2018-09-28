Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Midatech Pharma PLC    MTPH   GB00BRTL9B63

MIDATECH PHARMA PLC (MTPH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Midatech Pharma : Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 11:17am CEST

28 September 2018

Midatech Pharma PLC

('Midatech' or the 'Company')

Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

Midatech Pharma Plc (AIM: MTPH, NASDAQ: MTP) is pleased to announce that further to the announcement dated 27 September 2018 regarding the proposed sale of Midatech Pharma US Inc, the Company will today be posting a circular to shareholders ahead of the General Meeting. A copy of the circular is now available for download on the Company's website at www.midatechpharma.com. The General Meeting will be held at the Company's Corporate and R&D Headquarters.

The General Meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on 15 October 2018 at the offices of the Company at 65 Innovation Drive, Milton Park, Abingdon OX14 4RQ.

- Ends -

For more information, please contact:

Midatech Pharma PLC

Craig Cook, CEO

+44 (0)1235 888300

www.midatechpharma.com

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Corporate finance: Freddy Crossley / Emma Earl

Corporate broking: James Stearns

+44 (0)20 7886 2500

Consilium Strategic Communications (Financial PR)

Mary-Jane Elliott / Nicholas Brown / Angela Gray

+44 (0)20 3709 5700

midatech@consilium-comms.com

Westwicke Partners (US Investor Relations)

Chris Brinzey

+1 339 970 2843

chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

Disclaimer

Midatech Pharma plc published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 09:16:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MIDATECH PHARMA PLC
11:17aMIDATECH PHARMA : Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting
PU
10:12aMIDATECH PHARMA : Interim results from MTD201 exploratory study
PU
09:37aMIDATECH PHARMA : Shareholder Circular and Notice of General Meeting to be held ..
PU
07:11aMIDATECH PHARMA : sells US arm to push cancer drugs
AQ
09/27Midatech Announces Proposed Sale of Midatech Pharma US Inc. (“MTP US&rd..
GL
09/27MIDATECH PHARMA : Proposed Sale of Midatech Pharma US Inc
PU
09/24MIDATECH PHARMA PLC : half-yearly earnings release
09/06MIDATECH PHARMA : Notice of Interim Results
PU
08/31Midatech Announces Interim Results from Proof of Concept Exploratory Study fo..
GL
08/31MIDATECH PHARMA : Interim results from MTD201 exploratory study
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/27Midatech Pharma PLC 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
09/27Midatech Pharma reports 1H results 
07/272007 - 2018 DGI  Vs. HYI Vs. Index Fund - Actual Performance Over 11 Years 
04/24Midatech Pharma PLC 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/15New chief at Midtech 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 9,20 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 5,20 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,39x
EV / Sales 2019 2,15x
Capitalization 16,8 M
Chart MIDATECH PHARMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Midatech Pharma PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIDATECH PHARMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,95  GBP
Spread / Average Target 245%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rolf Stahel Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Robbins-Cherry CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Steve Damment Head-Research & Development
Pavlo Protopapa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIDATECH PHARMA PLC-23.61%22
GILEAD SCIENCES6.90%97 213
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS26.61%46 678
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS7.99%41 402
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.55.28%11 095
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC185.41%10 269
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.