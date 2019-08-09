Mighty River Power : Annual Results Webcast and teleconference

STOCK EXCHANGE LISTINGS: NEW ZEALAND (MCY) / AUSTRALIA (MCY)

NEWS RELEASE

Annual results webcast and teleconference details

9 August 2019 -Mercury's annual results for the year ended 30 June 2019 will be announced on Tuesday 20 August 2019.

Mercury's Chief Executive, Fraser Whineray, and Chief Financial Officer, William Meek, will give a presentation on the company's financial and operational performance via a live webcast and teleconference.

All shareholders are invited to watch or listen to the live webcast on the FY2019 financial results.

DATE: Tuesday, 20 August 2019

TIME: 11am-noon NZT

11am-noon NZT LIVE WEBCAST: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fgx9r9ni

Dial into the briefing:

NEW ZEALAND CALLERS: 0800 667 018

INTERNATIONAL CALLERS: +61 (0) 2 8038 5271

CONFERENCE CALL ID: 7169834

A webcast replay and transcript will also be available following the briefing on Mercury's website www.mercury.co.nz/investors.

An update will also be sent to shareholders on e-comms on the day from Chair Joan Withers announcing the highlights of Mercury's FY2019 annual results.

END

For further information:

Media - Craig Dowling 0272 105 337

Investors - Tim Thompson 0275 173 470

ABOUT MERCURY NZ LIMITED

Mercury's mission is energy freedom. Our purpose is to inspire New Zealanders to enjoy energy in more wonderful ways and our goal is to be New Zealand's leading energy brand. We focus on our customers, our people, our partners and our country; maintain a long term view of sustainability; and promote wonderful choices. Mercury is energy made wonderful.

Visit us at:www.mercury.co.nz