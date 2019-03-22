Veraison sold shares in Mikron Holding AG

Biel, 22 March 2019, 7.00 a.m. - The Mikron Group was informed yesterday evening by Veraison SICAV that Veraison SICAV sold all shares of Mikron Holding AG.
Brief profile of the Mikron Group
The Mikron Group develops, produces and markets highly precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the automotive, pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, writing instruments and watchmaking industries.The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The two business segments Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in Germany, Singapore, China and the USA. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN). The Mikron Group employs a total workforce of around 1,400.
Contact
Mikron Management AG, Javier Perez Freije, CFO Mikron Group