|
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. : Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2019
07/19/2019 | 03:06pm EDT
MIDDLETOWN, Md., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. ("the Company") (OTCPink: CMHF), the parent company for Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB") and Millennium Financial Group, Inc. ("Mlend",) announced today that, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company earned net income of $758.8 thousand or $0.34 per share compared to net income of $701.5 thousand and earnings per share of $0.31 recorded for the second quarter of 2018. The net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was positively impacted by lower income tax expense due to Bank Holding Company expenses and an adjustment to the first quarter 2019 tax accrual that more than offset the $107 thousand decline in pre-tax income.
Net income for the first six months of 2019 was $1.06 million or $0.47 per share compared to $1.2 million or $0.54 per share in 2018. The decline in net income versus the first six months of 2018 was primarily due to the increase in noninterest expense in 2019 related to the opening of a new branch (Paramount), converting to a Bank Holding Company in late 2018, and opening a new operations center in the first quarter of 2019 as well as continued spending to support the Company's growth.
2Q19 vs. 1Q19 Quarterly Highlights
- Net book value per share increased by $0.47 per share or 2% to $20.92. Tangible book value per share increased by $0.47 or 2% to $20.18.
- Net loans grew by $20.4 million or 5.6% which was primarily funded by a $13.2 million reduction in cash and $5.9 million increase in deposits and $1.1 million reduction in investment securities.
- Deposits grew by 5.9 million or 1.4% while net interest margin grew to 3.82%, up from 3.60% in 1Q19.
- Provision expense was an increase of $235.9 thousand driven by loan growth during the quarter while the Allowance for Loan Losses declined slightly to 0.99% from 1.00% in 1Q19. Nonperforming Assets decreased by $735 thousand primarily due to a $727 thousand nonaccrual loan reduction from a payoff.
- Net interest income grew by $394.3 thousand due to loan growth and net interest margin improvements mentioned above which more than offset the $236 thousand growth in noninterest expense.
- Mlend continued to positively contribute to the consolidated earnings of Community Heritage Financial, Inc. during the second quarter.
2Q19 vs. 2Q18 Year over Year Highlights
- Net book value per share increased by $1.23 per share or 6% to $20.92. Tangible book value per share increased by $0.49 or 3% to $20.18.
- Net loans grew by $69.9 million or 22.4% which was funded by strong growth in deposits of $75.9 million or 21.9%.
- Deposits grew 22%, or $75.9 million while net interest margin grew by 5 basis points to 3.70%, up from 3.65% in 1H18.
- Provision expense increased by $298.6 thousand driven by a slight 1 basis point increase in the Allowance for Loan Losses to 0.99% and the significant loan growth over that period. Nonperforming assets decreased by $1.8 million compared to the second quarter 2018 primarily driven by $1.65 million in nonaccrual loan reductions and $167 thousand in foreclosed properties being sold.
- Net interest income grew by $1.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019 vs. 2018 due to robust loan growth and boost in net interest margin previously mentioned.
A dividend of $0.03 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on July 19, 2019 for stockholders of record as of August 2, 2019 and payable on August 9, 2019.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates" or similar terminology. Such statements, specifically regarding the Company's intentions regarding transparency, growth and market expansion, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, stock market liquidity, deposit flows, loan demand and real estate values, as well as changes in economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, technological and other factors which may affect the Company specifically, its existing and target market areas or the banking industry in general. The realization or occurrence of these risks or uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc
Brian M. Ropp
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
(301) 371-3029
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)
Balance Sheet
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Cash
$ 24,578
$ 22,095
$ 37,789
$ 18,546
FHLB Stock
392
325
392
325
Investments, at market value
45,809
44,122
46,958
47,967
Loans, net of Reserve
382,120
312,191
361,722
354,149
Loans Held for Sale
3,499
-
3,446
-
Fixed assets
10,244
5,868
10,330
6,286
Goodwill
1,659
-
1,655
-
Other assets
8,202
8,386
8,413
8,386
Total Assets
$ 476,504
$ 392,987
$ 470,706
$ 435,658
Deposits
$ 423,188
$ 347,290
$ 417,255
$ 388,544
Borrowings
-
-
-
-
Other liabilities
6,224
1,722
7,416
2,170
Total Liabilities
429,412
349,012
424,670
390,714
Equity
46,980
44,969
46,289
45,666
Unrealized gain(loss), net of tax
112
(994)
(254)
(722)
Total Equity
47,092
43,975
46,035
44,944
Total Liabilities & Equity
$ 476,504
$ 392,987
$ 470,706
$ 435,658
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Income Statement
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Total interest and fee income
$ 5,369,419
$ 3,820,067
$ 10,260,802
$ 7,366,360
Total interest expense
1,117,455
505,312
2,151,152
949,625
Net interest income
4,251,964
3,314,755
8,109,650
6,416,735
Provision for loan losses
358,290
(21,735)
480,649
182,000
Net interest income after provision
3,893,674
3,336,490
7,629,001
6,234,735
Non-interest income
1,047,091
288,829
1,798,851
570,654
Non-interest expense
4,092,036
2,669,634
7,947,661
5,171,837
Merger expenses & one-time items
-
-
77,596
-
Pre-tax net income
848,729
955,685
1,402,595
1,633,552
Income taxes
89,907
254,149
338,307
430,693
Net income
$ 758,822
$ 701,536
$ 1,064,288
$ 1,202,859
Earnings per common share, basic
and diluted
$0.34
$0.31
$0.47
$0.54
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Total Assets
$ 476,504
$ 392,987
$ 470,706
$ 435,574
Loans
382,120
314,706
361,722
354,147
Goodwill
1,659
-
1,655
-
Deposits
423,188
347,289
417,255
388,544
Shareholder's equity
47,092
43,975
46,035
44,944
Nonperforming Assets:
Accruing troubled debt restructures
$ 715
$ 745
$ 723
$ 731
Loans 90 past due and still accruing
-
-
-
-
Nonaccrual loans
1,373
3,020
2,100
2,453
Foreclosed properties
-
167
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$ 2,088
$ 3,932
$ 2,823
$ 3,184
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Summary of Operating Results
2019
2018
2019
2018
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Pre-allowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax net
income
$ 1,207,019
$ 933,950
$ 1,883,245
$ 1,815,553
Allowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax
358,290
(21,735)
480,649
182,000
Tax expense
89,907
254,149
338,307
430,693
Net Income
$ 758,822
$ 701,536
$ 1,064,289
$ 1,202,860
Charge-Offs
$ 119
$ 90
$ 143
$ 110
(Recoveries)
(8)
(2)
(14)
(7)
Net charge-offs
$ 111
$ 88
$ 129
$ 103
Per Common Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$0.34
$0.31
$0.47
$0.54
Common shares outstanding
2,251,320
2,233,820
2,251,320
2,233,820
Weighted average shares outstanding
2,251,137
2,233,820
2,247,220
2,233,820
Dividends declared
$0.03
$0.03
$0.06
$0.06
Book value per share
$20.92
$19.69
$20.92
$19.69
Tangible Book Value per Share
$20.18
$19.69
$20.18
$19.69
Selected Unaudited Financial Ratios
Return on average assets
0.45%
0.74%
0.46%
0.66%
Return on average equity
4.54%
6.38%
4.60%
5.61%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.99%
0.98%
0.99%
0.98%
Nonperforming assets to total loans
0.54%
1.20%
0.54%
1.20%
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.03%
0.02%
0.03%
0.02%
Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets
12.36%
15.52%
12.36%
15.52%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
12.36%
15.52%
12.36%
15.52%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
13.59%
16.77%
13.59%
16.77%
Average equity to average assets
9.87%
11.19%
9.96%
11.19%
Net interest margin
3.82%
3.68%
3.70%
3.65%
Loan to deposit ratio
91.20%
90.88%
91.20%
90.88%
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-heritage-financial-inc-reports-results-for-the-second-quarter-of-2019-300888165.html
SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
© PRNewswire 2019