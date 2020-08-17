Mikron decides to restructure Mikron Berlin under its own management

Biel, August 17, 2020, 7:00 a.m. - In the media release of July 2, 2020, Mikron announced the sale of the Mikron Berlin and Mikron Kaunas sites to Callista Private Equity, Munich. Both sites with a total of around 70 employees work exclusively for the automotive industry. Due to a different understanding of the implementation of the planned transaction, Mikron and Callista have mutually agreed to dispense with it. Mikron will restructure the Berlin site under its own management and continue to operate Kaunas.

As announced in the media release on the half-year results on 23 July 2020, the expected costs of the restructuring are fully included in the 2020 half-year results. This means that also under the new circumstances - the restructuring of Mikron Berlin under Mikron's own management - no restructuring costs will be charged to the second half of the year. Mikron continues to expect an EBIT loss for the second half of 2020 on a par with the first half (before restructuring costs).