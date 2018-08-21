Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. to Present at Major U.S. Technical Symposium

John Pavlish, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, to Present at the 12th MEGA Symposium in Baltimore, MD



LEWIS CENTER, Ohio, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C" or the "Company"), a leader in mercury emissions control in North America, today announced that John Pavlish, ME 2 C® Sr. VP and Chief Technology Officer, will be a featured speaker and Session Chair at the MEGA Symposium in Baltimore, MD, on August 23, 2018.

The MEGA Symposium is the United States’ leading technical conference for particulate matter and mercury control, which is produced by four major policy contributors to the energy sector: the Air & Waste Management Association (A&WMA), the Institute of Clean Air Companies (ICAC), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA), and U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

The 2018 Symposium will follow the industry’s responses to shifting operational and environmental challenges for power plants with an emphasis on approaches and technologies that support cycling operations, while balancing emissions constraints. Mr. Pavlish, Chair of Session 6A, “Mercury Measurement and Controls 2,” will present “Working with Your Supplier to Provide Fast and Accurate Troubleshooting to Ensure MATS Compliance,” at 11:45 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 23, 2018. To see the full program, please click here .

“The MEGA Symposium is an important industry event supported by thought leaders in the industry to address new operational and environmental challenges for power plants, as well as policy and regulatory perspectives affecting future operations,” said Richard MacPherson, President and CEO of ME 2 C. “With our long-term customers now seeing significant optimization benefits leading to major cost savings and efficient mercury control, we are uniquely positioned to impart experience and technology to an evolving sector. With most of the industry already being aware of our patented two-part SEA® mercury capture program, this year’s message will focus on optimization for the next phase in clean energy programs.”

