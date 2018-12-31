Middleby : Acquires EVO America

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) today announced the acquisition
of EVO America, Inc., a leading design and manufacturer of ventless
cooking equipment for the commercial foodservice industry. The company
is based near Portland, Oregon and has approximately $8 million in
annual revenues.
“The EVO acquisition further adds to our expanding portfolio of ventless
cooking solutions. We see a growing demand for diversity in ventless
cooking options as operators understand the significant costs associated
with the installation of traditional ventilation. Additionally,
customers are increasingly in search of solutions that minimize
restrictions imposed by externally vented hoods and duct work, as they
cook in non-traditional locations and add new equipment to existing
kitchens.” said Selim A. Bassoul, Chairman and CEO of The Middleby
Corporation. “EVO has a patented ventless technology that can be
incorporated into innovative designs that will provide our customers
with a smaller footprint and greater flexibility. We believe there is
strong growth potential as we integrate the EVO technology with other
Middleby brands and cooking solutions and introduce EVO to Middleby’s
sales and distribution channels.”
Additional information is available at http://www.evoamerica.com/
ABOUT THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment
industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a
broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food
processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries. The company's
leading equipment brands serving the commercial foodservice industry
For more information about The Middleby Corporation and the company
brands, please visit www.middleby.com
