MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for The second Quarter of 2019
07/25/2019 | 06:40pm EDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or “the Company”) today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2019. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $10.7 million, or $0.72 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $7.3 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2019 (the “linked quarter”).
Charles Funk, President and CEO commented, “The second quarter saw the consummation of our acquisition of ATBancorp and, as a result, our earnings reflected the impact of certain one-time costs incurred in connection with the merger. With that said, we believe the underlying trends are positive. Excluding transaction charges of $0.16 per diluted share, net income for the quarter was $0.88 per diluted share, and return on average tangible equity was 16.28%.”
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
As of or For the Three Months Ended
As of or For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net income
$
10,674
$
7,285
$
8,156
$
17,959
$
15,949
Earnings per common share, diluted
$
0.72
$
0.60
$
0.67
$
1.33
$
1.30
Return on average assets
1.01
%
0.89
%
1.01
%
0.96
%
1.00
%
Return on average equity
9.66
%
8.22
%
9.55
%
9.02
%
9.41
%
Return on average tangible equity (1)
13.34
%
10.85
%
12.91
%
12.21
%
12.81
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(1)
3.68
%
3.56
%
3.65
%
3.63
%
3.67
%
Yield on average loans (tax equivalent)(1)
5.10
%
4.93
%
4.76
%
5.03
%
4.74
%
Cost of average total deposits
0.92
%
0.88
%
0.62
%
0.90
%
0.59
%
Efficiency ratio(1)
63.30
%
63.00
%
60.76
%
63.17
%
60.62
%
Total assets
$
4,662,463
$
3,308,975
$
3,276,277
$
4,662,463
$
3,276,277
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
$
3,536,503
$
2,403,759
$
2,364,035
$
3,536,503
$
2,364,035
Total deposits
$
3,725,472
$
2,684,827
$
2,604,201
$
3,725,472
$
2,604,201
Equity to assets ratio
10.47
%
11.00
%
10.57
%
10.47
%
10.57
%
Tangible common equity ratio(1)
8.06
%
8.97
%
8.48
%
8.06
%
8.48
%
Book value per share
$
30.11
$
29.94
$
28.33
$
30.11
$
28.33
Tangible book value per share(1)
$
22.56
$
23.89
$
22.22
$
22.56
$
22.22
Gross loans held for investment to deposit ratio
95.81
%
89.74
%
90.78
%
95.81
%
90.78
%
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See pages 14-15 for a detailed explanation.
Acquisition of ATBancorp
On May 1, 2019, we completed our acquisition of ATBancorp. The table below summarizes the amounts recognized at the acquisition date for each major class of assets acquired and liabilities assumed:
May 1, 2019
(in thousands)
Merger consideration(1)
$
148,435
Identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value
Assets acquired
Cash and due from banks
$
71,820
Debt securities available for sale
99,353
Loans(1)
1,137,880
Premises and equipment(1)
19,213
Core deposit intangible(1)
28,230
Bank-owned life insurance
18,759
Foreclosed assets(1)
3,767
Other assets(1)
17,360
Total assets acquired
1,396,382
Liabilities assumed
Deposits(1)
1,079,094
Short-term borrowings(1)
60,761
Long-term debt(1)
111,201
Other liabilities(1)
25,613
Total liabilities assumed
1,276,669
Total identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value
$
119,713
Goodwill
$
28,722
(1) The initial accounting for the acquisition was incomplete at June 30, 2019 and the amount recognized was determined only provisionally.
In addition to the balance sheet impacts shown above, our net income for the quarter was reduced by $3.1 million in pre-tax, acquisition-related expenses stemming from the ATBancorp transaction. Those charges reduced diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.16.
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased in the second quarter of 2019 to $34.8 million from $26.0 million in the linked quarter due primarily to higher average earning asset volumes and a higher tax equivalent net interest margin (“NIM”). Average earning assets increased $851.1 million from the linked quarter as a result of assets acquired in the ATBancorp transaction. Discount accretion from acquired loans added $2.2 million to net interest income in the current quarter compared to $586 thousand in the linked quarter.
The tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.68% for the second quarter of 2019 from 3.56% in the linked quarter as increased loan yields, driven by loan purchase discount accretion, outpaced higher funding costs. The loan yield was 5.10% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 4.93% for the linked quarter. Loan purchase discount accretion added 28 bps to loan yields and 23 bps to the NIM in the current quarter compared to 10 bps and 8 bps, respectively, in the linked quarter. The cost of average total deposits in the second quarter of 2019 was 0.92% compared to 0.88% in the linked quarter. The increase reflects the merger, as well as higher rates paid to attract and retain deposits in a competitive market.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2019 increased $3.4 million, or 63%, from the linked quarter. The increase was due primarily to additional fee income (trust, service charges, card and loan revenue) earned as a result of the ATBancorp transaction. Further, ‘Other’ income reflected a gain of $1.1 million from the sale of assets of MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. Partially offsetting these increases, ‘Loan revenue’ included a $507 thousand negative valuation adjustment to the Company’s mortgage servicing rights.
The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Noninterest Income
2019
2019
2018
(In thousands)
Investment services and trust activities
$
1,890
$
1,390
$
1,218
Service charges and fees
1,870
1,442
1,518
Card revenue
1,799
998
1,093
Loan revenue
648
393
906
Bank-owned life insurance
470
392
397
Insurance commissions
314
420
319
Investment securities gains (losses), net
32
17
(4
)
Other
1,773
358
246
Total noninterest income
$
8,796
$
5,410
$
5,693
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019 increased $8.4 million, or 40.9%, from the linked quarter, due primarily to merger-related as well as additional on-going expenses incurred as a result of the ATBancorp transaction. Pre-tax merger-related expenses were $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $167 thousand in the linked quarter.
The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Noninterest Expense
2019
2019
2018
(In thousands)
Compensation and employee benefits
$
16,409
$
12,579
$
12,225
Occupancy expense of premises, net
2,127
1,879
1,882
Equipment
1,914
1,371
1,408
Legal and professional
3,291
965
959
Data processing
1,008
845
691
Marketing
869
606
690
Amortization of intangibles
930
452
589
FDIC insurance
434
370
392
Communications
377
342
341
Foreclosed assets, net
84
58
145
Other
1,597
1,150
1,264
Total noninterest expense
$
29,040
$
20,617
$
20,586
The following table presents details of merger-related costs for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Merger-related Expenses
2019
2019
2018
(In thousands)
Compensation and employee benefits
$
1,020
$
10
$
—
Legal and professional
1,826
126
—
Data processing
240
5
—
Other
48
26
—
Total merger-related costs
$
3,134
$
167
$
—
Income Taxes
The effective income tax rate was 23.2% for the second quarter of 2019 and 20.6% for the linked quarter. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was higher due primarily to the payment of certain non-deductible merger related expenses and other merger-related items in the second quarter of 2019.
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Mr. Funk continued, ”The highlight of the first six months was deposit growth in the legacy MidWestOne footprint of more than 4%. Loan growth continued to be challenged by paydowns in our rural regions but was strong in Iowa City and Denver, and solid in the Twin Cities markets.”
Loans Held for Investment
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $1.14 billion, or 47.4%, to $3.54 billion, primarily due to the merger. At June 30, 2019, commercial real estate loans comprised approximately 51% of the loan portfolio. Commercial and industrial loans was the next largest category at 25% of total loans, followed by residential real estate loans at 17%, agricultural loans at 4%, and consumer loans at 3%.
The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
June 30,
Loans Held for Investment
2019
2019
2018
2018
(In thousands)
Commercial and industrial
$
866,023
$
535,878
$
533,188
$
512,357
Agricultural
152,491
96,766
96,956
103,429
Commercial real estate
Construction and development
273,149
187,906
217,617
206,269
Farmland
187,393
86,648
88,807
88,761
Multifamily
243,928
161,067
134,741
129,659
Other
1,114,039
843,817
826,163
819,205
Total commercial real estate
1,818,509
1,279,438
1,267,328
1,243,894
Residential real estate
One-to-four family first liens
423,625
333,220
341,830
350,281
One-to-four family junior liens
176,685
121,793
120,049
117,138
Total residential real estate
600,310
455,013
461,879
467,419
Consumer
99,170
36,664
39,428
36,936
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
$
3,536,503
$
2,403,759
$
2,398,779
$
2,364,035
Provision and Allowance for Loan Losses
For the second quarter of 2019, the provision for loan losses was $0.7 million, a decrease of $0.9 million from the linked quarter.
The following table shows the activity in the allowance for loan losses for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Allowance for Loan Losses Roll Forward
2019
2019
2018
2019
2018
(In thousands)
Beginning balance
$
29,652
$
29,307
$
29,671
$
29,307
$
28,059
Charge-offs
(2,187
)
(1,355
)
(291
)
(3,542
)
(767
)
Recoveries
530
106
170
636
408
Net charge-offs
(1,657
)
(1,249
)
(121
)
(2,906
)
(359
)
Provision for loan losses
696
1,594
1,250
2,290
3,100
Ending balance
$
28,691
$
29,652
$
30,800
$
28,691
$
30,800
Deposits
Total deposits at June 30, 2019, were $3.73 billion, an increase of $1.11 billion from December 31, 2018, due primarily to the merger. The mix of deposits reflected increases between December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019 of $464.0 million, or 83.5% in money market deposits, $216.0 million, or 29.8%, in time deposits, $207.9 million, or 47.4%, in noninterest bearing deposits, $145.9 million, or 69.3%, in savings deposits, and $78.6 million, or 11.5%, in interest checking deposits.
“We ended the quarter with tangible equity to tangible assets of 8.06%,” said Mr. Funk. “We believe we have ample flexibility in terms of capital deployment in future quarters.”
The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
June 30,
Deposit Composition
2019
2019
2018
2018
(In thousands)
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$
647,078
$
426,729
$
439,133
$
469,862
Interest checking deposits
762,530
696,760
683,894
654,094
Money market deposits
1,019,886
629,838
555,839
529,290
Savings deposits
356,328
200,998
210,416
216,866
Total non-maturity deposits
2,785,822
1,954,325
1,889,282
1,870,112
Time deposits of $250,000 and under
678,752
541,310
532,395
514,163
Time deposits of $250,000 and over
260,898
189,192
191,252
219,926
Total time deposits
939,650
730,502
723,647
734,089
Total deposits
$
3,725,472
$
2,684,827
$
2,612,929
$
2,604,201
CREDIT QUALITY
The following table presents a roll forward of nonperforming loans as of the dates indicated:
90+ Days Past
Performing
Due & Still
Troubled Debt
Nonperforming Loans
Nonaccrual
Accruing
Restructured
Total
(In thousands)
Balance at December 31, 2018
$
19,924
$
365
$
5,284
$
25,573
Loans placed on nonaccrual, restructured or 90+ days past due & still accruing
12,849
1,000
72
13,921
Established through acquisition
7,909
27
—
7,936
Repayments (including interest applied to principal)
(5,303
)
(18
)
(209
)
(5,530
)
Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due
(1,021
)
(144
)
—
(1,165
)
Charge-offs
(3,023
)
—
—
(3,023
)
Transfers to foreclosed assets
(460
)
—
—
(460
)
Transfers to nonaccrual
—
(283
)
(554
)
(837
)
Balance at June 30, 2019
$
30,875
$
947
$
4,593
$
36,415
At June 30, 2019, net foreclosed assets totaled $4.9 million, up from $535 thousand at December 31, 2018, primarily due to the merger. As of June 30, 2019, the allowance for loan losses was $28.7 million, or 0.81% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $29.3 million, or 1.22% at December 31, 2018. Acquired loans reduced this ratio by 41 basis points at June 30, 2019 as, at acquisition, such loans are measured at fair value which includes a credit-related discount and, thus, no allowance for loan losses is initially measured.
The following table presents selected loan credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
June 30,
Credit Quality Metrics
2019
2019
2018
2018
(dollars in thousands)
Nonaccrual loans held for investment
$
30,875
$
21,274
$
19,924
$
13,067
Performing troubled debt restructured loans held for investment
4,593
5,161
5,284
8,362
Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more
947
208
365
151
Total nonperforming loans
36,415
26,643
25,573
21,580
Foreclosed assets, net
4,922
336
535
676
Total nonperforming assets
$
41,337
$
26,979
$
26,108
$
22,256
Allowance for loan losses
28,691
29,652
29,307
30,800
Provision for loan losses (for the quarter)
696
1,594
3,250
1,250
Net charge-offs (for the quarter)
1,657
1,249
5,221
121
Net charge-offs to average loans held for investment (for the quarter)
0.21
%
0.21
%
0.86
%
0.02
%
Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment, net of unearned income
0.81
%
1.23
%
1.22
%
1.30
%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans held for investment, net of unearned income
92.93
%
139.38
%
147.09
%
235.71
%
Nonaccrual loans held for investment to loans held for investment
0.87
%
0.89
%
0.83
%
0.56
%
“We’ve made significant progress in identification and resolution of nonperforming loans in the legacy MidWestOne footprint,” noted Mr. Funk. “We believe our agricultural portfolio has stabilized, though close monitoring will be essential in the coming months. We also have good coverage as, excluding the $7.9 million of nonaccrual loans established in the ATBancorp transaction, the allowance for loan losses was at 124.93% of nonaccrual loans.”
CORPORATE UPDATE
MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. Asset Sale
On June 30, 2019, the Company sold substantially all of the assets used by MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. to sell insurance products. The Company recognized a pre-tax gain of $1.1 million from the sale which was reported in ‘Other’ noninterest income on the Company’s consolidated statements of income. In 2018, MidWestOne Insurance Services accounted for $1.3 million and $1.1 million of the Company’s total noninterest income and expense, respectively.
“We made the strategic decision to exit this line of business as our insurance revenues comprised a small percentage of overall revenues,” concluded Mr. Funk.
Share Repurchase Program
During the second quarter of 2019 the Company repurchased 56,985 shares at an average price of $28.01 and a total cost of $1.6 million. At June 30, 2019, $1.1 million remained available to repurchase shares under the Company’s current share repurchase program.
Cash Dividend Announcement
On July 16, 2019, the Company’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2025 per common share. The dividend is payable September 16, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2019. At this quarterly rate, the indicated annual cash dividend is equal to $0.81 per common share.
ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne Financial is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.com. MidWestOne Financial trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.
MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2019
2019
2018
(In thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
72,801
$
40,002
$
43,787
Interest earning deposits in banks
47,708
2,969
1,693
Total cash and cash equivalents
120,509
42,971
45,480
Debt securities available for sale at fair value
460,302
432,979
414,101
Held to maturity securities at amortized cost
193,173
195,033
195,822
Total securities held for investment
653,475
628,012
609,923
Loans held for sale
4,306
309
666
Gross loans held for investment
3,569,236
2,409,333
2,405,001
Unearned income, net
(32,733
)
(5,574
)
(6,222
)
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
3,536,503
2,403,759
2,398,779
Allowance for loan losses
(28,691
)
(29,652
)
(29,307
)
Total loans held for investment, net
3,507,812
2,374,107
2,369,472
Premises and equipment, net
93,395
75,200
75,773
Goodwill
93,376
64,654
64,654
Other intangible assets, net
36,624
9,423
9,875
Foreclosed assets, net
4,922
336
535
Other assets
148,044
113,963
115,102
Total assets
$
4,662,463
$
3,308,975
$
3,291,480
LIABILITIES
Noninterest bearing deposits
$
647,078
$
426,729
$
439,133
Interest bearing deposits
3,078,394
2,258,098
2,173,796
Total deposits
3,725,472
2,684,827
2,612,929
Short-term borrowings
153,829
76,066
131,422
Long-term debt
252,673
162,471
168,726
Other liabilities
42,138
21,762
21,336
Total liabilities
4,174,112
2,945,126
2,934,413
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
16,581
12,463
12,463
Additional paid-in capital
296,879
187,535
187,813
Retained earnings
181,984
173,771
168,951
Treasury stock
(8,716
)
(7,297
)
(6,499
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
1,623
(2,623
)
(5,661
)
Total shareholders' equity
488,351
363,849
357,067
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,662,463
$
3,308,975
$
3,291,480
Certain reclassifications have been made to prior periods’ consolidated financial statements to present them on a basis comparable with the current period’s consolidated financial statements.
MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018 (1)
2019
2018 (1)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
40,053
$
29,035
$
27,486
$
69,088
$
54,053
Taxable investment securities
3,289
2,927
2,790
6,216
5,538
Tax-exempt investment securities
1,424
1,406
1,528
2,830
3,057
Other
185
20
18
205
27
Total interest income
44,951
33,388
31,822
78,339
62,675
Interest expense
Deposits
7,743
5,695
4,009
13,438
7,545
Short-term borrowings
500
457
359
957
620
Long-term debt
1,876
1,260
1,024
3,136
1,906
Total interest expense
10,119
7,412
5,392
17,531
10,071
Net interest income
34,832
25,976
26,430
60,808
52,604
Provision for loan losses
696
1,594
1,250
2,290
3,100
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
34,136
24,382
25,180
58,518
49,504
Noninterest income
Investment services and trust activities
1,890
1,390
1,218
3,280
2,457
Service charges and fees
1,870
1,442
1,518
3,312
3,089
Card revenue
1,799
998
1,093
2,797
2,059
Loan revenue
648
393
906
1,041
1,847
Bank-owned life insurance
470
392
397
862
830
Insurance commissions
314
420
319
734
720
Investment securities gains (losses), net
32
17
(4
)
49
5
Other
1,773
358
246
2,131
367
Total noninterest income
8,796
5,410
5,693
14,206
11,374
Noninterest expense
Compensation and employee benefits
16,409
12,579
12,225
28,988
24,596
Occupancy expense of premises, net
2,127
1,879
1,882
4,006
3,788
Equipment
1,914
1,371
1,408
3,285
2,791
Legal and professional
3,291
965
959
4,256
1,753
Data processing
1,008
845
691
1,853
1,379
Marketing
869
606
690
1,475
1,310
Amortization of intangibles
930
452
589
1,382
1,246
FDIC insurance
434
370
392
804
711
Communications
377
342
341
719
670
Foreclosed assets, net
84
58
145
142
106
Other
1,597
1,150
1,264
2,747
2,464
Total noninterest expense
29,040
20,617
20,586
49,657
40,814
Income before income tax expense
13,892
9,175
10,287
23,067
20,064
Income tax expense
3,218
1,890
2,131
5,108
4,115
Net income
$
10,674
$
7,285
$
8,156
$
17,959
$
15,949
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.72
$
0.60
$
0.67
$
1.33
$
1.31
Diluted
$
0.72
$
0.60
$
0.67
$
1.33
$
1.30
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding
14,894
12,164
12,218
13,537
12,220
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
14,900
12,177
12,230
13,545
12,235
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.2025
$
0.2025
$
0.195
$
0.405
$
0.39
(1) Reclassified to conform to the current period’s presentation.
MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
(In thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
72,801
$
40,002
$
43,787
$
49,229
$
41,547
Interest earning deposits in banks
47,708
2,969
1,693
4,150
1,717
Total cash and cash equivalents
120,509
42,971
45,480
53,379
43,264
Debt securities available for sale at fair value
460,302
432,979
414,101
407,766
438,312
Held to maturity securities at amortized cost
193,173
195,033
195,822
191,733
192,896
Total securities held for investment
653,475
628,012
609,923
599,499
631,208
Loans held for sale
4,306
309
666
1,124
1,528
Gross loans held for investment
3,569,236
2,409,333
2,405,001
2,384,459
2,371,406
Unearned income, net
(32,733
)
(5,574
)
(6,222
)
(6,810
)
(7,371
)
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
3,536,503
2,403,759
2,398,779
2,377,649
2,364,035
Allowance for loan losses
(28,691
)
(29,652
)
(29,307
)
(31,278
)
(30,800
)
Total loans held for investment, net
3,507,812
2,374,107
2,369,472
2,346,371
2,333,235
Premises and equipment, net
93,395
75,200
75,773
76,497
78,106
Goodwill
93,376
64,654
64,654
64,654
64,654
Other intangible assets, net
36,624
9,423
9,875
10,378
10,925
Foreclosed assets, net
4,922
336
535
549
676
Other assets
148,044
113,963
115,102
115,514
112,681
Total assets
$
4,662,463
$
3,308,975
$
3,291,480
$
3,267,965
$
3,276,277
LIABILITIES
Noninterest bearing deposits
$
647,078
$
426,729
$
439,133
$
458,576
$
469,862
Interest bearing deposits
3,078,394
2,258,098
2,173,796
2,173,683
2,134,339
Total deposits
3,725,472
2,684,827
2,612,929
2,632,259
2,604,201
Short-term borrowings
153,829
76,066
131,422
87,978
127,467
Long-term debt
252,673
162,471
168,726
176,979
178,083
Other liabilities
42,138
21,762
21,336
21,560
20,325
Total liabilities
4,174,112
2,945,126
2,934,413
2,918,776
2,930,076
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
$
16,581
$
12,463
$
12,463
$
12,463
$
12,463
Additional paid-in capital
296,879
187,535
187,813
187,581
187,304
Retained earnings
181,984
173,771
168,951
163,709
159,315
Treasury stock
(8,716
)
(7,297
)
(6,499
)
(5,474
)
(5,474
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
1,623
(2,623
)
(5,661
)
(9,090
)
(7,407
)
Total shareholders' equity
488,351
363,849
357,067
349,189
346,201
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,662,463
$
3,308,975
$
3,291,480
$
3,267,965
$
3,276,277
Certain reclassifications have been made to prior periods’ consolidated financial statements to present them on a basis comparable with the current period’s consolidated financial statements.
MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018 (1)
2018 (1)
2018 (1)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
40,053
$
29,035
$
29,052
$
28,088
$
27,486
Taxable investment securities
3,289
2,927
2,774
2,715
2,790
Tax-exempt investment securities
1,424
1,406
1,375
1,395
1,528
Other
185
20
23
12
18
Total interest income
44,951
33,388
33,224
32,210
31,822
Interest expense
Deposits
7,743
5,695
5,161
4,625
4,009
Short-term borrowings
500
457
374
321
359
Long-term debt
1,876
1,260
1,136
1,153
1,024
Total interest expense
10,119
7,412
6,671
6,099
5,392
Net interest income
34,832
25,976
26,553
26,111
26,430
Provision for loan losses
696
1,594
3,250
950
1,250
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
34,136
24,382
23,303
25,161
25,180
Noninterest income
Investment services and trust activities
1,890
1,390
1,274
1,222
1,218
Service charges and fees
1,870
1,442
1,556
1,512
1,518
Card revenue
1,799
998
1,095
1,069
1,093
Loan revenue
648
393
884
891
906
Bank-owned life insurance
470
392
381
399
397
Insurance commissions
314
420
260
304
319
Investment securities gains (losses), net
32
17
(4
)
192
(4
)
Other
1,773
358
350
456
246
Total noninterest income
8,796
5,410
5,796
6,045
5,693
Noninterest expense
Compensation and employee benefits
16,409
12,579
12,111
13,051
12,225
Occupancy expense of premises, net
2,127
1,879
1,166
2,643
1,882
Equipment
1,914
1,371
1,433
1,341
1,408
Legal and professional
3,291
965
1,027
1,861
959
Data processing
1,008
845
875
697
691
Marketing
869
606
678
672
690
Amortization of intangibles
930
452
503
547
589
FDIC insurance
434
370
429
393
392
Communications
377
342
342
341
341
Foreclosed assets, net
84
58
46
(131
)
145
Other
1,597
1,150
1,169
1,207
1,264
Total noninterest expense
29,040
20,617
19,779
22,622
20,586
Income before income tax expense
13,892
9,175
9,320
8,584
10,287
Income tax expense
3,218
1,890
1,696
1,806
2,131
Net income
$
10,674
$
7,285
$
7,624
$
6,778
$
8,156
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.72
$
0.60
$
0.62
$
0.55
$
0.67
Diluted
$
0.72
$
0.60
$
0.62
$
0.55
$
0.67
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding
14,894
12,164
12,217
12,221
12,218
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
14,900
12,177
12,235
12,240
12,230
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.2025
$
0.2025
$
0.195
$
0.195
$
0.195
(1) Reclassified to conform to the current period’s presentation.
MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2018
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Yield/ Cost
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Yield/ Cost
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Yield/ Cost
(Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS
Loans, including fees (1)(2)
$
3,183,138
$
40,495
5.10
%
$
2,409,641
$
29,308
4.93
%
$
2,337,216
$
27,744
4.76
%
Taxable investment securities
458,438
3,289
2.88
%
414,986
2,927
2.86
%
421,733
2,790
2.65
%
Tax-exempt investment securities (3)
203,179
1,794
3.54
%
202,027
1,772
3.56
%
215,461
1,929
3.59
%
Total Investments
661,617
5,083
3.08
%
617,013
4,699
3.09
%
637,194
4,719
2.97
%
Other
36,031
185
2.06
%
3,053
20
2.66
%
4,271
18
1.69
%
Total interest earning assets
$
3,880,786
45,763
4.73
%
$
3,029,707
34,027
4.55
%
$
2,978,681
32,481
4.37
%
Other assets
349,661
271,390
267,621
Total assets
$
4,230,447
$
3,301,097
$
3,246,302
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Interest checking deposits
$
731,973
$
1,021
0.56
%
$
676,654
$
910
0.55
%
$
666,039
$
618
0.37
%
Money market deposits
880,973
2,491
1.13
%
599,695
1,334
0.90
%
549,023
673
0.49
%
Savings deposits
328,694
182
0.22
%
204,757
58
0.11
%
216,580
63
0.12
%
Time deposits
874,619
4,049
1.86
%
724,772
3,393
1.90
%
721,293
2,655
1.48
%
Total interest bearing deposits
2,816,259
7,743
1.10
%
2,205,878
5,695
1.05
%
2,152,935
4,009
0.75
%
Short-term borrowings
123,586
500
1.62
%
109,929
457
1.69
%
109,752
359
1.30
%
Long-term debt
229,152
1,876
3.28
%
179,515
1,260
2.85
%
167,288
1,024
2.46
%
Total borrowed funds
352,738
2,376
2.70
%
289,444
1,717
2.41
%
277,040
1,383
2.00
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
$
3,168,997
$
10,119
1.28
%
$
2,495,322
$
7,412
1.20
%
$
2,429,975
$
5,392
0.89
%
Noninterest bearing deposits
574,720
421,753
454,659
Other liabilities
43,616
24,619
18,956
Shareholders’ equity
443,114
359,403
342,712
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
4,230,447
$
3,301,097
$
3,246,302
Net interest income(4)
$
35,644
$
26,615
$
27,089
Net interest spread(4)
3.45
%
3.35
%
3.48
%
Net interest margin(4)
3.68
%
3.56
%
3.64
%
Total deposits(5)
$
3,390,979
$
7,743
0.92
%
$
2,627,631
$
5,695
0.88
%
$
2,607,594
$
4,009
0.62
%
Funding sources(6)
$
3,743,717
$
10,119
1.08
%
$
2,917,075
$
7,412
1.03
%
$
2,884,634
$
5,392
0.75
%
(1) Non-accrual loans have been included in average loans, net of unearned income. Amortized net deferred loans and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loans fees was $(128) thousand, $(150) thousand, and $(99) thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively. Accretion of unearned purchase discounts was $2.2 million, $586 thousand, and $783 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively.
(2) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $442 thousand, $273 thousand, and $258 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $370 thousand, $366 thousand, and $401 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Tax equivalent.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Funding sources is the sum of total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of funding sources is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average funding sources.
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Yield/ Cost
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Yield/ Cost
(Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS
Loans, including fees (1)(2)
$
2,798,526
$
69,803
5.03
%
$
2,321,189
$
54,552
4.74
%
Taxable investment securities
436,832
6,216
2.87
%
422,856
5,538
2.64
%
Tax-exempt investment securities (3)
202,606
3,566
3.55
%
216,022
3,859
3.60
%
Total Investments
639,438
9,782
3.08
%
638,878
9,397
2.97
%
Other
19,633
205
2.11
%
3,351
27
1.62
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
3,457,597
79,790
4.65
%
$
2,963,418
63,976
4.35
%
Other assets
310,132
267,902
Total assets
$
3,767,729
$
3,231,320
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Interest checking deposits
$
698,654
1,931
0.56
%
$
667,326
1,210
0.37
%
Money market deposits
746,339
3,825
1.03
%
538,810
1,166
0.44
%
Savings deposits
267,068
240
0.18
%
216,407
126
0.12
%
Time deposits
800,109
7,442
1.88
%
719,811
5,043
1.41
%
Total interest bearing deposits
2,512,170
13,438
1.08
%
2,142,354
7,545
0.71
%
Short-term borrowings
116,795
957
1.65
%
108,257
620
1.14
%
Long-term debt
204,471
3,136
3.09
%
164,262
1,906
2.35
%
Total borrowed funds
321,266
4,093
2.57
%
272,519
2,526
1.87
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
$
2,833,436
17,531
1.25
%
$
2,414,873
10,071
0.84
%
Noninterest bearing deposits
498,733
455,825
Other liabilities
34,070
18,986
Shareholders’ equity
401,490
341,636
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
3,767,729
$
3,231,320
Net interest income(4)
$
62,259
$
53,905
Net interest spread(4)
3.40
%
3.51
%
Net interest margin(4)
3.63
%
3.66
%
Total deposits(5)
$
3,010,903
$
13,438
0.90
%
$
2,598,179
$
7,545
0.59
%
Funding sources(6)
$
3,332,169
$
17,531
1.06
%
$
2,870,698
$
10,071
0.71
%
(1) Non-accrual loans have been included in average loans, net of unearned income. Amortized net deferred loans and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loans fees was $(278) thousand and $(212) thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. Accretion of unearned purchase discounts was $2.8 million and $1.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.
(2) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $715 thousand and $499 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $736 thousand and $802 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Tax equivalent.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Funding sources is the sum of total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of funding sources is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average funding sources.
Non-GAAP Measures
This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), loan yield (tax equivalent) and the efficiency ratio. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
Tangible Equity
Total shareholders’ equity
$
488,351
$
363,849
$
357,067
$
349,189
$
346,201
Adjustments to tangible equity
Plus: Deferred tax liability associated with intangibles
7,676
546
660
786
924
Less: Intangible assets, net
(130,000
)
(74,077
)
(74,529
)
(75,032
)
(75,579
)
Tangible equity
$
366,027
$
290,318
$
283,198
$
274,943
$
271,546
Tangible Assets
Total assets
$
4,662,463
$
3,308,975
$
3,291,480
$
3,267,965
$
3,276,277
Plus: Deferred tax liability associated with intangibles
7,676
546
660
786
924
Less: Intangible assets, net
(130,000
)
(74,077
)
(74,529
)
(75,032
)
(75,579
)
Tangible assets
$
4,540,139
$
3,235,444
$
3,217,611
$
3,193,719
$
3,201,622
Common shares outstanding
16,221,160
12,153,045
12,180,015
12,221,107
12,221,107
Tangible Book Value Per Share
$
22.56
$
23.89
$
23.25
$
22.50
$
22.22
Tangible Equity/Tangible Assets
8.06
%
8.97
%
8.80
%
8.61
%
8.48
%
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Net Income
$
10,674
$
7,285
$
8,156
$
17,959
$
15,949
Plus: Intangible amortization, net of tax(1)
735
357
465
1,092
984
Adjusted net income
$
11,409
$
7,642
$
8,621
$
19,051
$
16,933
Average Tangible Equity
Average total shareholders’ equity
$
443,114
$
359,403
$
342,712
$
401,490
$
341,636
Plus: Average deferred tax liability associated with intangibles
2,877
601
996
1,745
1,074
Less: Average intangible assets, net of amortization
(102,919
)
(74,293
)
(75,780
)
(88,633
)
(76,065
)
Average tangible equity
$
343,072
$
285,711
$
267,928
$
314,602
$
266,645
Return on Average Tangible Equity (annualized)
13.34
%
10.85
%
12.91
%
12.21
%
12.81
%
Net Interest Margin Tax Equivalent Adjustment
Net interest income
$
34,832
$
25,976
$
26,430
$
60,808
$
52,604
Plus tax equivalent adjustment:(1)
Loans
442
273
258
715
499
Securities
370
366
401
736
802
Tax equivalent net interest income (1)
$
35,644
$
26,615
$
27,089
$
62,259
$
53,905
Average interest earning assets
$
3,880,786
$
3,029,707
$
2,978,681
$
3,457,597
$
2,963,418
Net Interest Margin
3.68
%
3.56
%
3.65
%
3.63
%
3.67
%
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Yield on Average Loans
Interest income on loans, including fees
$
40,053
$
29,035
$
27,486
$
69,088
$
54,053
Plus tax equivalent adjustment:(1)
Loans
442
273
258
715
499
Tax equivalent loan interest income (1)
$
40,495
$
29,308
$
27,744
$
69,803
$
54,552
Average loans
$
3,183,138
$
2,409,641
$
2,337,216
$
2,798,526
$
2,321,189
Average Yield on Loans
5.10
%
4.93
%
4.76
%
5.03
%
4.74
%
Operating Expense
Total noninterest expense
$
29,040
$
20,617
$
20,586
$
49,657
$
40,814
Less: Amortization of intangibles
(930
)
(452
)
(589
)
(1,382
)
(1,246
)
Operating expense
$
28,110
$
20,165
$
19,997
$
48,275
$
39,568
Operating Revenue
Tax equivalent net interest income (2)
$
35,644
$
26,615
$
27,089
$
62,259
$
53,905
Plus: Noninterest income
8,796
5,410
5,693
14,206
11,374
Impairment losses on investment securities
—
—
—
—
—
Less: (Gain) loss on sale or call of debt securities
(32
)
(17
)
4
(49
)
(5
)
Operating revenue
$
44,408
$
32,008
$
32,786
$
76,416
$
65,274
Efficiency Ratio
63.30
%
63.00
%
60.99
%
63.17
%
60.62
%
(1) Computed assuming a combined marginal income tax rate of 25% on deductible items.
(2) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%.
