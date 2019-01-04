Middlefield Banc : The Middlefield Banking Company Announces Additions to Leadership Team

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today announced additions to its
leadership team. Michael L. Allen has joined The Middlefield Banking
Company as Executive Vice President/Chief Banking Officer and John D.
Lane has joined The Middlefield Banking Company as Executive Vice
President/Chief Credit and Risk Officer. Mr. Allen will be responsible
for managing the company’s retail and commercial banking operations and
marketing activities, and Mr. Lane will be responsible for leading the
company’s credit administration, loan administration and
risk/audit/compliance programs.
President and CEO Thomas G. Caldwell stated, “I am excited to welcome
Mike and John to Middlefield. Mike and John are proven leaders that have
the experience, drive, and diverse skill set to immediately add value
across our organization. Over the past several years we have made a
number of important personnel decisions that are focused on enhancing
our leadership team and driving growth.”
Mr. Allen has over 30 years of banking experience. Prior to joining
Middlefield, Mr. Allen was President – Mid-Ohio Valley Division for
Premier Bank, Inc. since 2014. From 2002 to 2014, Mr. Allen was a
financial professional at AXA Advisors, and from 1984 to 2001 Mr. Allen
held various positions, including member of the Board of Directors at
Traders Bankshares, Inc. in Spencer, WV. Mr. Allen is a Certified Public
Account and graduated with a BA in Business Administration from
Glenville State College. Mr. Allen has been involved with several
community organizations including the West Virginia Bankers Association,
West Virginia Society of CPAs, and Glenville State College Institutional
Board of Advisors.
Mr. Lane has over 15 years of banking experience. Prior to joining
Middlefield, Mr. Lane was Senior Vice President, Credit Risk at Civista
Bank since 2011. From 2006 to 2011, Mr. Lane was a Vice President,
Relationship Manager and Commercial Loan Workout Officer for The
Huntington National Bank. Before that, Mr. Lane held various roles at
NVR, Inc. Advanced Handling Systems, and Cintas Corporation. Mr. Lane
spent eight years in the United States Army and graduated with a BS in
Engineering Management from the United States Military Academy. Mr. Lane
received his MBA from Duke University, Fuqua School of Business.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is a bank
holding company with total assets of over $1.2 billion at September 30,
2018. The bank operates 15 full-service banking centers and an LPL
Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland,
Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Powell,
Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a
Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio. Additional information is
available at www.middlefieldbank.bank.
This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports
Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission
often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future
trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the
financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These
forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There
are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc
Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance
or projected performance. These factors include, but are not
limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among
financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment
that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds,
charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected
general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that
may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is
engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield
Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the
securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and
registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities
and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no
obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or
to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005021/en/