MIE : COMPLETION OF VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF ENTIRE EQUITY INTEREST IN MAPLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS LIMITED

10/01/2019 | 08:18pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MIE HOLDINGS CORPORATION

MI 源 控 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1555)

COMPLETION OF VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL AND

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF

ENTIRE EQUITY INTEREST IN

MAPLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Reference is made to the announcements of MIE Holdings Corporation dated September 24, 2018, October 18, 2018, October 26, 2018 and January 30, 2019 respectively and the circular dated November 5, 2018 (the ''Circular'') in respect of the Share Purchase Agreement and the Disposal contemplated thereunder, which constitute a very substantial disposal and a connected transaction of the Company. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular. On September 17 2019, Maple Marathon has changed its name to Maple Energy Investments Limited (''Maple Energy'').

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions precedent under the Share Purchase Agreement have been fulfilled and Completion took place on September 30, 2019.

Following the Completion, MIEJ ceased to hold any shares of Maple Energy and is no longer a shareholder of Maple Energy. The financial results of the Disposal Group will no longer be consolidated into the Group's financial statements.

By Order of the Board

MIE Holdings Corporation

Mr. Zhang Ruilin

Chairman

Hong Kong, October 2, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (1) the executive directors namely Mr. Zhang Ruilin and Mr. Zhao Jiangwei and Mr. Wang Xiong; (2) the non-executive director namely Ms. Xie Na; and (3) the independent non-executive directors namely Mr. Mei Jianping, Mr. Jeffrey Willard Miller and Mr. Guo Yanjun.

Disclaimer

MIE Holdings Corporation published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 00:17:07 UTC
