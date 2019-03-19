19 March 2019: Update on Capital Metals Limited Transaction and Board Changes

Mila Resources Plc / Index: LSE / Epic: MILA / Sector: Natural Resources

19 March 2019

Mila Resources Plc

("Mila Resources" or "the Company")

Update on Capital Metals Limited Transaction and Board Changes

Mila Resources, a London Stock Exchange listed natural resource focused company, announces an update on the negotiations regarding the acquisitions of 100% of the share capital of Capital Metals Limited("CML"). Unfortunately, agreement between the two parties has not materialised, resulting in negotiations being terminated by mutual consent.

Following the termination of talks with CML, Mr George Donne and Mr Anthony Eastman, both Executive Directors of Mila Resources, have informed the Company of their intention to step down from the Board with immediate effect. The Company would like to thank them for their hard work since the establishment of Mila Resources in 2015.

A search for a replacement has commenced and a further announcement will be made in due course.

Mila Resources maintains a healthy cash position and has agreed for certain due diligence costs, incurred during the intended transaction with CML, to be reimbursed by CML upon a listing of CML. The Company will now look for a new transaction with the intention of identifying a suitable opportunity in the near term. The Company would like to thank shareholders for their patience and looks forward to updating them in due course upon the identification of a suitable transaction.

