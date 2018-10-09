Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Adds Frederick G. Van Zijl to the Board of Directors

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C®" or the "Company"), a global leader in mercury emissions control for the power industry, today announced that Frederick “Rick” G. Van Zijl has joined the Board of Directors, effective October 8, 2018.



Mr. Van Zijl has held key business development, leadership and underwriting roles over his 28 years as a banker and investor, including Managing Director with The Fortress Special Opportunity Fund, Head of U.S. Leveraged Finance at Barclays Capital and Managing Director in Investment Banking with Goldman, Sachs & Co.

Richard MacPherson, President and CEO of ME 2 C, commented: “We are very pleased to welcome Rick to the Board and leverage his invaluable experience. His financial skills and expertise in strategic planning and business development will enhance the Board’s capabilities that are necessary to oversee the Company’s strategy.”

"ME 2 C’s innovative and patented technology to capture mercury is un-paralleled, and I look forward to working with the executive management team and board of directors to recognize the full value of the technology over the long-term,” said Rick Van Zijl. “In the years ahead, I look forward to utilizing my expertise to assist ME 2 C® with achieving its growth objectives."

For additional information on Rick Van Zijl, as well as other members of the Board of Directors for ME 2 C, please visit https://ir.midwestemissions.com/board-of-directors .



About Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (ME 2 C®)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions, providing performance guarantees, and leading-edge emissions services. ME 2 C has developed patented technology and proprietary products that have been shown to achieve mercury removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while preserving the marketability of fly-ash for beneficial use. For more information, please visit www.midwestemissions.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the gain or loss of a major customer, change in environmental regulations, disruption in supply of materials, capacity factor fluctuations of power plant operations and power demands, a significant change in general economic conditions in any of the regions where our customer utilities might experience significant changes in electric demand, a significant disruption in the supply of coal to our customer units, the loss of key management personnel, availability of capital and any major litigation regarding the Company. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance related to forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

