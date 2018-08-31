Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MidSouth Bancorp, Inc.    MSL

MIDSOUTH BANCORP, INC. (MSL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. : Reports Quarterly Dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (“MidSouth”) (NYSE: MSL) announced a cash dividend was declared in the amount of one cent ($.01) per share to be paid on its common stock on October 1, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 14, 2018.

Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 1.00% per preferred share on its 4.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series C. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 1, 2018.

About MidSouth Bancorp, Inc.

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana, with total assets of $1.9 billion as of June 30, 2018. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. trades on the NYSE under the symbol “MSL.” Through its wholly owned subsidiary, MidSouth Bank, N.A., MidSouth offers a full range of banking services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana and Texas. MidSouth Bank currently has 42 locations in Louisiana and Texas and is connected to a worldwide ATM network that provides customers with access to more than 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Additional corporate information is available at MidSouthBank.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MIDSOUTH BANCORP, INC.
01:31pMIDSOUTH BANCORP, INC. : Reports Quarterly Dividends
BU
08/20MIDSOUTH BANCORP : Issues Statement on Schedule 13D Filing by Jacobs Asset Manag..
AQ
08/18MIDSOUTH BANCORP : Major MidSouth shareholder urges sale, blasts bank's turnarou..
AQ
08/17MIDSOUTH BANCORP, INC. : Issues Statement on Schedule 13D Filing by Jacobs Asset..
BU
08/15MIDSOUTH BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/10MIDSOUTH BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
08/09MIDSOUTH BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
08/07MIDSOUTH BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/31MIDSOUTH BANCORP : in Lafayette reports narrower $1.5 million net loss for secon..
AQ
07/31MIDSOUTH : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06Catalyst Pharmaceuticals expands commercial leadership team 
07/31MidSouth Bancorp beats by $0.19, misses on revenue 
05/30MidSouth Bancorp declares $0.01 dividend 
04/26MidSouth Bancorp beats by $0.29, misses on revenue 
02/27MidSouth Bancorp declares $0.01 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 87,4 M
EBIT 2018 15,4 M
Net income 2018 -6,73 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,26%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,97
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,93x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,96x
Capitalization 256 M
Chart MIDSOUTH BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIDSOUTH BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,0 $
Spread / Average Target -2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James R. McLemore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jake Delhomme Chairman
John A. Davis Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lorraine D. Miller Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Kade G. Peterson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIDSOUTH BANCORP, INC.15.47%259
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.71%390 333
BANK OF AMERICA5.49%312 333
WELLS FARGO-3.64%284 489
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.90%281 189
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.07%240 887
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.