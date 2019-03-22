Log in
MIKRON HOLDING AG

(MIKN)
Veraison sold shares in Mikron Holding AG

03/22/2019 | 02:05am EDT

Media release

Veraison sold shares in Mikron Holding AG

Biel, 22 March 2019, 7.00 a.m. - The Mikron Group was informed yesterday evening by Veraison SICAV that Veraison SICAV sold all shares of Mikron Holding AG.

Brief profile of the Mikron Group

The Mikron Group develops, produces and markets highly precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the automotive, pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, writing instruments and watchmaking industries.The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The two business segments Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in Germany, Singapore, China and the USA. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN). The Mikron Group employs a total workforce of around 1,400.

Contact

Mikron Management AG, Javier Perez Freije, CFO Mikron Group

Phone +41 91 610 62 09, ir.mma@mikron.com

Download Media Release

www.mikron.com/news

Investor Relations Calendar

April 25, 2019, 04.00 p.m. - Annual General Meeting 2019

July 25, 2019, 07.00 a.m. - Media release: Semiannual results 2019

Mikron® is a trademark of Mikron Holding AG, Biel (Switzerland).




