Middleby : Acquires Powerhouse Dynamics, Inc.

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) today announced the acquisition
of Powerhouse Dynamics, Inc., a leader in cloud-based IoT solutions for
the foodservice industry. Powerhouse pioneered the introduction of
automated IoT solutions into the restaurant industry via their leading
and proven SiteSage platform, used by many major restaurant, convenience
store, and retail brands. The SiteSage platform connects, monitors,
analyzes, and controls the restaurant equipment footprint allowing
operators to automate their facility to realize energy savings, improved
food safety, reduced labor costs, and operational consistency. The
company is based in Newton, Massachusetts and will continue to operate
as an autonomous business unit in the Middleby family.
“This acquisition significantly enhances Middleby’s IoT capabilities and
expands the offerings to our customers as they evolve the management of
their operations through remote, connected and data driven solutions”,
said Tim FitzGerald, CEO of The Middleby Corporation. “SiteSage
complements our existing Middleby Connect IoT platform, which is
available on many of our existing equipment technologies facilitating
our customers with menu management, servicing of equipment and
operational monitoring. The combination of Middleby Connect and SiteSage
will allow for a single comprehensive solution we can provide to improve
efficiencies and manage a broad set of operating issues tailored to our
restaurant customers’ needs.”
More information on Powerhouse Dynamics is available at www.powerhousedynamics.com
More information on Middleby Connect is available at www.middlebyconnect.com
ABOUT THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment
industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a
broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food
processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries. The company's
leading equipment brands serving the commercial foodservice industry
include Anets®, APW Wyott®, Bakers Pride®, Bear Varimixer®, Beech®,
BKI®, Blodgett®, Blodgett Combi®, Blodgett Range®, Bloomfield®,
Britannia®, Carter-Hoffmann®, Celfrost®, Concordia®, CookTek®, Crown
Food Equipment®, CTX®, Desmon®, Doyon®, Eswood®, EVO®, frifri®, Firex®,
Follett®, Giga®, Globe®, Goldstein®, Holman®, Houno®, IMC®, Induc®,
Jade®, JoeTap®, Josper®, L2F®, Lang®, Lincat®, MagiKitch'n®, Market
Forge®, Marsal®, Middleby Marshall®, MPC®, Nieco®, Nu-Vu®, PerfectFry®,
Pitco Frialator®, QualServ®, SiteSage®, Southbend®, Star®, Sveba
Dahlen®, Taylor®, Toastmaster®, TurboChef®, Ultrafryer®, Wells® and
Wunder-Bar®. The company’s leading equipment brands serving the food
processing industry include Alkar®, Armor Inox®, Auto-Bake®, Baker
Thermal Solutions®, Burford®, Cozzini®, CVP Systems®, Danfotech®,
Drake®, Emico®, Glimek®, Hinds-Bock®, Maurer-Atmos®, MP Equipment®,
M-TEK®, RapidPak®, Scanico®, Spooner Vicars®, Stewart Systems®, Thurne®
and Ve.Ma.C.®. The company’s leading equipment brands serving the
residential kitchen industry include AGA® AGA Cookshop®, Fired Earth®,
EVO®, Heartland®, La Cornue®, Leisure Sinks®, Lynx®, Marvel®, Mercury®,
Rangemaster®, Rayburn®, Redfyre®, Sedona®, Stanley®, TurboChef®, U-Line®
and Viking®.
