Middleby : Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) today announced it will release
2018 fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday, February 27 before market
open. The company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results
at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central on Wednesday, February 27. The call
can be accessed by dialing (888) 391-6937 or (315) 625-3077 and entering
conference code 6294084#. The conference call is also accessible through
the Investor Relations section of the company website at www.middleby.com.
ABOUT THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment
industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a
broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food
processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries. The company's
leading equipment brands serving the commercial foodservice industry
include Anets®, Bear Varimixer®, Beech®,














company’s leading equipment brands serving the food processing industry
Alkar®, Auto-Bake®, and other leading brands.





and Ve.Ma.C.®. The company’s leading equipment brands serving
AGA®, AGA Cookshop®, Fired Earth®, and other leading brands.




U-Line® and Viking®.
For more information about The Middleby Corporation and the company
brands, please visit www.middleby.com.
