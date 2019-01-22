Mikron witnessing solid growth

Biel, January 22, 2019 - According to provisional closing figures, the Mikron Group achieved a significant year-on-year increase in order intake and net sales in 2018, ending the year with sales growth of 26.8%. Order intake also continued to develop positively and reached a record level of CHF 362.3 million. The Mikron Group began the new year with a record order backlog of CHF 195.7 million (end of 2017: CHF 157.2 million). Both business segments (Machining Solutions and Automation) contributed to driving the sales growth.

All Mikron Group operations profited from the fact that the market environment relevant to Mikron was generally stable in 2018. With Mikron customers' production systems still running at high capacity utilization levels, demand for tools and services increased.

Order intake

In the 2018 financial year, the Mikron Group saw 29.9% year-on-year growth in incoming orders to CHF 362.3 million. Mikron Automation reported incoming orders of CHF 200.9 million in 2018, an increase of 59.4% compared with 2017. Following solid order intake in the first half, the Automation segment won a number of large orders in the second half, some of which will generate sales into 2020. The Mikron Group is not expecting to attract the same volume of new large orders in 2019. The Machining Solutions segment recorded an increase in order intake from CHF 152.9 million in 2017 to CHF 162.2 million in 2018.

Net sales and order backlog

With annual sales of CHF 315.2 million, the Mikron Group exceeded the previous year's result (CHF 248.5 million) by 26.8%. Mikron Machining Solutions lifted sales by 29.6% from CHF 124.1 million in 2017 to CHF 160.8 million in 2018, while the Automation business segment posted 24.5% growth from CHF 124.6 million to 155.2 million. The year-end order backlog is at a record CHF 195.7 million (end of 2017: CHF 157.2 million, + 24.5%).

Profitability

Based on the provisional figures, Mikron is confirming its previous profitability expectations for the 2018 financial year. The Group is anticipating an EBIT margin of over 4% (2017: 1.1%). Both business segments contributed to driving the improvement in profitability.

Net result

Given the improved operating results reported by subsidiaries, the Mikron Group expects to utilize and capitalize tax loss carryforwards and so reduce the tax rate in the 2018 financial year. On the basis of the provisional closing figures, the Mikron Group is looking to achieve a net result in the vicinity of CHF 12 million for 2018 (2017: CHF 1.2 million).

Mikron will announce the Group's detailed closing figures for 2018 at the Media and Analyst Conference in Zurich on March 20, 2019.

Preliminary volume figures for the Mikron Group