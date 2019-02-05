Mikron Group opens subsidiary in Lithuania

Biel, February 5, 2019, 7 a.m. - The Mikron Group is opening a new subsidiary in the Kaunas area of Lithuania. As part of the Mikron Automation business segment, this will initially produce modules for automation solutions, mainly for customers in the automotive industry. It will thus support the segment's growth strategy. With the new site, Mikron aims to benefit from cost advantages and a wide pool of talent in particular. Mikron is planning to create up to 50 jobs in Lithuania in the medium term.