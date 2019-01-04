Log in
Midland States Bancorp Inc

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP INC (MSBI)
01/03 10:00:00 pm
22.24 USD   -1.59%
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, January 24

01/04/2019 | 02:01pm CET

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSBI) announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter 2018 financial results after market close on Thursday, January 24, 2019.

Midland States Bancorp will also host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, January 25, 2019 to discuss its financial results.  Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. 

Conference Call, Replay and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, January 25, 2019

Time: 7:30 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access: (877) 516-3531; conference ID: 6178589

Telephone Replay (available through February 1, 2019): (855) 859-2056; conference ID: 6178589

Webcast Access:  A live webcast will be available on the Webcasts and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.  An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About Midland State Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of September 30, 2018, the Company had total assets of approximately $5.7 billion and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.2 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, and insurance and financial planning services. In addition, multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiary. For additional information, visit www.midlandsb.com or follow Midland on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

CONTACTS:
Douglas J. Tucker, Sr. V.P., Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

Midland_States_Bancorp_RGB.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
