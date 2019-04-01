The Middleby Corporation : Completes Acquisition of Standex Cooking Solutions Group

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) today announced that it has
completed the acquisition from Standex International Corporation (NYSE:
SXI) of its Cooking Solutions Group.
“We are excited to add the APW Wyott®, Bakers Pride®, BKI® and
Ultrafryer® brands to our Commercial Foodservice Group which allows us
to expand the customers and markets which Middleby serves,” said Tim
FitzGerald, CEO of The Middleby Corporation.
Middleby previously announced it had agreed to acquire the Standex
Cooking Solutions Group on February 27, 2019.
For more information about the acquired brands please visit;
www.apwwyott.com
www.bakerspride.com
www.bkideas.com
www.ultrafryer.com
ABOUT THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment
industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a
broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food
processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries. The company's
leading equipment brands serving the commercial foodservice industry
include Anets®, APW Wyott®, Bakers Pride®, Bear Varimixer®, Beech®,
BKI®, Blodgett®, Blodgett Combi®, Blodgett Range®, Bloomfield®,
Britannia®, Carter-Hoffmann®, Celfrost®, Concordia®, CookTek®, Crown
Food Equipment®, CTX®, Desmon®, Doyon®, Eswood®, EVO®, frifri®, Firex®,
Follett®, Giga®, Globe®, Goldstein®, Holman®, Houno®, IMC®, Induc®,
Jade®, JoeTap®, Josper®, L2F®, Lang®, Lincat®, MagiKitch'n®, Market
Forge®, Marsal®, Middleby Marshall®, MPC®, Nieco®, Nu-Vu®, PerfectFry®,
Pitco Frialator®, QualServ®, Southbend®, Star®, Sveba Dahlen®, Taylor®,
Toastmaster®, TurboChef®, Ultrafryer®, Wells® and Wunder-Bar®. The
company’s leading equipment brands serving the food processing industry
include Alkar®, Armor Inox®, Auto-Bake®, Baker Thermal Solutions®,
Burford®, Cozzini®, CVP Systems®, Danfotech®, Drake®, Emico®, Glimek®,
Hinds-Bock®, Maurer-Atmos®, MP Equipment®, M-TEK®, RapidPak®, Scanico®,
Spooner Vicars®, Stewart Systems®, Thurne® and Ve.Ma.C.®. The company’s
leading equipment brands serving the residential kitchen industry
include AGA® AGA Cookshop®, Fired Earth®, EVO®, Heartland®, La Cornue®,
Leisure Sinks®, Lynx®, Marvel®, Mercury®, Rangemaster®, Rayburn®,
Redfyre®, Sedona®, Stanley®, TurboChef®, U-Line® and Viking®.
For more information about The Middleby Corporation and the company
brands, please visit www.middleby.com.
