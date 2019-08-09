Mighty River Power : Annual Results Webcast and teleconference

STOCK EXCHANGE LISTINGS: NEW ZEALAND (MCY) / AUSTRALIA (MCY)
NEWS RELEASE
Annual results webcast and teleconference details
9 August 2019 -Mercury's annual results for the year ended 30 June 2019 will be announced on Tuesday 20 August 2019.
Mercury's Chief Executive, Fraser Whineray, and Chief Financial Officer, William Meek, will give a presentation on the company's financial and operational performance via a live webcast and teleconference.
All shareholders are invited to watch or listen to the live webcast on the FY2019 financial results.
Dial into the briefing:
-
NEW ZEALAND CALLERS: 0800 667 018
-
INTERNATIONAL CALLERS: +61 (0) 2 8038 5271
-
CONFERENCE CALL ID: 7169834
A webcast replay and transcript will also be available following the briefing on Mercury's website www.mercury.co.nz/investors.
An update will also be sent to shareholders on e-comms on the day from Chair Joan Withers announcing the highlights of Mercury's FY2019 annual results.
END
For further information:
Media - Craig Dowling 0272 105 337
Investors - Tim Thompson 0275 173 470
ABOUT MERCURY NZ LIMITED
Mercury's mission is energy freedom. Our purpose is to inspire New Zealanders to enjoy energy in more wonderful ways and our goal is to be New Zealand's leading energy brand. We focus on our customers, our people, our partners and our country; maintain a long term view of sustainability; and promote wonderful choices. Mercury is energy made wonderful.
Visit us at:www.mercury.co.nz
Disclaimer
Mercury NZ Limited published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 08:15:05 UTC