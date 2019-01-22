Log in
Mikron witnessing solid growth

01/22/2019 | 01:07am EST

Media release, provisional closing figures for 2018:

Mikron witnessing solid growth

Biel, January 22, 2019 - According to provisional closing figures, the Mikron Group achieved a significant year-on-year increase in order intake and net sales in 2018, ending the year with sales growth of 26.8%. Order intake also continued to develop positively and reached a record level of CHF 362.3 million. The Mikron Group began the new year with a record order backlog of CHF 195.7 million (end of 2017: CHF 157.2 million). Both business segments (Machining Solutions and Automation) contributed to driving the sales growth.

All Mikron Group operations profited from the fact that the market environment relevant to Mikron was generally stable in 2018. With Mikron customers' production systems still running at high capacity utilization levels, demand for tools and services increased.

Order intake

In the 2018 financial year, the Mikron Group saw 29.9% year-on-year growth in incoming orders to CHF 362.3 million. Mikron Automation reported incoming orders of CHF 200.9 million in 2018, an increase of 59.4% compared with 2017. Following solid order intake in the first half, the Automation segment won a number of large orders in the second half, some of which will generate sales into 2020. The Mikron Group is not expecting to attract the same volume of new large orders in 2019. The Machining Solutions segment recorded an increase in order intake from CHF 152.9 million in 2017 to CHF 162.2 million in 2018.

Net sales and order backlog

With annual sales of CHF 315.2 million, the Mikron Group exceeded the previous year's result (CHF 248.5 million) by 26.8%. Mikron Machining Solutions lifted sales by 29.6% from CHF 124.1 million in 2017 to CHF 160.8 million in 2018, while the Automation business segment posted 24.5% growth from CHF 124.6 million to 155.2 million. The year-end order backlog is at a record CHF 195.7 million (end of 2017: CHF 157.2 million, + 24.5%).

Profitability

Based on the provisional figures, Mikron is confirming its previous profitability expectations for the 2018 financial year. The Group is anticipating an EBIT margin of over 4% (2017: 1.1%). Both business segments contributed to driving the improvement in profitability.

Net result

Given the improved operating results reported by subsidiaries, the Mikron Group expects to utilize and capitalize tax loss carryforwards and so reduce the tax rate in the 2018 financial year. On the basis of the provisional closing figures, the Mikron Group is looking to achieve a net result in the vicinity of CHF 12 million for 2018 (2017: CHF 1.2 million).

Mikron will announce the Group's detailed closing figures for 2018 at the Media and Analyst Conference in Zurich on March 20, 2019.

Preliminary volume figures for the Mikron Group

2018

2017

+/-

CHF million

Order intake

362.3

278.9

29.9%

- Machining Solutions

162.2

152.9

6.1%

- Automation

200.9

126.0

59.4%

Net sales

315.2

248.5

26.8%

- Machining Solutions

160.8

124.1

29.6%

- Automation

155.2

124.6

24.5%

Order backlog

195.7

157.2

24.5%

- Machining Solutions

68.1

75.2

-9.4%

- Automation

127.7

82.2

55.4%

Brief profile of the Mikron Group

The Mikron Group develops, produces and markets highly precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the automotive, pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, writing instruments and watchmaking industries. The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The group's two business segments, Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions, employ a total workforce of around 1,300. They are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in Germany, Singapore, China and the US. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN).

Contact

Mikron Management AG, Javier Perez Freije, CFO Mikron Group

Phone +41 91 610 62 09, ir.mma@mikron.com

Download Media Release

Investor Relations Calendar

March 20, 2019, 07.00 a.m. - Media release: Publication of the 2018 Annual Report

March 20, 2019, 10.30 a.m. - Media and analysts conference

April 25, 2019, 04.00 p.m. - Annual General Meeting 2019

Except for the historical information contained herein, the statements in this media release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

Mikron® is a trademark of Mikron Holding AG, Biel (Switzerland).




