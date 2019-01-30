MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results Quarterly Highlights
0
01/30/2019 | 05:36pm EST
Reported EPS for Q418 was a loss of $1.39 versus a loss of $0.34
for Q318 primarily due to the impact of a $12.0 million loan loss
provision associated with efforts to significantly improved asset
quality and $11.4 million of tax expense to establish a temporary
valuation allowance to fully reserve against deferred tax assets
Diluted operating EPS for Q418 was a loss of $0.66 versus a loss of
$0.08 in Q318
Bank level Classified Assets to Capital declined sequentially to
29% at Q418 from 45% at Q318 and pro forma for classified loans marked
for sale to 17% at Q418.
FTE net interest margin increased 42 bps sequentially to 4.35% due
to 33 bps of accelerated loan accretion and improving yields
investments
Funding costs remain below market averages at 54 bps with Core
Deposits a strong 88% of $1.5 billion Total Deposits
Tangible common equity to tangible assets at 12/31/18 was 8.0%
MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (“MidSouth”) (NYSE:MSL) today reported a
quarterly net loss available to common shareholders of $23.1 million for
the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to net loss available to common
shareholders of $11.3 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2017
and $5.7 million in net loss available to common shareholders for the
third quarter of 2018. The fourth quarter of 2018 included an after-tax
charge of $3.9 million for regulatory remediation costs, a $11.4 million
tax-related charge for the establishment of a valuation allowance to
fully reserve against net deferred tax assets given the company’s
cumulative pretax loss position. For comparison purposes, the third
quarter of 2018 included a non-recurring after-tax expense of $4.3
million for regulatory remediation costs. Excluding these non-operating
expenses, a loss of $0.66 per diluted share was reported for the fourth
quarter of 2018, compared to diluted loss per common share of $0.08 for
the third quarter of 2018 and $0.15 for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Jim McLemore, President and CEO, remarked, “This quarter, we took
important actions to accelerate MidSouth's improvement in asset quality
and to set the stage for an expected return to operating profitability
for the full year 2019. We also concluded some very extensive
remediation projects that contribute to a renewed culture of prudent
risk management in our organization. Combined with strong capital, ample
liquidity, and experienced banking professionals, MidSouth will continue
our tradition of valuable service to our communities and clients.”
Asset Quality Improvements
Mr. McLemore continued, “The quarter’s improvement in asset quality was
remarkable as classified assets as a percentage of capital at the bank
was reduced to 29% from 45% last quarter, primarily as the result of the
payoff of two of our largest non-performing loans. We also anticipate
selling approximately $20 million of other classified loans and have
marked these loans accordingly. On a pro-forma basis, after reflecting
the completion of this sale, classified assets as a percentage of
capital would be 17%.”
Strong Liquidity and Capital
“At the same time as we’ve significantly reduced risk and improved
processes in the credit, operational and compliance areas of the bank,
we’ve also built very strong liquidity levels and have maintained strong
capital levels. Basic surplus, our primary measure of liquidity, stood
at 23% at year-end 2018, which is almost double the level of 12% at
year-end 2017. Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets
was roughly 8.0% at year end.”
Corporate Governance
“In 2018, we made a very focused effort to improve our corporate
governance through the addition of talented and experienced new board
members as well as through improving our other governance processes.
This quarter we took steps to significantly enhance out board, including
the addition of Bill Grant as a new director and also seeking regulatory
approval for John Heffern and Ryan Medo to join our board.”
Remediation Efforts
Mr. McLemore concluded, “At the end of the fourth quarter, we completed
the last of the remediation projects and associated spend we identified
in our second quarter 2018 earnings release. The spend for 2018 was
$19.7 million, within our range of guidance at mid-year. We do not
expect any significant remediation spend in 2019. Through the process of
2018’s significant remediation efforts and leadership changes, we have
reduced risk and significantly improved all major processes of the bank.
These include corporate governance, loan portfolio management, problem
asset management, loan and deposit operations, technology platforms,
risk management and compliance.”
Balance Sheet
Consolidated assets decreased 7.3% to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2018
from $1.9 billion at December 31, 2017 and 3.9% from $1.8 billion at
September 30, 2018. Our stable core deposit base, which excludes time
deposits, totaled $1.3 billion at December 31, 2018 and September 30,
2018 and accounted for 87.6% and 87.7% of deposits at December 31, 2018
and September 30, 2018, respectively. Net loans totaled $882 million at
December 31, 2018, compared to $938 million at September 30, 2018 and
$1.2 billion at December 31, 2017. In an effort to further reduce
classified assets, classified loans totaling $20.4 million were
transferred to held for sale during the fourth quarter of 2018.
MidSouth’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 11.45% at December 31,
2018, compared to 12.53% at September 30, 2018. Tier 1 risk-based
capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 17.79% and 19.04% at
December 31, 2018, respectively, compared to 19.09% and 20.35% at
September 30, 2018, respectively. Tier 1 common equity to total
risk-weighted assets at December 31, 2018 was 12.20%, compared to 13.78%
at September 30, 2018. Tangible common equity totaled $135.6 million at
December 31, 2018, compared to $155.6 million at September 30, 2018.
Tangible book value per share at December 31, 2018 was $8.20 compared to
$9.35 at September 30, 2018.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $30.5 million at December 31, 2018,
including $20.4 million of loans transferred to held for sale, a
decrease of $22.0 million compared to $52.5 million reported at
September 30, 2018. The decrease is primarily attributable to the
payoffs/paydowns of $9.8 million of non-accrual loans and the charge-off
of $14.5 million of non-accrual loans. Allowance coverage for
nonperforming loans increased to 195.40% at December 31, 2018, compared
to 47.49% at September 30, 2018. The ALLL/total loans ratio was 1.94% at
December 31, 2018 and 2.54% at September 30, 2018. The ratio of
annualized net charge-offs to total loans increased to 8.45% for the
three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to 1.40% for the three
months ended September 30, 2018 due to the payoffs of two large credits
and anticipated loan sale.
Total nonperforming assets to total loans plus ORE and other assets
repossessed was 3.39% at December 31, 2018 compared to 5.45% at
September 30, 2018. Loans classified as troubled debt restructurings,
accruing (“TDRs, accruing”) totaled $1.3 million at December 31, 2018
compared to $896,000 at September 30, 2018. Also included in
nonperforming assets at December 31, 2018 was $20.4 million of
classified loans transferred to held for sale. Total classified assets,
including ORE, were $51.2 million at December 31, 2018 compared to $91.6
million at September 30, 2018. The balance of classified loans decreased
as a result of principal reductions through payoffs and/or pay-downs in
the amount $11.8 million in addition to charge-offs of $19.2 million at
December 31, 2018. As a part of the anticipated loan sale, there were
classified loans transferred to loans held for sale at fair value,
resulting in $11.9 million in charge-offs which also contributed to the
decline in classified assets. These decreases were partially offset by
downgrades to classified loans of $4.5 million during the quarter. The
classified to capital ratio at MidSouth Bank was 29% at December 31,
2018 versus 45% at September 30, 2018.
More information on our energy loan portfolio and other information on
quarterly results can be found on our website at MidSouthBank.com
under Investor Relations/Presentations.
Fourth Quarter 2018 vs. Third Quarter 2018
Earnings Comparison
MidSouth reported a net loss available to common shareholders of $23.1
million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to net
loss available to common shareholders of $5.7 million for the three
months ended September 30, 2018. Revenues from consolidated operations
increased $438,000 in sequential-quarter comparison from $21.6 million
to $22.0 million. Net interest income increased $777,000 primarily due
to the acceleration of $726,000 in accretion income from the PSB
Financial Corporation acquisition after determination that it would be
more conservative to remove the nominal discount remaining from these
acquired loans that undergo quarterly cash flow re-estimations and
instead include these loans with the quarterly allowance for loan losses
calculation. Finally, noninterest income decreased $339,000 in
sequential-quarter comparison.
The fourth quarter of 2018 included non-operating expenses totaling $5.0
million for regulatory remediation costs. The third quarter of 2018
included a non-recurring charge of $5.5 million of regulatory
remediation costs. Excluding these non-operating expenses, noninterest
expense increased $1.7 million in sequential-quarter comparison and
consisted primarily of a $1.1 million increase in salaries and benefits
given continued investment in staffing for compliance and an $800,000
increase in legal and professional fees offset by a $100,000 decline in
marketing and FDIC premiums. The increase in legal and professional fees
is primarily due to increased outsourcing expenses to enhance risk
management as well as increased legal fees to resolve credit quality
issues. The provision for loan losses increased $7.7 million in
sequential-quarter comparison. A $11.4 million tax-related charge was
recorded during the fourth quarter of 2018 associated with the
establishment of a valuation reserve against the net deferred tax
assets. Excluding this adjustment, we recorded an income tax expense of
$7.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to an income tax
benefit of $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2018.
Dividends on the Series B Preferred Stock issued to the U.S. Treasury as
a result of our participation in the Small Business Lending Fund totaled
$720,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018 based on a dividend rate of 9%,
unchanged from $720,000 for the third quarter of 2018. Dividends on the
Series C Preferred Stock issued with the December 28, 2012 acquisition
of PSB Financial Corporation totaled $90,000 for the three months ended
December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018.
Fully taxable-equivalent (“FTE”) net interest income increased $780,000
in sequential-quarter comparison, primarily due to an increase in
interest income on investment securities of $801,000. Interest income on
loans was flat at $14.6 million despite a $76.3 million decline in
average balances as loan yields increased 44 bps from 5.72% to 6.16%.
Higher yields reflected increased loan rates in addition to management’s
recognition of the remaining PSB accretion discounts into income.
Excluding these purchase accounting adjustments, the loan yield
increased 13 bps, from 5.72% to 5.85% during the same period. The
average yield on investment securities increased 60 basis points, from
2.56% to 3.16% as a result of opportunistic purchases at higher yields
which increased average balances by $28.1 million. The average yield on
total earning assets increased 48 bps for the same period, from 4.40% to
4.88%, respectively. The FTE net interest margin increased 42 bps in
sequential-quarter comparison, from 3.93% for the third quarter of 2018
to 4.35% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding purchase accounting
adjustments, the FTE net interest margin increased 11 bps, from 3.93%
for the third quarter of 2018 to 4.04% for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Fourth Quarter 2018 vs. Fourth Quarter 2017
Earnings Comparison
MidSouth reported a net loss available to common shareholders of $23.1
million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to net
loss available to common shareholders of $11.3 million for the three
months ended December 31, 2017. Revenues from consolidated operations
decreased $3.5 million in quarterly comparison, from $25.5 million for
the three months ended December 31, 2017 to $22.0 million for the three
months ended December 31, 2018. Net interest income decreased $2.2
million in quarterly comparison, resulting from a $1.6 million decrease
in interest income primarily driven by lower loan levels, in addition to
higher interest expense of $0.6 million reflecting the impact of higher
interest rates, partially offset by $726,000 acceleration of accretion
income from the PSB acquisition. Operating noninterest income decreased
$1.3 million in quarterly comparison.
Excluding non-operating expenses of $5.0 million of remediation costs
for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $7.8 million for the fourth quarter
of 2017, which included $1.8 million of remediation costs, $6.0 million
of expenses for loans held for sale, noninterest expenses increased $1.8
million in quarterly comparison and consisted primarily of a $1.2
million increase in salaries and employee benefits costs and a $2.0
million increase in legal and professional fees offset by declines in
other noninterest expenses. The provision for loan losses increased $1.4
million in quarterly comparison, from $10.6 million for the three months
ended December 31, 2017 to $12.0 million for the three months ended
December 31, 2018. Excluding the $11.4 million tax-related charge
recorded during the fourth quarter of 2018 associated with the
establishment of a valuation reserve against the net deferred tax assets
and the $3.6 million tax-related charge recorded in connection with the
Tax Act during the fourth quarter of 2017, we recorded an income tax
expense of $7.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to
income tax expense of $4.1 for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Dividends on preferred stock totaled $810,000 for the three months ended
December 31, 2018 and for the three months ended December 31, 2017.
Dividends on the Series B Preferred Stock were $720,000 for the fourth
quarter of 2018, unchanged from $720,000 for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Dividends on the Series C Preferred Stock totaled $90,000 for the three
months ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017.
FTE net interest income decreased $2.2 million in prior year quarterly
comparison. Interest income on loans decreased $3.5 million primarily
due to a $294.3 million decline in average loans given ongoing efforts
to reduce problem loans and slower loan originations due to efforts to
shore up operational issues. Excluding the impact of the purchase
accounting adjustment of $726,000, average loan yields increased 8 basis
points in prior year quarterly comparison, from 5.77% to 5.85%.
Investment securities totaled $475.5 million, or 27.2% of total assets
at December 31, 2018, versus $390.2 million, or 20.8% of total assets at
December 31, 2017. The investment portfolio had an effective duration of
3.0 years and a net unrealized loss of $6.2 million at December 31,
2018. FTE interest income on investments increased $696,000 in prior
year quarterly comparison. The average volume of investment securities
increased $16.2 million in prior year quarterly comparison, and the
average tax equivalent yield on investment securities increased 47 basis
points, from 2.69% to 3.16%.
The average yield on all earning assets increased 9 basis points in
prior year quarterly comparison, from 4.79% for the fourth quarter of
2017 to 4.88% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of
purchase accounting adjustments, the average yield on total earning
assets decreased 69 basis points, from 4.72% to 4.17% for the
three-month periods ended December 31, 2017 and 2018, respectively,
primarily due to the $294.3 million decline in average loans.
Interest expense increased $614,000 in prior year quarterly comparison
primarily due to a $573,000 increase in interest expense on deposits and
a $77,000 increase in interest expense on junior subordinated debt,
which were partially offset by a $49,000 decrease in interest expense on
repurchase agreements. Excluding purchase accounting adjustments on
acquired certificates of deposit and FHLB borrowings, the average rate
paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 0.52% for the three months
ended December 31, 2018 and 0.47% for the three months ended December
31, 2017.
As a result of these changes in volume and yield on earning assets and
interest-bearing liabilities, the FTE net interest margin decreased 12
basis points, from 4.47% for the fourth quarter of 2017 to 4.35% for the
fourth quarter of 2018.
2018 vs 2017 Earnings Comparison
MidSouth reported a net loss available to common shareholders of $30.8
million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to net loss
available to common shareholders of $15.0 million for the year ended
December 31, 2017. 2017 net earnings included $347,000 of gain on sales
of securities and $744,000 of gain on sale of branches. Excluding these
non-operating revenues, revenues from consolidated operations decreased
$7.7 million in year-over-year comparison, from $95.3 million for the
year ended December 31, 2017 to $87.6 million for the year ended
December 31, 2018. Net interest income decreased $6.6 million in
year-over-year comparison, resulting from a $5.1 million decrease in
interest income, in addition to a $1.5 million increase in interest
expense. Operating noninterest income decreased $1.1 million in
year-over-year comparison primarily due to a $1.9 million decrease in
service charges partially offset by $1.2 million in increases for
ATM/debit card income.
Excluding non-operating expenses of $21.4 million for the year ended
December 31, 2018 and $11.5 million for the year ended December 31,
2017, noninterest expenses increased $2.0 million in year-over-year
comparison primarily due to increases in legal and professional fees
associated with working down our problem assets. The provision for loan
losses decreased $13.5 million in year-over-year comparison, from $30.2
million for the year ended December 31, 2017 to $16.7 million for the
year ended December 31, 2018 . Excluding the $3.6 million charge
recorded in connection with the Tax Act during the fourth quarter of
2017, and the $11.4 million charge recorded in conjunction with the
establishment of a valuation reserve against the net deferred tax asset
in 2018, a $6.2 million income tax benefit was reported for the year
ended December 31, 2017, compared to income tax benefit of $5.4 million
for the year ended December 31, 2018.
In year-to-date comparison, FTE net interest income decreased $7.1
million primarily due to a $8.2 million decrease in interest income on
loans and a $1.5 million increase in interest expense, offset by
increased income from interest bearing deposits at other banks. The
average volume of investment securities decreased $30.0 million in
year-over-year comparison, and the average yield on investment
securities increased 1 bps for the same period. The average volume of
loans decreased $197 million in year-over-year comparison, and the
average yield on loans increased 25 bps, from 5.47% to 5.72%, including
7 bps of yield due to the acceleration of loan accretion income. The
average yield on earning assets decreased 7 basis points in
year-over-year comparison, from 4.59% at December 31, 2017 to 4.52% at
December 31, 2018.
Interest expense increased $1.5 million in year-over-year comparison.
Increases in interest expense included a $1.8 million increase in
interest expense on deposits and a $195,000 increase in interest expense
on junior subordinated debentures. These increases were partially offset
by an $587,000 decrease in interest expense on repurchase agreements.
The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 0.65% for the
year ended December 31, 2018, compared to 0.48% for the year ended
December 31, 2017. The FTE net interest margin decreased 17 basis
points, from 4.25% for the year ended December 31, 2017 to 4.08% for the
year ended December 31, 2018.
About MidSouth Bancorp, Inc.
MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in
Lafayette, Louisiana, with assets of $1.7 billion as of December 31,
2018. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. trades on the NYSE under the symbol “MSL.”
Through its wholly owned subsidiary, MidSouth Bank, N.A., MidSouth
offers a full range of banking services to commercial and retail
customers in Louisiana and Texas. MidSouth Bank currently has 48
locations in Louisiana and Texas and is connected to a worldwide ATM
network that provides customers with access to more than 55,000
surcharge-free ATMs. Additional corporate information is available at MidSouthBank.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement
tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than
in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP.
This financial information includes certain operating performance
measures, which exclude charges that are not considered part of
recurring operations. Non-GAAP measures in this press release include,
but are not limited to, descriptions such as “operating net income,”
“operating earnings (loss) per share,” “tangible book value per common
share,” “operating return on average common equity,” “operating return
on average assets,” and “operating efficiency ratio.” In addition, this
press release, consistent with SEC Industry Guide 3, presents total
revenue, net interest income, net interest margin, and efficiency ratios
on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis, and ratios on an annualized
basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest
income from certain loans and investments using a federal tax rate of
21% for all periods beginning on or after January 1, 2018 and 35% for
all periods prior to January 1, 2018, as well as state income taxes,
where applicable, to increase tax-exempt interest income to a
taxable-equivalent basis. MidSouth believes this measure to be the
preferred industry measurement of net interest income and it enhances
comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt
sources.
We use non-GAAP measures because we believe they are useful for
evaluating our financial condition and performance over periods of time,
as well as in managing and evaluating our business and in discussions
about our performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measures
provide users of our financial information with a meaningful measure for
assessing our financial condition as well as comparison to financial
results for prior periods. These measures should be viewed in addition
to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined
in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP
measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent
applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most
directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are
included with the accompanying financial statement tables.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements
within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and subject to the
safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties.These
statements include, among others, statements regarding expected future
financial results, and remediation expenses, expected completion of
regulatory remediation projects, our ability toreturn to
profitability, expected loan sales and the strength of the Company's
balance sheet and its positioning to address problem assets and achieve
operating efficiencies and measured growth.The words
“anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,”
“will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “guidance,” “potential,” “continue,”
“project,” “forecast,” “confident,” and similar expressions are
typically used to identify forward-looking statements.
These statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by
management in light of their experience and their perception of
historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and
other factors they believe to be appropriate.Any
forward-looking statements are not guarantees of our future performance
and are subject to risks and uncertainties and may be affected by
various factors that may cause actual results, developments and business
decisions to differ materially from those in the forward-looking
statements.Factors that might cause such a difference
include, among other matters, changes in interest rates and market
prices that could affect the net interest margin, asset valuation, and
expense levels; changes in local economic and business conditions in the
markets we serve, including, without limitation, changes related to the
oil and gas industries that could adversely affect customers and their
ability to repay borrowings under agreed upon terms, adversely affect
the value of the underlying collateral related to their borrowings, and
reduce demand for loans; increases in competitive pressure in the
banking and financial services industries; increased competition for
deposits and loans which could affect compositions, rates and terms;
changes in the levels of prepayments received on loans and investment
securities that adversely affect the yield and value of the earning
assets; our ability to successfully implement and manage ourstrategic
initiatives and regulatory remediation efforts; costs and expenses
associated with our strategic initiatives and possible changes in the
size and components of the expected costs and charges associated with
our strategic initiatives and regulatory remediation efforts; our
ability to realize the anticipated benefits and cost savings from our
strategic initiatives within the anticipated time frame, if at all; the
ability of the Company to comply with the terms of the formal agreement
and the consent order with the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency; risk of noncompliance with and further enforcement actions
regarding the Bank Secrecy Act and other anti-money laundering statues
and regulations; credit losses due to loan concentration, particularly
our energy lending and commercial real estate portfolios; a deviation in
actual experience from the underlying assumptions used to determine and
establish our allowance for loan losses (“ALLL”), which could result in
greater than expected loan losses; the adequacy of the level of our ALLL
and the amount of loan loss provisions required in future periods
including the impact of implementation of the new CECL (current expected
credit loss) methodology; future examinations by our regulatory
authorities, including the possibility that the regulatory authorities
may, among other things, impose additional enforcement actions or
conditions on our operations, required additional regulatory remediation
effortsor require us to increase our allowance for loan
losses or write-down assets; changes in the availability of funds
resulting from reduced liquidity or increased costs; the timing and
impact of future acquisitions or divestitures, the success or failure of
integrating acquired operations, and the ability to capitalize on growth
opportunities upon entering new markets; the ability to acquire,
operate, and maintain effective and efficient operating systems;
increased asset levels and changes in the composition of assets that
would impact capital levels and regulatory capital ratios; loss of
critical personnel and the challenge of hiring qualified personnel at
reasonable compensation levels; legislative and regulatory changes,
including the impact of regulations under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street
Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 and other changes in banking,
securities and tax laws and regulations and their application by our
regulators, changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other
coverage; regulations and restrictions resulting from our participation
in government-sponsored programs such as the U.S. Treasury’s Small
Business Lending Fund, including potential retroactive changes in such
programs; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines
applicable to financial holding companies and banking; increases in
cybersecurity risk, including potential business disruptions or
financial losses; acts of war, terrorism, cyber intrusion, weather, or
other catastrophic events beyond our control; and other factors
discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in MidSouth’sAnnual
Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the
SEC on March 16, 2018 and in its other filings with the SEC.
MidSouth does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or
revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new
information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
MIDSOUTH BANCORP, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(in thousands except per share data)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
EARNINGS DATA
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
6/30/2018
3/31/2018
12/31/2017
Total interest income
$
19,340
$
18,436
$
18,739
$
18,997
$
20,955
Total interest expense
2,097
1,970
1,814
1,627
1,483
Net interest income
17,243
16,466
16,925
17,370
19,472
FTE net interest income
17,318
16,538
16,998
17,454
19,566
Provision for loan losses
12,000
4,300
440
—
10,600
Non-interest income
4,751
5,090
4,882
4,829
6,028
Non-interest expense
24,693
23,527
22,273
21,873
25,944
(Loss) earnings before income taxes
(14,699
)
(6,271
)
(906
)
326
(11,044
)
Income tax (benefit) expense
7,610
(1,373
)
(237
)
(34
)
(540
)
Net (loss) earnings
(22,309
)
(4,898
)
(669
)
360
(10,504
)
Dividends on preferred stock
810
810
810
810
810
Net (loss) earnings available to common shareholders
$
(23,119
)
$
(5,708
)
$
(1,479
)
$
(450
)
$
(11,314
)
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Basic (loss) earnings per share
(1.39
)
(0.34
)
(0.09
)
(0.03
)
(0.69
)
Diluted (loss) earnings per share
(1.39
)
(0.34
)
(0.09
)
(0.03
)
(0.69
)
Diluted (loss) earnings per share, operating (Non-GAAP)(*)
(0.66
)
(0.08
)
0.17
0.21
(0.15
)
Quarterly dividends per share
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Book value at end of period
10.83
12.05
12.50
12.62
12.87
Tangible book value at period end (Non-GAAP)(*)
8.20
9.35
9.78
9.89
10.11
Market price at end of period
10.60
15.40
13.25
12.65
13.25
Shares outstanding at period end
16,641,017
16,641,105
16,619,894
16,621,811
16,548,829
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
16,640,174
16,557,664
16,525,571
16,495,438
16,460,124
Diluted
16,640,174
16,557,664
16,525,571
16,495,438
16,460,124
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
Total assets
$
1,791,990
$
1,830,834
$
1,860,906
$
1,860,070
$
1,907,735
Loans and leases
944,545
1,020,834
1,109,371
1,159,671
1,238,846
Total deposits
1,476,211
1,503,528
1,514,321
1,495,907
1,513,156
Total common equity
202,796
209,010
210,291
214,183
228,386
Total tangible common equity(*)
158,083
164,020
165,024
168,629
182,568
Total equity
243,768
249,997
251,278
255,170
269,373
SELECTED RATIOS
Annualized return on average assets, operating(*)
(1.70
)%
(0.30
)%
0.59
%
0.76
%
(0.17
)%
Annualized return on average common equity, operating(*)
(15.06
)%
(2.60
)%
5.22
%
6.59
%
(1.40
)%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity, operating(*)
(19.34
)%
(3.31
)%
6.65
%
8.37
%
(1.75
)%
Efficiency ratio, operating(*)
89.37
%
83.36
%
77.38
%
75.57
%
69.14
%
Average loans to average deposits
63.98
%
67.90
%
73.26
%
77.52
%
81.87
%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
11.45
%
12.53
%
12.71
%
12.80
%
12.53
%
CREDIT QUALITY
Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) as a % of total loans
1.94
%
2.54
%
2.22
%
2.23
%
2.27
%
Nonperforming assets to tangible equity + ALLL
6.44
%
23.75
%
32.99
%
36.86
%
24.35
%
Nonperforming assets to total loans, other real estate owned and
other repossessed assets
1.12
%
5.45
%
7.07
%
7.47
%
4.83
%
Annualized QTD net charge-offs to total loans
8.45
%
1.40
%
0.87
%
0.54
%
2.94
%
(*) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 16-18.
MIDSOUTH BANCORP, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
205,371
$
302,888
$
278,776
$
211,486
$
152,964
Securities available-for-sale
437,754
352,606
308,937
293,970
309,191
Securities held-to-maturity
37,759
64,893
67,777
73,255
81,052
Total investment securities
475,513
417,499
376,714
367,225
390,243
Other investments
16,614
16,508
14,927
12,896
12,214
Loans held for sale
23,876
—
—
1,117
15,737
Total loans
899,785
962,743
1,057,963
1,137,255
1,183,426
Allowance for loan losses
(17,430
)
(24,450
)
(23,514
)
(25,371
)
(26,888
)
Loans, net
882,355
938,293
1,034,449
1,111,884
1,156,538
Premises and equipment
55,382
56,006
56,834
57,848
59,057
Goodwill and other intangibles
44,580
44,856
45,133
45,409
45,686
Deferred Tax Asset
11,373
8,452
6,659
4,854
5,932
Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance
(11,373
)
—
—
—
—
Other assets
39,707
41,752
45,425
45,036
42,781
Total assets
$
1,743,398
$
1,826,254
$
1,858,917
$
1,857,755
$
1,881,152
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
383,167
$
425,696
$
419,517
$
427,504
$
416,547
Interest-bearing deposits
1,068,904
1,083,433
1,103,503
1,076,433
1,063,142
Total deposits
1,452,071
1,509,129
1,523,020
1,503,937
1,479,689
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
11,220
13,676
14,886
33,026
67,133
Short-term FHLB advances
27,500
27,500
27,500
27,500
40,000
Long-term FHLB advances
—
6
10,011
10,016
10,021
Junior subordinated debentures
22,167
22,167
22,167
22,167
22,167
Other liabilities
8,450
12,325
12,661
10,272
8,127
Total liabilities
1,521,408
1,584,803
1,610,245
1,606,918
1,627,137
Total shareholders' equity
221,990
241,451
248,672
250,837
254,015
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,743,398
$
1,826,254
$
1,858,917
$
1,857,755
$
1,881,152
MIDSOUTH BANCORP, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operation (unaudited)
(in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
6/30/2018
3/31/2018
12/31/2017
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
14,536
$
14,590
$
15,344
$
16,015
$
18,026
$
60,485
$
68,708
Investment securities
3,230
2,429
2,370
2,363
2,515
10,392
10,678
Other interest income
1,574
1,417
1,025
619
414
4,635
1,237
Total interest income
19,340
18,436
18,739
18,997
20,955
75,512
80,623
Interest expense:
Deposits
1,670
1,602
1,410
1,238
$
1,097
5,920
4,099
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
17
16
25
40
65
98
685
FHLB borrowings
135
81
120
129
122
465
412
Other borrowings
275
271
259
220
198
1,025
830
Total interest expense
2,097
1,970
1,814
1,627
1,482
7,508
6,026
Net interest income
17,243
16,466
16,925
17,370
19,472
68,004
74,597
Provision for loan losses
12,000
4,300
440
—
10,600
16,740
30,200
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
5,243
12,166
16,485
17,370
8,872
51,264
44,397
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,414
2,159
2,065
2,206
2,385
7,844
9,724
Gain (loss) on securities, net
—
—
—
—
—
—
347
Gain (Loss) on equity Securities, other investments
20
(16
)
(51
)
—
—
(47
)
—
ATM and debit card income
2,624
1,796
1,877
1,784
1,756
8,081
6,912
Other charges and fees
693
1,151
991
839
1,887
3,674
4,798
Total noninterest income
4,751
5,090
4,882
4,829
6,028
19,552
21,781
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
8,895
7,762
7,916
7,719
7,729
32,292
32,377
Occupancy expense
3,186
3,077
3,193
3,045
3,357
12,501
13,851
ATM and debit card
678
653
648
576
633
2,555
2,721
Legal and professional fees
3,457
2,543
1,100
1,689
1,448
8,789
3,319
FDIC premiums
302
360
507
430
297
1,599
1,572
Marketing
285
344
281
195
353
1,105
1,197
Corporate development
347
274
248
237
258
1,106
1,016
Data processing
828
730
666
665
712
2,889
2,640
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
276
277
276
277
276
1,106
1,106
Remediation expense
4,970
5,502
5,323
3,926
1,772
19,721
2,628
Other non-interest expense
1,469
2,005
2,115
3,114
9,109
8,703
18,110
Total noninterest expense
24,693
23,527
22,273
21,873
25,944
92,366
80,537
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
(14,699
)
(6,271
)
(906
)
326
(11,044
)
(21,550
)
(14,359
)
Income tax (benefit)/expense
7,610
(1,373
)
(237
)
(34
)
(540
)
5,966
(2,598
)
Net (loss) earnings
(22,309
)
(4,898
)
(669
)
360
(10,504
)
(27,516
)
(11,761
)
Dividends on preferred stock
810
810
810
810
810
3,240
3,242
Net (loss) earnings available to common shareholders
$
(23,119
)
$
(5,708
)
$
(1,479
)
$
(450
)
$
(11,314
)
$
(30,756
)
$
(15,003
)
(Loss) earnings per common share, diluted
$
(1.39
)
$
(0.34
)
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.69
)
$
(1.85
)
$
(1.06
)
Operating (loss) earnings per common share, diluted (Non-GAAP)(*)
$
(0.66
)
$
(0.08
)
$
0.17
$
0.21
$
(0.15
)
$
(0.37
)
$
(0.27
)
(*) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.
MIDSOUTH BANCORP, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
Loans, Deposits and Asset Quality (unaudited)
(in thousands)
December 30,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 30,
COMPOSITION OF LOANS
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Commercial, financial, and agricultural
$
267,340
$
294,971
$
354,944
$
401,048
$
435,207
Real estate - construction
89,621
90,444
98,108
94,679
90,287
Real estate - commercial
368,449
394,416
414,526
438,779
448,406
Real estate - residential
130,320
136,151
141,104
145,671
146,751
Consumer and other
43,506
46,169
48,649
56,386
62,043
Lease financing receivable
549
592
632
692
732
Total loans
$
899,785
$
962,743
$
1,057,963
$
1,137,255
$
1,183,426
December 30,
September 30,
June 31,
March 31,
December 31,
COMPOSITION OF DEPOSITS
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Noninterest bearing
$
383,167
$
425,696
$
419,517
$
427,504
$
416,547
NOW & other
400,625
442,487
461,726
459,394
434,646
Money market/savings
488,181
454,867
466,711
441,801
446,215
Time deposits of less than $100,000
121,703
125,363
111,758
113,665
116,309
Time deposits of $100,000 or more
58,395
60,716
63,308
61,573
65,972
Total deposits
$
1,452,071
$
1,509,129
$
1,523,020
$
1,503,937
$
1,479,689
December 30,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
ASSET QUALITY DATA
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Nonaccrual loans
$
8,920
$
51,476
$
73,538
$
82,275
$
49,278
Loans past due 90 days and over and accruing
—
7
3
1
728
Total nonperforming loans
8,920
51,483
73,541
82,276
50,006
Nonperforming loans held for sale
20,441
—
—
808
5,067
Other real estate
1,067
1,022
1,365
1,803
2,001
Other repossessed assets
55
—
—
194
192
Total nonperforming assets
$
30,483
$
52,505
$
74,906
$
85,081
$
57,266
Troubled debt restructurings, accruing
$
1,334
$
896
$
1,010
$
1,153
$
1,360
Nonperforming assets to total assets
1.75
%
2.88
%
4.03
%
4.58
%
3.04
%
Nonperforming assets to total loans
3.39
%
5.45
%
7.07
%
7.47
%
4.83
%
ALLL to nonperforming loans
195.40
%
47.49
%
31.97
%
30.84
%
53.77
%
ALLL to total loans
1.94
%
2.54
%
2.22
%
2.23
%
2.27
%
Quarter-to-date charge-offs
19,277
4,339
2,801
1,836
8,931
Quarter-to-date recoveries
258
974
505
319
166
Quarter-to-date net charge-offs
19,019
3,365
2,296
1,517
8,765
Annualized QTD net charge-offs to total loans
8.45
%
1.40
%
0.87
%
0.54
%
2.94
%
MIDSOUTH BANCORP, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Regulatory Ratios
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
COMPUTATION OF TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Total equity
$
221,990
$
254,015
Less preferred equity
40,972
40,988
Total common equity
181,018
213,027
Less goodwill
42,171
42,171
Less intangibles
2,409
3,515
Tangible common equity
$
136,438
$
167,341
Total assets
$
1,743,398
$
1,881,152
Less goodwill
42,171
42,171
Less intangibles
2,409
3,515
Tangible assets
$
1,698,818
$
1,835,466
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.03
%
9.12
%
REGULATORY CAPITAL
Common equity tier 1 capital
$
137,991
$
171,161
Tier 1 capital
201,130
233,648
Total capital
215,310
251,456
Regulatory capital ratios:
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
12.20
%
12.10
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
17.79
%
16.51
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
19.04
%
17.77
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
11.45
%
12.53
%
MIDSOUTH BANCORP, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
Quarterly Yield Analysis (unaudited)
(in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Tax
Tax
Tax
Tax
Tax
Average
Equivalent
Yield/
Average
Equivalent
Yield/
Average
Equivalent
Yield/
Average
Equivalent
Yield/
Average
Equivalent
Yield/
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Taxable securities
$
375,467
$
2,950
3.14
%
$
347,205
$
2,156
2.48
%
$
340,080
$
2,093
2.46
%
$
334,419
$
2,047
2.45
%
$
348,267
$
2,161
2.48
%
Tax-exempt securities (*)
43,010
355
3.30
%
43,151
345
3.20
%
43,858
351
3.20
%
50,550
400
3.17
%
53,998
448
3.32
%
Total investment securities
418,477
3,305
3.16
%
390,356
2,501
2.56
%
383,938
2,444
2.54
%
384,969
2,447
2.54
%
402,265
2,609
2.59
%
Federal funds sold
5,878
33
2.25
%
7,250
32
1.77
%
5,008
21
1.63
%
4,978
18
1.45
%
4,441
15
1.32
%
Interest bearing deposits in other banks
208,001
1,364
2.62
%
250,349
1,279
2.04
%
201,281
912
1.79
%
132,940
514
1.55
%
94,394
314
1.30
%
Other investments
16,573
177
4.27
%
15,640
106
2.71
%
14,924
91
2.45
%
12,721
87
2.74
%
12,201
85
2.79
%
Loans
944,546
14,536
6.16
%
1,020,834
14,590
5.72
%
1,109,371
15,344
5.55
%
1,159,671
16,015
5.60
%
1,238,846
18,026
5.77
%
Total interest earning assets
1,593,475
19,415
4.87
%
1,684,429
18,508
4.40
%
1,714,522
18,812
4.39
%
1,695,279
19,081
4.56
%
1,752,147
21,049
4.81
%
Non-interest earning assets
198,515
146,405
146,384
164,791
155,588
Total assets
$
1,791,990
$
1,830,834
$
1,860,906
$
1,860,070
$
1,907,735
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
1,066,322
$
1,670
0.63
%
$
1,083,404
$
1,602
0.59
%
$
1,087,746
$
1,409
0.52
%
$
1,071,484
$
1,238
0.47
%
$
1,085,349
$
1,097
0.40
%
Repurchase agreements
13,031
17
0.52
%
14,641
16
0.44
%
26,230
25
0.39
%
40,115
40
0.40
%
54,799
66
0.48
%
FHLB advances
27,500
135
1.96
%
29,139
81
1.11
%
37,514
120
1.28
%
38,741
129
1.33
%
40,281
122
1.21
%
Junior subordinated debentures
22,167
275
4.96
%
22,167
271
4.89
%
22,167
260
4.63
%
22,167
220
3.97
%
22,167
198
3.50
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,129,020
2,097
0.74
%
1,149,351
1,970
0.69
%
1,173,657
1,814
0.62
%
1,172,507
1,627
0.57
%
1,202,596
1,483
0.49
%
Non-interest bearing liabilities
419,202
431,486
435,971
447,460
435,766
Shareholders' equity
243,768
249,997
251,278
255,170
269,373
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
1,791,990
1,830,834
1,860,906
1,875,137
1,907,735
Net interest income (TE) and spread
$
17,318
4.13
%
$
16,538
3.71
%
$
16,998
3.77
%
$
17,454
3.99
%
$
19,566
4.32
%
Net interest margin
4.35
%
3.93
%
3.97
%
4.12
%
4.47
%
(*) Reflects taxable equivalent adjustments using the federal
statutory tax rate of 21% and 35% (4Q17) in adjusting interest on
tax-exempt securities to a fully taxable basis. The taxable
equivalent adjustments included above amount to $75,000 for 4Q18
$72,000 for 3Q18, $74,000 for 2Q18, $84,000 for 1Q18, and $94,000
for 4Q17.
MIDSOUTH BANCORP, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
Yearly Yield Analysis (unaudited)
(in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Tax
Tax
Average
Equivalent
Yield/
Average
Equivalent
Yield/
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Taxable securities
$
354,153
$
9,246
2.61
%
$
372,523
$
9,180
2.46
%
Tax-exempt securities (*)
45,117
1,451
3.22
%
56,569
2,283
4.04
%
Total investment securities
399,270
10,697
2.68
%
429,092
11,463
2.67
%
Federal funds sold
5,785
104
1.80
%
3,979
43
1.08
%
Time and interest bearing deposits in other banks
197,329
4,069
2.06
%
71,754
854
1.19
%
Other investments
15,466
461
2.98
%
11,790
340
2.88
%
Loans
1,058,379
60,485
5.71
%
1,255,488
68,708
5.47
%
Total interest earning assets
1,676,229
75,816
4.52
%
1,772,103
81,408
4.59
%
Non-interest earning assets
159,409
157,435
Total assets
$
1,835,638
$
1,929,538
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
1,075,302
$
5,919
0.55
%
$
1,121,004
$
4,099
0.37
%
Repurchase agreements
23,406
98
0.42
%
78,347
685
0.87
%
FHLB advances
33,182
466
1.40
%
30,691
412
1.34
%
Junior subordinated debentures
22,167
1,025
4.62
%
22,167
830
3.74
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,154,057
7,508
0.65
%
1,252,209
6,026
0.48
%
Non-interest bearing liabilities
431,559
431,326
Shareholders' equity
250,022
246,003
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
1,835,638
1,929,538
Net interest income (TE) and spread
$
68,308
3.87
%
$
75,382
4.11
%
Net interest margin
4.08
%
4.25
%
(*) Reflects taxable equivalent adjustments using the federal
statutory tax rate of 21% and 35% (2017) in adjusting interest on
tax-exempt securities to a fully taxable basis. The taxable
equivalent adjustments included above amount to $305,000 for 2018
$785,000 for 2017.
MIDSOUTH BANCORP, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
(in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE
Total shareholders' equity
$
221,990
$
241,451
$
248,672
$
250,837
$
254,015
Less:
Preferred common shareholders' equity
$
40,972
$
40,972
$
40,987
$
40,987
$
40,987
Total common shareholders' equity
181,018
200,479
207,685
209,850
213,028
Less:
Goodwill
$
42,171
$
42,171
$
42,171
$
42,171
$
42,171
Other intangible assets
$
2,409
$
2,685
$
2,962
$
3,238
$
3,515
Total tangible common shareholders' equity
$
136,438
$
155,623
$
162,552
$
164,441
$
167,342
Period end number of shares
$
16,641,017
$
16,641,105
$
16,619,894
$
16,621,811
$
16,548,829
Book value per share (period end)
$
10.88
$
12.05
$
12.50
$
12.62
$
12.87
Tangible book value per share (period end)
$
8.20
$
9.35
$
9.78
$
9.89
$
10.11
MIDSOUTH BANCORP, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
(continued)
(in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Adjusted Net Income
2018
2018
2018
2017
2017
2018
2017
Net (loss) income available to common shareholders'
$
(23,119
)
$
(5,708
)
$
(1,479
)
$
(450
)
$
(11,314
)
$
(30,756
)
$
(15,003
)
Adjustment items:
Regulatory remediation costs
4,970
5,502
5,323
3,926
1,772
19,721
2,628
Loans held for sale expense
—
4
20
963
6,030
987
6,030
Severance and retention expenses
—
—
—
—
171
—
1,512
Branch closure expenses
—
—
—
145
—
—
1,368
Discount accretion acceleration
726
—
—
—
—
726
—
Tax effect of adjustments
(1,196
)
(1,156
)
(1,122
)
(1,057
)
(2,762
)
(4,531
)
(4,038
)
After tax adjustment items
4,500
4,350
4,221
3,977
5,211
16,903
7,500
Tax expense adjustment items:
Attributable to valuation allowance on deferred tax
7,685
—
—
—
—
7,685
—
Attributable to remeasurement of deferred taxes at reduced federal
corporate tax rate
—
—
—
—
3,595
—
—
3,595
Adjusted net (loss) income
$
(10,934
)
$
(1,358
)
$
2,742
$
3,527
$
(2,508
)
$
(6,168
)
$
(3,908
)
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
16,640,174
16,557,664
16,525,571
16,495,438
16,460,124
16,617,820
14,107,373
Net income (loss) per diluted share
$
(1.39
)
$
(0.34
)
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.69
)
$
(1.85
)
$
(1.06
)
Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share
$
(0.66
)
$
(0.08
)
$
0.17
$
0.21
$
(0.15
)
$
(0.37
)
$
(0.28
)
Average assets
$
1,791,990
$
1,830,834
$
1,860,906
$
1,860,070
$
1,907,735
$
1,835,638
$
1,929,538
Return on average assets
(5.16
)%
(1.25
)%
(0.32
)%
(0.10
)%
(2.37
)%
(1.68
)%
(0.78
)%
Adjusted return on average assets
(2.44
)%
(0.30
)%
0.59
%
0.76
%
(0.17
)%
(0.34
)%
(0.20
)%
Average common equity
$
202,796
$
209,010
$
210,291
$
214,183
$
228,386
$
206,825
$
246,003
Average tangible common equity
$
158,083
$
164,020
$
165,024
$
168,629
$
182,568
$
161,697
$
147,998
Adjusted return on average common equity
(21.57
)%
(2.60
)%
5.22
%
6.59
%
(1.40
)%
(2.98
)%
(1.59
)%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
(27.67
)%
(3.31
)%
6.65
%
8.37
%
(1.75
)%
(3.81
)%
(2.64
)%
MIDSOUTH BANCORP, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
(continued)