Mikron Group opens subsidiary in Lithuania

02/05/2019 | 01:05am EST

Media release

Mikron Group opens subsidiary in Lithuania

Biel, February 5, 2019, 7 a.m. - The Mikron Group is opening a new subsidiary in the Kaunas area of Lithuania. As part of the Mikron Automation business segment, this will initially produce modules for automation solutions, mainly for customers in the automotive industry. It will thus support the segment's growth strategy. With the new site, Mikron aims to benefit from cost advantages and a wide pool of talent in particular. Mikron is planning to create up to 50 jobs in Lithuania in the medium term.

Brief profile of the Mikron Group

The Mikron Group develops, produces and markets highly precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the automotive, pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, writing instruments and watchmaking industries. The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The group's two business segments, Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions, employ a total workforce of around 1,300. They are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in Germany, Singapore, China and the US. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN).

Contact

Mikron Management AG, Javier Perez Freije, CFO Mikron Group

Phone +41 91 610 62 09, ir.mma@mikron.com

Download Media Release

Investor Relations Calendar

March 20, 2019, 07.00 a.m. - Media release: Publication of the 2018 Annual Report

March 20, 2019, 10.30 a.m. - Media and analysts conference

April 25, 2019, 04.00 p.m. - Annual General Meeting 2019

Mikron® is a trademark of Mikron Holding AG, Biel (Switzerland)




