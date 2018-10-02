Log in
MIDDLEBY CORP (MIDD)
125.59 USD   -2.91%
Middleby : Acquires M-TEK

10/02/2018 | 12:01am CEST

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) today announced the acquisition of M-TEK Corporation, a leading manufacturer of Modified Atmosphere Packing (MAP) systems. The company is based in Elgin, Ill., and has approximately $10 million in annual revenues.

“M-TEK is a best-in-class manufacturer of Modified Atmosphere Packaging equipment that will allow us to further expand our packaging solutions and capabilities within our industrial food processing group,” said Selim A. Bassoul, Chairman and CEO of The Middleby Corporation. “M-TEK is a highly respected name in the industry and the acquisition allows us to expand their offerings globally into new markets, growing our worldwide presence.”

M-TEK has been an industry leader in the development of Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) systems. The MAP process removes the oxygen content from inside of a package to improve the shelf life of food. M-TEK offers a range of single, multiple and continuous operating models.

More information on M-TEK is available at http://www.mtekcorp.com/

ABOUT THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries. The company's leading equipment brands serving the commercial foodservice industry include Anets®, Bear Varimixer®, Beech®, Blodgett®, Blodgett Combi®, Blodgett Range®, Bloomfield®, Britannia®, Carter-Hoffmann®, Celfrost®, Concordia®, CookTek®, CTX®, Desmon®, Doyon®, Eswood®, frifri®, Follett®, Firex®, Giga®, Globe®, Goldstein®, Holman®, Houno®, IMC®, Induc®, Jade®, JoeTap®, Josper®, L2F®, Lang®, Lincat®, MagiKitch'n®, Market Forge®, Marsal®, Middleby Marshall®, MPC®, Nieco®, Nu-Vu®, PerfectFry®, Pitco Frialator®, QualServ®, Southbend®, Star®, Sveba Dahlen®, Taylor®, Toastmaster®, TurboChef®, Wells® and Wunder-Bar®. The company’s leading equipment brands serving the food processing industry include Alkar®, Armor Inox®, Auto-Bake®, Baker Thermal Solutions®, Burford®, Cozzini®, CVP Systems®, Danfotech®, Drake®, Emico®, Glimek®, Hinds-Bock®, Maurer-Atmos®, MP Equipment®, RapidPak®, Scanico®, Spooner Vicars®, Stewart Systems®, Thurne® and Ve.Ma.C.®. The company’s leading equipment brands serving the residential kitchen industry include AGA®, AGA Cookshop®, Brigade®, Fired Earth®, Grange®, Heartland®, La Cornue®, Leisure Sinks®, Lynx®, Marvel®, Mercury®, Rangemaster®, Rayburn®, Redfyre®, Sedona®, Stanley®, TurboChef®, U-Line® and Viking®.

For more information about The Middleby Corporation and the company brands, please visit www.middleby.com


© Business Wire 2018
08/07Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 730 M
EBIT 2018 461 M
Net income 2018 331 M
Debt 2018 1 729 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 21,63
P/E ratio 2019 18,85
EV / Sales 2018 3,27x
EV / Sales 2019 2,89x
Capitalization 7 208 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 135 $
Spread / Average Target 4,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Selim Antoine Bassoul Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy John Fitzgerald Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert B. Lamb Independent Director
John R. Miller Independent Director
Gordon J. O'Brien Lead Independent Director
