Middleby : Taylor Company Introduces Strategic Director of Sales

As Strategic Director of Sales, Pierce will support Taylor Company and its extensive distributor network. She will be responsible for building strong and lasting relationships with customer-partners, and ensuring foodservice operators stay one step ahead with the industry's best equipment. She is based out of Chicago, Illinois and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Western Washington University.

'I am pleased to announce we have a great addition to our sales team with Rachel Pierce joining as Strategic Director of Sales at Taylor Company,' said Greg Pryal, Senior Director of Sales-North America, Taylor Company. 'Taylor Company continues to invest in our team to ensure we deliver creative solutions to drive sales growth, bring new ideas to market, and meet the needs of today's busiest foodservice operations. We are confident Rachel's customer-focused approach and solid business background in foodservice, including various account management roles at Dannon, will be a great asset to our team.'

Taylor Company is 'built to serve' in every way. The foodservice industry can rely on Taylor Company for equipment designed to solve everyday challenges and a worldwide distributor network for prompt, local customer care. Find out more at https://www.taylor-company.com.