Middleby : Acquires M-TEK

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) today announced the acquisition
of M-TEK Corporation, a leading manufacturer of Modified Atmosphere
Packing (MAP) systems. The company is based in Elgin, Ill., and has
approximately $10 million in annual revenues.
“M-TEK is a best-in-class manufacturer of Modified Atmosphere Packaging
equipment that will allow us to further expand our packaging solutions
and capabilities within our industrial food processing group,” said
Selim A. Bassoul, Chairman and CEO of The Middleby Corporation. “M-TEK
is a highly respected name in the industry and the acquisition allows us
to expand their offerings globally into new markets, growing our
worldwide presence.”
M-TEK has been an industry leader in the development of Modified
Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) systems. The MAP process removes the
oxygen content from inside of a package to improve the shelf life of
food. M-TEK offers a range of single, multiple and continuous operating
models.
More information on M-TEK is available at http://www.mtekcorp.com/
ABOUT THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment
industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a
broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food
processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries. The company's
leading equipment brands serving the commercial foodservice industry
include Anets®, Bear Varimixer®, Beech®, Blodgett®, Blodgett Combi®,
Blodgett Range®, Bloomfield®, Britannia®, Carter-Hoffmann®, Celfrost®,
Concordia®, CookTek®, CTX®, Desmon®, Doyon®, Eswood®, frifri®, Follett®,
Firex®, Giga®, Globe®, Goldstein®, Holman®, Houno®, IMC®, Induc®, Jade®,
JoeTap®, Josper®, L2F®, Lang®, Lincat®, MagiKitch'n®, Market Forge®,
Marsal®, Middleby Marshall®, MPC®, Nieco®, Nu-Vu®, PerfectFry®, Pitco
Frialator®, QualServ®, Southbend®, Star®, Sveba Dahlen®, Taylor®,
Toastmaster®, TurboChef®, Wells® and Wunder-Bar®. The company’s leading
equipment brands serving the food processing industry include Alkar®,
Armor Inox®, Auto-Bake®, Baker Thermal Solutions®, Burford®, Cozzini®,
CVP Systems®, Danfotech®, Drake®, Emico®, Glimek®, Hinds-Bock®,
Maurer-Atmos®, MP Equipment®, RapidPak®, Scanico®, Spooner Vicars®,
Stewart Systems®, Thurne® and Ve.Ma.C.®. The company’s leading equipment
brands serving the residential kitchen industry include AGA®, AGA
Cookshop®, Brigade®, Fired Earth®, Grange®, Heartland®, La Cornue®,
Leisure Sinks®, Lynx®, Marvel®, Mercury®, Rangemaster®, Rayburn®,
Redfyre®, Sedona®, Stanley®, TurboChef®, U-Line® and Viking®.
For more information about The Middleby Corporation and the company
brands, please visit www.middleby.com
