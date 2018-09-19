Midwich : Appointment of Company Secretary

RNS Number : 1723B Midwich Group PLC 19 September 2018

19 September 2018

Midwich Group plc ("Midwich" or "the Group")

Appointment of Company Secretary

Further to the announcement on 2 July 2018, Stephen Lamb, Group Finance Director, has today taken on the additional role of Company Secretary from Stephen Fenby, Group Managing Director.

Notes to Editors:

Midwich Group is a specialist Audio Visual ('AV') and document solutions distributor to the trade markets, operating across the UK, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia and Benelux.

The Group's staff of around 750, who operate out of 16 offices, are dedicated to continually enhancing our technical expertise, building extensive product knowledge and delivering strong customer service.

We have a large and diverse base of approximately 13,000 customers and long-standing relationships with around 330 vendors, including blue chip organisations.

The Group supports a comprehensive product portfolio across major technology categories such as large format displays, projectors, technical and professional video, audio and digital signage.

For further information, please visit www.midwichgroupplc.com

