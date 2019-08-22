Middleby : Scott Jordan Named President of Star Manufacturing

The new role, which is effective immediately, is an expansion of his current responsibilities as President of APW Wyott and Baker's Pride.

'Scott is a proven, effective leader and with his expanded role he will be able to leverage the synergies among the Middleby countertop cooking brands' said Tim FitzGerald, CEO of the Middleby Corporation. 'He is well-acquainted with the customers and trends in the convenience store segment and has the experience to quickly deliver on our strategy to increase our market share and introduce new innovative product in this fast-growing market segment.'

Scott joined the company when Middleby acquired Standex Cooking Solutions Group (CSG) in April. His previous positions included President of CSG, President of Master-Bilt and President of BKI. Prior to that, he has held management positions in engineering, quality and finance with Rockwell Automation. Scott also has experience as a plant manager at two different facilities and has been Director of Operational Excellence for a group of 26 facilities. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering from NC State University and an MBA from Clemson University. Star Manufacturing is based in Smithville, Tenn.