Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Mighty River Power Ltd    MCY   NZMRPE0001S2

MIGHTY RIVER POWER LTD

(MCY)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mighty River Power : Annual Results Webcast and teleconference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 04:16am EDT

STOCK EXCHANGE LISTINGS: NEW ZEALAND (MCY) / AUSTRALIA (MCY)

NEWS RELEASE

Annual results webcast and teleconference details

9 August 2019 -Mercury's annual results for the year ended 30 June 2019 will be announced on Tuesday 20 August 2019.

Mercury's Chief Executive, Fraser Whineray, and Chief Financial Officer, William Meek, will give a presentation on the company's financial and operational performance via a live webcast and teleconference.

All shareholders are invited to watch or listen to the live webcast on the FY2019 financial results.

Dial into the briefing:

  • NEW ZEALAND CALLERS: 0800 667 018
  • INTERNATIONAL CALLERS: +61 (0) 2 8038 5271
  • CONFERENCE CALL ID: 7169834

A webcast replay and transcript will also be available following the briefing on Mercury's website www.mercury.co.nz/investors.

An update will also be sent to shareholders on e-comms on the day from Chair Joan Withers announcing the highlights of Mercury's FY2019 annual results.

END

For further information:

Media - Craig Dowling 0272 105 337

Investors - Tim Thompson 0275 173 470

ABOUT MERCURY NZ LIMITED

Mercury's mission is energy freedom. Our purpose is to inspire New Zealanders to enjoy energy in more wonderful ways and our goal is to be New Zealand's leading energy brand. We focus on our customers, our people, our partners and our country; maintain a long term view of sustainability; and promote wonderful choices. Mercury is energy made wonderful.

Visit us at:www.mercury.co.nz

Disclaimer

Mercury NZ Limited published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 08:15:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MIGHTY RIVER POWER LTD
04:16aMIGHTY RIVER POWER : Annual Results Webcast and teleconference
PU
04/17MIGHTY RIVER POWER : FY2019 EBITDAF guidance revised to $495 million
PU
03/27MIGHTY RIVER POWER : New wind farm a further step to low carbon future
PU
03/22MIGHTY RIVER POWER : Mercury Submission to the Electricity Price Review
PU
2018MIGHTY RIVER POWER : Mercury signs Crown Participation Agreement
PU
2018MIGHTY RIVER POWER : Electricity Price Review summary
PU
2018MIGHTY RIVER POWER : Food fight! Mercury vs petrol pushers
PU
2018MIGHTY RIVER POWER : Mercury grows earnings and engagement in year of strong exe..
PU
2018Infratil, Mercury New Zealand Make Buyout Offer to Tilt Renewables
DJ
2017MIGHTY RIVER POWER : Electric car-sharing charges into Auckland
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 1 744 M
EBIT 2019 306 M
Net income 2019 164 M
Debt 2019 1 079 M
Yield 2019 3,10%
P/E ratio 2019 41,8x
P/E ratio 2020 39,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,56x
EV / Sales2020 5,01x
Capitalization 6 880 M
Chart MIGHTY RIVER POWER LTD
Duration : Period :
Mighty River Power Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,04  NZD
Last Close Price 5,05  NZD
Spread / Highest target -3,96%
Spread / Average Target -19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fraser Scott Whineray Chief Executive Officer
Joan Withers Chairman
William Thomas Meek Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Independent Non-Executive Director
Keith Raymond Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIGHTY RIVER POWER LTD4 457
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.15.49%57 118
INNOGY SE7.22%26 989
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%18 724
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD--.--%8 013
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.-3.52%6 875
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group