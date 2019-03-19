Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mila Resources PLC    MILA   GB00BD4FCK53

MILA RESOURCES PLC

(MILA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

19 March 2019: Update on Capital Metals Limited Transaction and Board Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 05:40pm EDT

Mila Resources Plc / Index: LSE / Epic: MILA / Sector: Natural Resources

19 March 2019

Mila Resources Plc

("Mila Resources" or "the Company")

Update on Capital Metals Limited Transaction and Board Changes

Mila Resources, a London Stock Exchange listed natural resource focused company, announces an update on the negotiations regarding the acquisitions of 100% of the share capital of Capital Metals Limited("CML"). Unfortunately, agreement between the two parties has not materialised, resulting in negotiations being terminated by mutual consent.

Following the termination of talks with CML, Mr George Donne and Mr Anthony Eastman, both Executive Directors of Mila Resources, have informed the Company of their intention to step down from the Board with immediate effect. The Company would like to thank them for their hard work since the establishment of Mila Resources in 2015.

A search for a replacement has commenced and a further announcement will be made in due course.

Mila Resources maintains a healthy cash position and has agreed for certain due diligence costs, incurred during the intended transaction with CML, to be reimbursed by CML upon a listing of CML. The Company will now look for a new transaction with the intention of identifying a suitable opportunity in the near term. The Company would like to thank shareholders for their patience and looks forward to updating them in due course upon the identification of a suitable transaction.

**ENDS**

For more information visitwww.milaresources.comor contact:

Mark Stephenson

Mila Resources Plc

+44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Beth Melluish

St Brides Partners Ltd

+44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Disclaimer

Mila Resources plc published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 21:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MILA RESOURCES PLC
05:40p19 MARCH 2019 : Update on Capital Metals Limited Transaction and Board Changes
PU
201830 OCTOBER 2018 : Annual Accounts and Notice of AGM
PU
20182 AUGUST 2018 : Proposed Acquisition and Suspension
PU
201726 OCTOBER 2017 : Results of AGM
PU
201729 SEPTEMBER 2017 : Annual Accounts and Notice of AGM
PU
201724 MARCH 2017 : Interim Results
PU
More news
Chart MILA RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Mila Resources PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Neville Chisholm Eastman Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Mark Stephenson Executive Director
George William Gareth Donne Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MILA RESOURCES PLC0.00%0
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD7.04%39 767
INVESTOR AB11.85%34 862
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%8 443
KINNEVIK14.97%7 397
REMGRO LIMITED3.25%7 339
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.