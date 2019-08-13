Log in
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP

(MBCN)
Middlefield Banc Corp. : Announces 2019 Third Quarter Cash Dividend Payment

08/13/2019

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share payable on September 13, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 30, 2019.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is a bank holding company with total assets of over $1.29 billion at June 30, 2019. The bank operates 15 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio. Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank.

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 51,0 M
EBIT 2019 16,6 M
Net income 2019 12,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,46%
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,90x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,78x
Capitalization 148 M
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas G. Caldwell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carolyn J. Turk Chairman
James R. Heslop Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Donald L. Stacy CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Treasurer
Shalini Singhal Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
