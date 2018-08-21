Log in
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. to Present at Major U.S. Technical Symposium

08/21/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

John Pavlish, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, to Present at the 12th MEGA Symposium in Baltimore, MD

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C" or the "Company"), a leader in mercury emissions control in North America, today announced that John Pavlish, ME2C® Sr. VP and Chief Technology Officer, will be a featured speaker and Session Chair at the MEGA Symposium in Baltimore, MD, on August 23, 2018.

The MEGA Symposium is the United States’ leading technical conference for particulate matter and mercury control, which is produced by four major policy contributors to the energy sector:  the Air & Waste Management Association (A&WMA), the Institute of Clean Air Companies (ICAC), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA), and U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). 

The 2018 Symposium will follow the industry’s responses to shifting operational and environmental challenges for power plants with an emphasis on approaches and technologies that support cycling operations, while balancing emissions constraints. Mr. Pavlish, Chair of Session 6A, “Mercury Measurement and Controls 2,” will present “Working with Your Supplier to Provide Fast and Accurate Troubleshooting to Ensure MATS Compliance,” at 11:45 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 23, 2018.  To see the full program, please click here.

“The MEGA Symposium is an important industry event supported by thought leaders in the industry to address new operational and environmental challenges for power plants, as well as policy and regulatory perspectives affecting future operations,” said Richard MacPherson, President and CEO of ME2C.  “With our long-term customers now seeing significant optimization benefits leading to major cost savings and efficient mercury control, we are uniquely positioned to impart experience and technology to an evolving sector. With most of the industry already being aware of our patented two-part SEA® mercury capture program, this year’s message will focus on optimization for the next phase in clean energy programs.”

About Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (ME2C)
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions, providing performance guarantees, and leading-edge emissions services. ME2C has developed patented technology and proprietary products that have been shown to achieve mercury removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while preserving the marketability of fly-ash for beneficial use. For more information, please visit www.midwestemissions.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the gain or loss of a major customer, change in environmental regulations, disruption in supply of materials, capacity factor fluctuations of power plant operations and power demands, a significant change in general economic conditions in any of the regions where our customer utilities might experience significant changes in electric demand, a significant disruption in the supply of coal to our customer units, the loss of key management personnel, availability of capital and any major litigation regarding the Company. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance related to forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:
Richard MacPherson
Chief Executive Officer
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.
Main: 614-505-6115
rmacpherson@midwestemissions.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Falesnik
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
Main: 949-385-6449
greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

© GlobeNewswire 2018
