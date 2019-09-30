Log in
Middleby : Barry Blalock Promoted to Vice President of Chain Accounts

09/30/2019 | 11:08pm EDT
People Barry Blalock Promoted to Vice President of Chain Accounts

Sep. 30, 2019

APW | Bakers Pride | Star Holdings Group announced that industry veteran Barry Blalock, CFSP was recently promoted to Vice President of Chain Accounts.

This group includes APW Wyott, Bakers Pride, Holman, Lang, Star, Toastmaster, Wells, and Wells Ventless. In his new position, Blalock is responsible for accelerating market growth for each of the group's brands with multiunit foodservice operators.

Most recently, Blalock was a Director of Key Accounts at APW Wyott/Bakers Pride/BKI/Ultrafryer, a part of the Standex Cooking Solutions Group, until acquired by The Middleby Corporation in early 2019.

Prior to that, Blalock spent nearly four years at Frymaster, a Manitowoc company now known as Welbilt Inc.

Blalock will report to Dave Hinton, Group Vice President.

Disclaimer

The Middleby Corporation published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 03:07:08 UTC
