MIDATECH PHARMA PLC    MTPH   GB00BRTL9B63

MIDATECH PHARMA PLC

(MTPH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/29 10:17:55 am
6.835 GBp   +22.05%
Midatech Pharma : Second Price Monitoring Extn

03/29/2019 | 10:12am EDT

RNS Number : 5314U

Midatech Pharma PLC

29 March 2019

Second Price Monitoring Extension

A second and final Price Monitoring Extension has been activated in this security. The auction call period is extended in this security for a further 5 minutes.

Following the first price monitoring extension this security would still have executed more than a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today. London Stock Exchange electronic order book users have a final opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in this security prior to the auction execution.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Midatech Pharma plc published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 14:11:02 UTC
