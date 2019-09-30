Middleby : Barry Blalock Promoted to Vice President of Chain Accounts

This group includes APW Wyott, Bakers Pride, Holman, Lang, Star, Toastmaster, Wells, and Wells Ventless. In his new position, Blalock is responsible for accelerating market growth for each of the group's brands with multiunit foodservice operators.

Most recently, Blalock was a Director of Key Accounts at APW Wyott/Bakers Pride/BKI/Ultrafryer, a part of the Standex Cooking Solutions Group, until acquired by The Middleby Corporation in early 2019.

Prior to that, Blalock spent nearly four years at Frymaster, a Manitowoc company now known as Welbilt Inc.

Blalock will report to Dave Hinton, Group Vice President.