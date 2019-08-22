Log in
MIDDLEBY CORP

MIDDLEBY CORP

(MIDD)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/22 02:08:33 pm
110.235 USD   -0.84%
01:28pMIDDLEBY : Scott Jordan Named President of Star Manufacturing
PU
08/07MIDDLEBY : Robert A. Nerbonne Named to the Middleby Board of Directors
BU
08/07MIDDLEBY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
News 
Middleby : Scott Jordan Named President of Star Manufacturing

Middleby : Scott Jordan Named President of Star Manufacturing

08/22/2019 | 01:28pm EDT
People Scott Jordan Named President of Star Manufacturing

Aug. 22, 2019

Scott Jordan has been named President of Star Manufacturing, where he will lead the day-to-day operations and strategy of the Middleby brands Star, Lang, Wells and Toastmaster.

The new role, which is effective immediately, is an expansion of his current responsibilities as President of APW Wyott and Baker's Pride.

'Scott is a proven, effective leader and with his expanded role he will be able to leverage the synergies among the Middleby countertop cooking brands' said Tim FitzGerald, CEO of the Middleby Corporation. 'He is well-acquainted with the customers and trends in the convenience store segment and has the experience to quickly deliver on our strategy to increase our market share and introduce new innovative product in this fast-growing market segment.'

Scott joined the company when Middleby acquired Standex Cooking Solutions Group (CSG) in April. His previous positions included President of CSG, President of Master-Bilt and President of BKI. Prior to that, he has held management positions in engineering, quality and finance with Rockwell Automation. Scott also has experience as a plant manager at two different facilities and has been Director of Operational Excellence for a group of 26 facilities. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering from NC State University and an MBA from Clemson University. Star Manufacturing is based in Smithville, Tenn.

Disclaimer

The Middleby Corporation published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 17:27:00 UTC
