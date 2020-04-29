Midea : Shares Rise After 1Q Results Beat Market View

By Martin Mou



Midea Group Co. shares rose on Thursday after its first-quarter net profit declined at a slower-than-expected pace.

The Chinese maker of cookware and other home appliances said late Wednesday its net profit fell 22% compared with year earlier to 4.81 billion yuan ($679.7 million) as sales dropped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 22% decline was a "positive surprise," as it was 10% above its forecast, Citi said, as it reiterated its buy call on the stock and maintained Midea as its top pick in the sector, citing potential market-share gains.

Meanwhile, Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, one of Midea's close rivals, posted first-quarter net profit of CNY1.56 billion, a 73% slump compared with a year earlier, it said late Wednesday in an earnings release.

The rise in Midea's shares also came after the company said separately in a Wednesday filing that its net profit for 2019 grew 20% to CNY24.21 billion on stronger sales.

However, Midea said the coronavirus pandemic has been hurting its sales and profits, and may pressure its full-year results if it drags on.

Shares were last up 2.6% at CNY53.62.

