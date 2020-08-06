Miji International : CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS 0 08/06/2020 | 05:39am EDT Send by mail :

Miji International Holdings Limited 米 技 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1715) CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS Reference is made to the prospectus of Miji International Holdings Limited (the "Company" and its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") dated 29 June 2018 (the "Prospectus") in relation to the Share Offer, the interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "Interim Report 2018") published on 13 September 2018, the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Annual Report 2018") published on 12 April 2019, the interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Interim Report 2019") published on 5 September 2019 and the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Annual Report 2019") published on 1 April 2020. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Prospectus. USE OF PROCEEDS As disclosed in the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds" in the Prospectus, the Company intended to use the net proceeds raised from the Share Offer as follows: approximately 32.1% of the net proceeds for establishment of four showrooms in major cities of the PRC; approximately 23.9% of the net proceeds for partial repayment of bank loans; approximately 23.8% of the net proceeds for expanding and strengthening sales and marketing capacities; approximately 3.6% of the net proceeds for developing and diversifying product portfolio of Hobs and Stoves; - 1 - approximately 6.9% of the net proceeds for the project of 米技電爐具智能化服務平台 建設 (Establishment of Smart Service Platform for Miji Electric Stoves*); and approximately 9.6% of the net proceeds for general working capital. The actual net proceeds raised from the Share Offer, net of underwriting commissions and other relevant expenses in connection with the Share Offer, were approximately HK$76.2 million (the "Net Proceeds"). As disclosed in the Interim Report 2018, Annual Report 2018, Interim Report 2019 and Annual Report 2019, approximately HK$24.5 million was allocated for the establishment of showrooms; approximately HK$18.2 million was allocated for repayment of bank loans, approximately HK$18.1 million was allocated for expanding and strengthening sales and marketing capacities; approximately HK$2.7 million was allocated for developing and diversifying product portfolio; approximately HK$5.3 million was allocated for conducting project of 米技電爐具智能化服務平台建設; and approximately HK$7.4 million was allocated for general working capital. Utilised Unutilised amount of amount of Net Proceeds Net Proceeds Approximate Actual up to the date as at the date percentage of amount of of this of this Intended use of Net Proceeds Net Proceeds Net Proceeds announcement announcement (approximately) (approximately) (approximately) (approximately) Establish showrooms in major cities of the PRC 32.1% HK$24.5 million HK$11.9 million HK$12.6 million Repayment of bank loans 23.9% HK$18.2 million HK$18.2 million - Expand and strengthen sales and marketing capacities 23.8% HK$18.1 million HK$18.1 million - Develop and diversify product portfolio of hobs and stoves 3.6% HK$2.7 million HK$2.7 million - Conduct project of 米技電爐具 智能化服務平台建設 (Establishment of Smart Service Platform for Miji Electric Stoves*) 6.9% HK$5.3 million HK$5.3 million - General working capital 9.6% HK$7.4 million HK$7.4 million - Total 100.0% HK$76.2 million HK$63.6 million HK$12.6 million - 2 - CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS As at the date of this announcement, the unutilised Net Proceeds amounted to approximately HK$12.6 million (the "Unutilised Net Proceeds"). For the reasons set out in the paragraph headed "Reasons for and benefits of the change in use of proceeds" set out in this announcement below, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has resolved to change the use of Unutilised Net Proceeds as follows: Expected timeline for fully Unutilised utilising the amount of Unutilised Original Revised Net Proceeds Revised Net Proceeds approximate approximate as at the date allocation of after the percentage of percentage of of this Unutilised revised Intended use of Net Proceeds Net Proceeds Net Proceeds announcement Net Proceeds allocation (approximately) (approximately) (approximately) (approximately) Establish showrooms in major 32.1% 15.6% HK$12.6 million - N/A cities of the PRC Repayment of bank loans 23.9% 30.4% - HK$5.0 million HK$5.0 million to be utilised by 31 December 2020 Expand and strengthen sales and 23.8% 28.6% - HK$3.6 million HK$3.6 million marketing capacities to be utilised by 30 June 2021 Develop and diversify product 3.6% 8.9% - HK$4.0 million HK$4.0 million portfolio of hobs and stoves to be utilised by 30 June 2021 Conduct project of 米技 6.9% 6.9% - - N/A 電爐具智能化服務平台 建設 (Establishment of Smart Service Platform for Miji Electric Stoves*) General working capital 9.6% 9.6% - - N/A Total 100.0% 100.0% HK$12.6 million HK$12.6 million - 3 - REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS Impact of the novel coronavirus (the "COVID-19") on the global economy The outbreak of the COVID-19 had significant adverse impact on the global economy and consumer confidence. Consumers were more conscious on their spending, which significantly affected the sales performance of retail industry. Despite the PRC government has taken measures to fight the COVID-19 and stimulate the economy, it is still too early to determine when the retail industry can fully recover. Under the existing economic conditions, the Board considers that it would be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders to stop opening new retail stores and showrooms as they may not be able to generate sufficient revenue to cover operating costs, such as rental expenses and labour costs. Instead, it would be more appropriate to adjust the initial business development plan and re-allocate the Unutilised Net Proceeds for the (i) repayment of borrowings; (ii) expansion and strengthening of sales and marketing capacities; and (iii) development and diversification of product portfolio of hobs and stoves, for the reasons mentioned below. Repayment of borrowings As at the date of this announcement, the Group had outstanding borrowings of approximately HK$42.1 million and the original amount of Net Proceeds in the sum of approximately HK$18.2 million allocated for repayment of bank borrowings has been fully utilised. The Group intends to re-allocate a portion of the Unutilised Net Proceeds in the sum of HK$5 million to partially repay a bank borrowing that is subject to variable interest rate of 4.35% per annum and repayable in December 2020. The Board considers that that it will be desirable for the Group to re-allocate a portion of the Unutilised Net Proceeds to repay the Group's borrowings to improve the gearing ratio and minimise finance costs. Expand and strengthen sales and marketing capacities The popularity of live streaming in China is growing at a fast pace as live streaming takes place in real-time via mobile devices and it creates an interactive and immersive experience for the audience. A typical live streaming format involves a celebrity demonstrating a product and answering questions from the audience. Consumers can experience and order a new product via live streaming. This is more convenient than a physical visit to retail store and it would not be affected by the lock-down measures imposed by the PRC government to fight the COVID-19. Live streaming is becoming an important sales channel as it creates a lot of business opportunities for many enterprises. In light of the popularity of live streaming and the changing consumer behaviour, the Board believes that the Group's business operations can benefit from live streaming and it will be desirable for the Group to re-allocate a portion of the Unutilised Net Proceeds to establish a live streaming platform and conduct sales and marketing activities on this platform and other social media, which is expected to increase the recognition of the Company's brands and improves the Company's sales performance. - 4 - Develop and diversify product portfolio of hobs and stoves Research and development of new products is critical to the continuous success of the Group's business operations and the Board considers that that it will be desirable for the Group to re-allocate a portion of the Unutilised Net Proceeds to carry out the research and development of new products and technologies in order to enrich the Group's product portfolio. The Board's views The Board is of the view that the aforesaid re-allocation of the Unutilised Net Proceeds will be favourable to the Group's long term business development and will represent a more appropriate utilisation of the Unutilised Net Proceeds in light of the above reasons. The Board will closely monitor the utilisation of the Unutilised Net Proceeds with the interests of the Company and its shareholders in mind. The Board confirms that there is no material change in the business nature of the Group as set out in the Prospectus, the Interim Report 2018, the Annual Report 2018, the Interim Report 2019 and the Annual Report 2019. The Board considered that the proposed change in use of Net Proceeds will not have any material adverse impact on the operations of the Group and is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. By order of the Board Miji International Holdings Limited Madam Maeck Can Yue Chairperson and Executive Director Hong Kong, 6 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Madam Maeck Can Yue and Mr. Walter Ludwig Michel, and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Shih-fang, Mr. Yan Chi Ming, Mr. Hooi Hing Lee and Mr. Gu Qing. * For identification purpose only - 5 - Attachments Original document

