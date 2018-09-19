Log in
MIDWICH GROUP PLC
Midwich : Appointment of Company Secretary

09/19/2018 | 08:13am CEST

RNS Number : 1723B Midwich Group PLC 19 September 2018

19 September 2018

Midwich Group plc ("Midwich" or "the Group")

Appointment of Company Secretary

Further to the announcement on 2 July 2018, Stephen Lamb, Group Finance Director, has today taken on the additional role of Company Secretary from Stephen Fenby, Group Managing Director.

For further information, please contact:

Midwich Group plc

Tel: +44 (0) 1379 649200

Stephen Fenby, Managing Director Stephen Lamb, Finance Director

Investec Bank plc

Tel: +44 (0)20 7597 5970

James Rudd / Carlton Nelson

FTI Consulting

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Alex Beagley / Fern Duncan / Tom Hufton

Notes to Editors:

Midwich Group is a specialist Audio Visual ('AV') and document solutions distributor to the trade markets, operating across the UK, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia and Benelux.

The Group's staff of around 750, who operate out of 16 offices, are dedicated to continually enhancing our technical expertise, building extensive product knowledge and delivering strong customer service.

We have a large and diverse base of approximately 13,000 customers and long-standing relationships with around 330 vendors, including blue chip organisations.

The Group supports a comprehensive product portfolio across major technology categories such as large format displays, projectors, technical and professional video, audio and digital signage.

For further information, please visit www.midwichgroupplc.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

COSLPMFTMBMBBAP

Disclaimer

Midwich Group plc published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 06:12:16 UTC
